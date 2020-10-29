Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 5,502,829 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 28 October 2020 at a price of 84.6p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 79.9p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 20 August 2020). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 9 November 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 125,525,447 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

