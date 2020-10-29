Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $107.5 million, representing an 8.5 percent decrease compared to revenue of $117.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, and a sequential increase of 0.9% over the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income was $17.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share in the third quarter. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“We delivered third quarter revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share above expectations driven by improved productivity and disciplined cost management,” said Vicki Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Protolabs. “As the challenges and uncertainty of 2020 continue, we are focused on executing the areas in our control while continuing to invest in our future. Our new Protolabs 2.0 ecommerce digital manufacturing platform will go live in Europe in November, followed by a US debut in the first quarter of 2021. Our new platform will enhance our already strong customer experience and extend our position as the leader in digital manufacturing.”

Additional Third Quarter 2020 Highlights include:

Gross margin was 50.8 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2020, up from 49.2 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses were $37.0 million or 34.4 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2020, down from $38.1 million or 35.8 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating margin was 16.4 percent of revenue during the third quarter of 2020, up from 13.5 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.8 percent of revenue during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 17.6 percent for the second quarter of 2020. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Adjusted EBITDA margins were 27.9% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 27.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

The company generated $29.0 million in cash from operations during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $31.0 million in second quarter 2020.

Our cash and marketable securities balance exceeded $200.0 million at the end of the third quarter.

“Our increased focus and execution on managing costs resulted in significant sequential margin improvement in the third quarter,” said John Way, Chief Financial Officer. “Protolabs’ digital manufacturing model continues to produce very strong cash flows even with the challenges presented in 2020, allowing us to reinvest in our business and position us to capitalize on the opportunities as the economy continues its gradual recovery.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company has included non-GAAP revenue growth that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the company.

The company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s financial results.

The company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the company’s business. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Conference Call

About Protolabs

Protolabs is a leading digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The company produces custom parts and assemblies in as fast as one day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces development and production costs, and minimizes risk throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,254 $ 125,225 Short-term marketable securities 30,993 35,437 Accounts receivable, net 61,250 57,450 Inventory 10,402 10,075 Income taxes receivable 16 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,198 8,232 Total current assets 231,113 236,419 Property and equipment, net 281,895 263,712 Goodwill 128,752 128,752 Other intangible assets, net 15,107 17,369 Long-term marketable securities 51,369 12,960 Operating lease assets 10,485 11,425 Finance lease assets 2,087 - Other long-term assets 5,318 3,030 Total assets $ 726,126 $ 673,667 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,452 $ 16,804 Accrued compensation 13,539 15,058 Accrued liabilities and other 19,047 11,057 Current operating lease liabilities 3,330 3,340 Current finance lease liabilities 325 - Income taxes payable - 1,322 Total current liabilities 51,693 47,581 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,003 8,565 Long-term finance lease liabilities 1,758 - Long-term deferred tax liabilities 32,849 26,283 Other long-term liabilities 6,002 5,448 Shareholders' equity 625,821 585,790 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 726,126 $ 673,667

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Injection Molding $ 53,257 $ 55,167 $ 165,927 $ 165,935 CNC Machining 33,115 40,219 99,760 116,979 3D Printing 16,294 15,898 46,478 45,644 Sheet Metal 3,988 5,280 14,306 15,777 Other 850 891 2,716 2,504 Total revenue 107,504 117,455 329,187 346,839 Cost of revenue 52,861 57,839 163,988 168,127 Gross profit 54,643 59,616 165,199 178,712 Operating expenses Marketing and sales 16,705 17,604 51,821 55,466 Research and development 7,915 8,359 25,550 24,541 General and administrative 12,354 12,380 38,983 38,411 Total operating expenses 36,974 38,343 116,354 118,418 Income from operations 17,669 21,273 48,845 60,294 Other income, net 728 228 2,549 1,566 Income before income taxes 18,397 21,501 51,394 61,860 Provision for income taxes 3,700 4,709 10,106 13,391 Net income $ 14,697 $ 16,792 $ 41,288 $ 48,469 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 1.54 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.62 $ 1.54 $ 1.79 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 26,736,709 26,846,030 26,724,715 26,894,420 Diluted 26,886,433 27,005,341 26,861,647 27,072,873

