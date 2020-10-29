 

DFDS Ferry capacity between Norway and Denmark adapted  

Investor news no. 22/2020
 

  

One of the two passenger ferries deployed between Norway and Denmark will be laid up from 2 November 2020 following a further tightening of travel restrictions due to the rising number Covid-19 infections.

From 2 November departures will take place every second day from each of the three ports Copenhagen-Frederikshavn-Oslo instead of every day. Crown Seaways will be laid up in Copenhagen until mid-February 2021.

Due to a union agreement covering reduction of work hours and salary as well as use of overtime hours and transferral of employees to other ferries, the number of redundancies is restricted to 20 waiters on board.

Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO
+45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO
+45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR
+45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications
+45 33 42 32 97

23.10.20
DFDS’ outlook for 2020 raised by higher freight volumes