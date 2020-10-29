Fingrid Group – Management’s Review 1 January - 30 September

Fingrid follows a six-month reporting period as referred to in the Securities Markets Act and publishes management’s reviews for the first three and nine months of the year; the Management’s Reviews contain key information illustrating the company’s financial and other development.

The information presented in the Management’s Review relates to the Fingrid Group’s performance in January-September 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, unless otherwise indicated. The figures presented here have been drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Management’s Review is not an interim report in accordance with the IAS 34 standard. The figures are unaudited.

The warmer-than-normal weather in the early part of the year and the resulting lower electricity consumption reduced Fingrid’s turnover and result. Otherwise the year has proceeded in line with expectations.

Turnover during the period under review amounted to EUR 481.5 (575.9) million and operating profit, excluding the change in the fair value of derivatives, amounted to EUR 76.1 (95.1) million.

The company’s profitability and liquidity have remained at a good level.

Review by the President & CEO: Finland is on its way towards self-sufficiency in electricity

Finland and the world are now working in earnest to achieve a clean power system. Our operating environment is changing at an increasing pace. In Finland, the most important change is the spectacular emergence of wind power. Fingrid currently has on its desk enquiries related to additional wind power construction worth tens of thousands of megawatts. Finland is well on its way towards self-sufficiency in electricity.

Cleanly produced electricity requires well-functioning transmission connections. We are currently building transmission lines and substations on dozens of sites. Fingrid is having a record year in terms of investment volumes. Despite the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the investments have progressed as planned.

In addition to the existing connections, wind power from Northern Finland and imported electricity from Sweden will in future be transmitted for consumption in Southern Finland along the Forest Line between Petäjävesi and Oulu and the Lake Line between Lappeenranta and Oulu, which are currently being built. The Forest Line is Fingrid’s largest-ever North-South transmission line project. It is due for completion in 2022. We brought forward the Lake Line project timeline by four years compared to the initial plan to have it up and running in 2026. The Lake Line is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment. Alongside construction, we are preparing a grid vision which looks into the electricity transmission needs over the coming decades.