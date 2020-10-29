 

Mimecast Opens Data Centers to Better Support Canadian Customers

Regional Investment will Deliver Stronger Email Cybersecurity and Resilience, Data Privacy and Control to Canadian Organizations

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced its commitment to support Canadian and global customers with the opening of its new data centers. As of October, the new Canadian data centers are open for business.

Data privacy, data control and data residency are undoubtedly intertwined and the option for localized solutions is not only preferred, but sometimes regulated. The two new replicated data centers are located in separate facilities in Montreal and Toronto and operate on their own proprietary cloud infrastructure and Mime|OS software architecture. Mimecast’s advanced email security, security awareness training, business continuity and archiving services are designed to protect data in accordance with the requirements under the GDPR and Canadian data protection laws, including the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). The Mimecast Canadian data centers will enable Canadian data residency and sovereignty for customers and will deliver this under the strict certifications of ISO27001/17, CSTAR and SOC 2.

“As a global company, it’s critical to be grounded in creating opportunity in the communities and the countries in which we operate,” said Dino DiMarino, chief revenue officer at Mimecast. “Mimecast is the best way to secure Microsoft 365 environments and today we already support more than 500 Canadian organizations, securing hundreds of thousands of users. Over the last year, Mimecast has seen tremendous momentum as the team has grown in Canada. Adding Canadian data centers to our global network are important investments for Mimecast so we can better serve the Canadian market and provide stronger cyber resilience to customers.”

Mimecast services are available to support Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft 365, Google and on-premise email environments.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.
Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

