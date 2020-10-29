 

Independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 10:15  |  88   |   |   


NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF URW IN ANY JURISDICTION

Paris, Amsterdam, October 29, 2020

Press release

Independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s  €3.5 Bn capital increase

URW today welcomes the recommendation from leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS that URW shareholders vote “FOR” the €3.5 Bn capital increase submitted for approval at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 10, 2020.

This capital increase is an essential element of the Group’s RESET plan, designed to move forward with a prudent and immediate solution to strengthen the Group's balance sheet in a volatile and uncertain environment, while preserving the Group's flexibility for the future. The implementation of the entire RESET plan is the only credible proposition to ensure the Group’s continued unrestricted access to credit markets in the coming years, and the proposed capital increase is essential to immediately right-size the Group’s capital structure.

URW’s Supervisory Board and Management Board reiterate their unanimous and strong recommendation that all shareholders vote “FOR” the RESET plan resolutions 1, 2 & 3 and “AGAINST” resolutions A, B & C at the Group’s Extraordinary General Meeting.

More information about URW’s RESET plan can be found here: reset.urw.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
 Samuel Warwood 
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €60.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

Seite 1 von 4
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and “AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board
26.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
20.10.20
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on November 10, 2020
20.10.20
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
19.10.20
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the long-term interest of all shareholders
15.10.20
URW Press Release
12.10.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
02.10.20
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
125
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'