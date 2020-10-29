 

Update on Remestemcel-L For the Treatment of COVID-19 ARDS and Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 11:00  |  64   |   |   

Quarterly Activity Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on the potential pathway to marketing approval for its lead product candidate remestemcel-L. It also provided a financial report for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “We believe the immunomodulatory properties of remestemcel-L position this potential therapy at the forefront of treatment for severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). We are pursuing an accelerated approval pathway for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with SR-aGVHD, and a parallel approval pathway for COVID-19 ARDS if the randomized controlled Phase 3 trial is positive.”

Children with Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease
In August, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC)1 of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted 9:1 that the available data from a single-arm Phase 3 trial and evidence from additional studies support the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with SR-aGVHD. Despite the overwhelming ODAC vote, in September the FDA recommended that Mesoblast conduct at least one additional randomized, controlled study in adults and/or children to provide further evidence of the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD.

Mesoblast believes that remestemcel-L meets the criteria for accelerated approval as there are currently no approved treatments for this life-threatening condition in children under 12. Mesoblast has formally requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss a potential accelerated approval of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L for the treatment of SR-aGVHD in children, with an additional randomized controlled study in patients 12 years and older as a post-approval requirement. Mesoblast expects this meeting will occur in November.

Adults with COVID-19 ARDS
As cases of COVID-19 surge in the United States and globally, deaths continue to increase from ARDS in ventilator-dependent patients as a result of an overactive immune response in the lungs to COVID-19. It is now evident that in both adults and children COVID-19 causes severe inflammation of other organ systems in addition to the lungs, including the heart, brain and kidneys. The immunomodulatory mechanism of action of remestemcel-L may be beneficial in the treatment of ARDS as well as in involvement of other organ systems. 

Seite 1 von 7
Mesoblast Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Randomized Controlled Study Using Direct Injection of Remestemcel-L Into Inflamed Gut of Patients With Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
20.10.20
MESO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mesoblast Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020
19.10.20
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited (MESO)
16.10.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Mesoblast Limited Investors of Important December 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action– MESO
15.10.20
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – MESO
15.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited (MESO)
14.10.20
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Mesoblast Limited Class Action Lawsuit
13.10.20
Randomized Controlled Phase 3 Trial of Remestemcel-L for Reduced Mortality in COVID-19 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Surpasses 50% Enrollment
12.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesoblast Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
23
Mesoblast ? Schon mal was von gehört ?