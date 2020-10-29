 

CNH Industrial acquires a minority stake in Zasso Group AG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 11:00  |  31   |   |   


London, October 29, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in Zasso Group AG, a global specialist in non-chemical weed and invasive plant management solutions using electrical power.

With this transaction, CNH Industrial is further strengthening the product portfolio of AGXTEND, the Company’s accelerator for tech startups, and reaffirms its commitment to providing the world’s farmers with easy access to the latest innovative technologies. This equity participation will further enhance synergies to facilitate the launch of disruptive new products.

Zasso’s patented and innovative Electroherb solutions enable targeted, chemical-free weed control using an electrical current. This technology can also be employed in urban weed management situations. Electroherb is as effective and efficient as standard chemical herbicides, does not have to contend with growing developed plant chemical resistance and delivers social and environmental benefits.

Zasso Group, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, was founded in 2016 and joined the AGXTEND platform in January 2019, providing exclusive distribution to its XPower electronic herbicide technology. This innovative technology was recognized with a bronze innovation award at the 2019 SIMA agricultural trade show in France.

This acquisition is further testament to AGXTEND’s core philosophy of facilitating and expediting broad and open access to new technologies which help farmers improve their overall productivity, efficiency and sustainability.


CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Zasso is an innovative Swiss-based company specialized in non-chemical weed management solutions using advanced power electronics. Originally developed in Brazil, the patented technology targets both the shoots and the even more critical roots of undesired plants systemically by employing advanced lightweight high-voltage methods. The solution is commercialized under the names of Electroherb and XPOWER. Its flexible, interchangeable applicators allow the system to be used in a range of surfaces and segments including agriculture, consumer market, and urban areas. In the context of dwindling number of available methods for environmentally friendly plant control, Zasso’s mission is to develop the necessary control and power modules that will help make the world herbicide-free, for a better future. With offices in Zug (Switzerland), Indaiatuba (Brazil), Aachen (Germany) and Paris (France), Zasso strives to demonstrate leadership in the electric weed control technology in all the markets it serves.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

                       
Media contacts:
                       
Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial  
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                                                 
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
CNH Industrial to announce 2020 Third Quarter financial results on November 5, 2020
13.10.20
FPT Industrial is a key partner in innovative European Union backed sustainability projects to reduce emissions in truck and coach transport
12.10.20
CNH Industrial honored with two 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Awards
06.10.20
Closing of $500 million notes of CNH Industrial Capital LLC
01.10.20
CNH Industrial and Nikola Co-Sponsor Politico’s “Decarbonization of Heavy Transport and the Role of Hydrogen”
30.09.20
IVECO wins tender for largest order of natural gas trucks in South America
29.09.20
Pricing of CNH Industrial Capital LLC $500 million notes
29.09.20
CNH Industrial announces subsidiary notes offering

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge