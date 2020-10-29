Update on Remestemcel-L For the Treatment of COVID-19 ARDS and Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “We believe the immunomodulatory properties of remestemcel-L position this potential therapy at the forefront of treatment for severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). We are pursuing an accelerated approval pathway for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with SR-aGVHD, and a parallel approval pathway for COVID-19 ARDS if the randomized controlled Phase 3 trial is positive.”

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on the potential pathway to marketing approval for its lead product candidate remestemcel-L. It also provided a financial report for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Children with Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

In August, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC)1 of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted 9:1 that the available data from a single-arm Phase 3 trial and evidence from additional studies support the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with SR-aGVHD. Despite the overwhelming ODAC vote, in September the FDA recommended that Mesoblast conduct at least one additional randomized, controlled study in adults and/or children to provide further evidence of the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD.

Mesoblast believes that remestemcel-L meets the criteria for accelerated approval as there are currently no approved treatments for this life-threatening condition in children under 12. Mesoblast has formally requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss a potential accelerated approval of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L for the treatment of SR-aGVHD in children, with an additional randomized controlled study in patients 12 years and older as a post-approval requirement. Mesoblast expects this meeting will occur in November.

Adults with COVID-19 ARDS

As cases of COVID-19 surge in the United States and globally, deaths continue to increase from ARDS in ventilator-dependent patients as a result of an overactive immune response in the lungs to COVID-19. It is now evident that in both adults and children COVID-19 causes severe inflammation of other organ systems in addition to the lungs, including the heart, brain and kidneys. The immunomodulatory mechanism of action of remestemcel-L may be beneficial in the treatment of ARDS as well as in involvement of other organ systems.