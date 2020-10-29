Precision Drilling Announces Share Consolidation

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) announces that it is proceeding with a 20:1 consolidation of the common shares of the Company (the “Consolidation”). Notice has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and Precision’s common shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX and NYSE, on a consolidated basis, on or about November 12, 2020.



At Precision’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 14, 2020, the Company’s shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to, in its discretion, file articles of amendment to consolidate the common shares of the Company at a consolidation ratio within the range of one post-consolidation share for every five to 40 old common shares. The Board has resolved to proceed with the Consolidation on a 20:1 ratio (one post-consolidation share for every 20 old common shares).