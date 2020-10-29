Materialise to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Footcare Industry

Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Materialise NV (Nasdaq: MTLS), a global leader in 3D printing solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement to fully acquire the RSscan dynamic foot measurement technology and the Phits personalized insole product line. The company also announced a strengthening of its strategic partnership with Superfeet to accelerate the distribution of the RSscan intelligent foot measurement solutions and the personalized Phits insoles in North America.

Materialise, which already owned 50% of RS Print, the owner of the Phits personalized insole product line, will acquire the remaining shares of the company from its partner Superfeet, Inc. Materialise will further purchase substantially all the assets of the Superfeet company RSscan, a pioneer and market leader in the development and supply of intelligent foot measurement technology and systems. By bringing the RS Print and RSscan technology under one roof, Materialise intends to accelerate its R&D and product development efforts for the personalization of footcare and to build a more comprehensive suite of solutions for footcare experts and their patients.

The acquisition combines Materialise’s 30 years of experience in the development of meaningful applications of 3D printing, in particular in the healthcare sector, with the extensive experience of the RS Print and RSscan teams in the development of personalized solutions for the footcare sector. Through the acquisition, Materialise welcomes an experienced research and development team conducting advanced research in foot measurement, analysis and corrections. The acquisition also expands Materialise's scanning and analysis technology with RSscan’s laboratory with advanced 3D motion tracking, gait analysis, finite element analysis and complementary test equipment.

In addition to the acquisition, Materialise also announced a strengthening of its strategic partnership with Superfeet through a new collaboration. The partnership builds on Superfeet’s reputation and marketing network in the insole market, in particular in North America, with a view to accelerating the digital transformation of the footcare industry. Superfeet is committed to accelerating the installation of pressure plate measurement systems in North America, in collaboration with RS Print’s existing distributor GO4D, to extend its US point-of-care network.