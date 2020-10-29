 

Insulet Recognized as Global Impact Corporate Hero and Manufacturer of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020   

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced it is being honored by two Massachusetts agencies for the Company’s contributions relating to COVID-19 and its sustainable manufacturing practices.

Massachusetts State Senator Jamie Eldridge presents Manufacturer of the Year award to Chuck Alpuche, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Insulet Corporation. (Photo: Business Wire)

MassEcon, the state’s private sector partner in promoting business growth in Massachusetts, has named Insulet one of 10 recipients of the 2020 Corporate Heroes award for its outstanding efforts in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second year in a row that MassEcon has recognized Insulet for its economic impact and contributions.

Insulet was selected from more than 30 nominations and named a Global Corporate Hero for its actions to mitigate risks associated with the pandemic, including donating thousands of disposable surgical face masks, gloves, lab coats, shoe coverings, and coveralls to healthcare workers and first responders. In addition, the Company implemented a virtual product training program for new customers of its Omnipod System. MassEcon also recognized the Company’s expanded financial assistance program for current customers in the U.S. and Canada who were negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Global Corporate Hero for our response to the pandemic,” said Chuck Alpuche, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to be guided by our three key operating principles during these uncertain times – to protect the safety and health of our employees, to protect the communities in which we live and work, and to maintain business continuity for all of our customers who depend on our products to manage their diabetes.”

Alpuche will accept this honor on behalf of Insulet during a virtual ceremony on November 24.

Insulet has also been named as Manufacturer of the Year by the Massachusetts Manufacturing Caucus. State Senator Jamie Eldridge, who represents the Middlesex and Worcester District, selected Insulet for this honor as part of the Commonwealth’s 5th Annual Manufacturers Awards “Re-imagined.”