Proto Labs, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 41,288 $ 48,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,891 22,658 Stock-based compensation expense 10,617 9,738 Deferred taxes 6,578 1,599 Amortization of held-to-maturity securities 202 (5 ) Other (865 ) (133 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 664 1,453 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,375 83,779 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets (40,489 ) (46,151 ) Purchases of other assets and investments (3,000 ) (4,000 ) Purchases of marketable securities (90,596 ) (17,443 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 56,428 54,352 Net cash used in investing activities (77,657 ) (13,242 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other 5,674 2,486 Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations (3,367 ) (2,420 ) Repurchases of common stock (14,686 ) (33,521 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,379 ) (33,455 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 690 (560 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,971 ) 36,522 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 125,225 85,046 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 118,254 $ 121,568

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency GAAP net income $ 14,697 $ 16,792 $ 41,288 $ 48,469 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,945 3,212 10,617 9,738 Amortization expense 754 859 2,262 2,593 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (84 ) 449 (1,020 ) 391 Total adjustments 1 4,615 4,520 11,859 12,722 Income tax benefits on adjustments 2 (1,368 ) (882 ) (3,030 ) (2,875 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 17,944 $ 20,430 $ 50,117 $ 58,316 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.76 $ 1.88 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.76 $ 1.87 $ 2.15 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 26,736,709 26,846,030 26,724,715 26,894,420 Diluted 26,886,433 27,005,341 26,861,647 27,072,873 1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 989 $ 872 $ 2,788 $ 2,402 Marketing and sales 865 760 2,233 1,923 Research and development 638 560 1,766 1,486 General and administrative 2,207 1,879 6,092 6,520 Total operating expenses 3,710 3,199 10,091 9,929 Other income, net (84 ) 449 (1,020 ) 391 Total adjustments $ 4,615 $ 4,520 $ 11,859 $ 12,722 2 For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. Our non-GAAP tax rates differ from our GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 107,504 $ 117,455 $ 329,187 $ 346,839 Income from operations 17,669 21,273 48,845 60,294 GAAP operating margin 16.4 % 18.1 % 14.8 % 17.4 % Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,945 3,212 10,617 9,738 Amortization expense 754 859 2,262 2,593 Total adjustments 4,699 4,071 12,879 12,331 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 22,368 $ 25,344 $ 61,724 $ 72,625 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.8 % 21.6 % 18.8 % 20.9 %

Proto Labs, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 14,697 $ 16,792 $ 41,288 $ 48,469 Amortization expense 754 859 2,262 2,593 Depreciation expense 7,282 6,820 21,629 20,066 Interest income, net (255 ) (489 ) (1,183 ) (1,535 ) Tax expense 3,700 4,709 10,106 13,391 EBITDA 26,178 28,691 74,102 82,984 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,945 3,212 10,617 9,738 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (84 ) 449 (1,020 ) 391 Total adjustments 3,861 3,661 9,597 10,129 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,039 $ 32,352 $ 83,699 $ 93,113

Proto Labs, Inc. Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 % % Change

Constant GAAP Adjustments1 Non-GAAP GAAP Change2 Currencies3 Revenues United States $ 85,608 $ - $ 85,608 $ 92,916 (7.9 ) (7.9 ) Europe 18,897 (828 ) 18,069 20,721 (8.8 ) (12.8 ) Japan 2,999 (36 ) 2,963 3,818 (21.5 ) (22.4 ) Total Revenue $ 107,504 $ (864 ) $ 106,640 $ 117,455 (8.5 ) (9.2 ) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 % % Change

Constant GAAP Adjustments1 Non-GAAP GAAP Change2 Currencies3 Revenues United States $ 262,507 $ - $ 262,507 $ 271,877 (3.4 ) (3.4 ) Europe 56,413 237 56,650 62,915 (10.3 ) (10.0 ) Japan 10,267 (153 ) 10,114 12,047 (14.8 ) (16.0 ) Total Revenue $ 329,187 $ 84 $ 329,271 $ 346,839 (5.1 ) (5.1 ) 1 Revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 has been recalculated using 2019 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. 2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 to GAAP revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. 3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc. Product Developer Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unique product developers and engineers served 18,796 21,471 37,504 40,791

