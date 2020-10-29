 

JS Global's subsidiary Joyoung 9M Report Shows Revenue up 22% in Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 10:10  |  39   |   |   

-  Joyoung's nine-month (9M) report shows a year-on-year 13.24% increase in revenue, with the net profit reaching RMB 644 million and the revenue surging by 22.07% year-on-year to RMB 2.52 billion in the third quarter.

-  The strong growth in both revenue and profit highlights Joyoung's success in adjusting the product and sales strategies to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyoung (002242), a leading manufacturer of small kitchen appliances and subsidiary of JS Global (1691.HK), reported a total revenue of RMB 7.08 billion for the nine-month period in 2020, an increase of 13.24% compared to the same period last year. The revenue in the third quarter was RMB 2.52 billion, a 22.07% year-on-year growth. Net profits attributable to Joyoung's shareholders in the first nine months were RMB 644 million.

China's economy has demonstrated strong resilience in the context of the global pandemic, with the national GDP in the first three quarters growing by 0.7% compared to the same period last year. China's economic rebound is particularly fast in the third quarter when the quarterly growth turned positive for the first time in 2020 and rose by 4.9%. Against this backdrop, the domestic retail sales of consumer goods in Q3 started to show green shoots of recovery as the sales figure grew by 0.9% quarter-to-quarter, despite the overall retail slump in the first nine months due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

In the face of this complex and challenging market environment, Joyoung seized the market opportunity by promptly adjusting the product and sales strategies to meet the growing demand for online shopping. Meanwhile, Joyoung remains committed to delivering the best offline shopping experience at its brick-and-motor stores. The Company continued to expand its offline retail channels at shopping malls across China as offline consumption gain a rapid recovery after the COVID-19 outbreak was brought under control.

Joyoung continued to engage in the development of 5G mobile internet actively. Recognizing the trends in online shopping, the Company also strives to achieve a comprehensive digital transformation by integrating social e-commerce, online live streaming and online-to-offline retailing into its business.

To satisfy diversified customer demands for products featuring high added value, high quality, good design, and smart features, the Company has adjusted its product strategy by expanding "SKY series", including the K series self-cleaning cell-wall-breaking soymilk maker, the Y series self-cleaning cell-wall-breaking high-speed blender and the S series rice cooker with liner-free of inner-coating.

With this approach, the Company was able to further consolidate its market share in the mainstream categories. To attract consumers from younger demographics, the Company has been established multiple crossover collaborations by teaming up with Line Friends, Pokemon, Hello Kitty, Heytea and Doraemon, to create a wide array of cute and fashionable small kitchen appliances with different themes.

For the upcoming 'Double 11' shopping festival, the Company will collaborate with Tmall, a leading E-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group, to launch an online campaign during which the brand ambassador Deng Lun will bring many surprises to the customers including Joyoung's SKY series and many other small home appliances. The debut of the products will meet customers at the Westlake, where they will have a face-to-face opportunity to date and dine with a "holographic Deng Lun".



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%: Emergen Research
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks