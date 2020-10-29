 

Positive results from Avillion's Phase 2 trial of sonelokinab (M1095) in chronic psoriasis to be presented today in Late-Breaking News Session at EADV 2020 Virtual

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 10:06  |  63   |   |   

- All Primary and Secondary endpoints met with high statistical significance

- Sonelokinab is a novel investigational IL-17 A/F Nanobody that neutralizes both
IL-17A and IL-17F

- Trial completed ahead of schedule under a co-development agreement between Avillion and Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avillion LLP, a drug development company focused on the co-development and financing of pharmaceutical candidates from proof-of-concept through to regulatory approval, announces that positive results of its Phase 2 trial of sonelokinab (M1095), a novel anti-IL 17 A/F Nanobody, in patients with chronic psoriasis will be presented today in a Late-Breaking News session at EADV (European Academy of  Dermatology and Venereology) 2020 Virtual Congress (29-31 October 2020). Top-line results from this study were first announced on 10 September 2020. The trial was conducted by Avillion under a 2017 co-development agreement with Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany and completed ahead of schedule.

The trial evaluated four dose regimens of sonelokinab and included both placebo and an active control arm of the IL-17A inhibitor secukinumab. 313 patients were randomized (n=51–53 for each group) with demographic and baseline characteristics generally similar between arms. The trial was conducted at 47 investigator sites in North America and Europe.

The trial met its primary endpoint based on Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) at week 12 with clinically meaningful and statistically significant results for all tested doses (p<0.001). All secondary endpoints – Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (or PASI 75, PASI 90, and PASI 100) at week 12 – were also met with high statistical significance (p≤0.002). Sonelokinab was also found to be generally well tolerated with a safety profile in line with other biologic therapies for psoriasis at all doses tested.

At the highest dose, sonelokinab provided rapid and meaningful responses including:

  • PASI 90 responses in approximately 1/3 of patients at week 4
  • PASI 90 responses in approximately 4 of 5 patients at week 12
  • PASI 100 responses in half of patients at week 24

The majority of adverse events (AE) reported during the placebo-controlled period were mild to moderate. Approximately half of patients reported one or more AEs, with the most frequent (incidence ≥5%) being nasopharyngitis (13.5%) and pruritus (6.7%). Five patients treated with sonelokinab experienced serious AEs (none related to study drug) and three discontinued due to an AE.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%: Emergen Research
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks