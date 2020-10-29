Avolon 2020 Third Quarter Results
Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces results for the third quarter of 2020 (‘Q3’).
2020 THIRD QUARTER | FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
US$ MILLION
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Lease Revenue
504
651
Impairment & Accelerated Amortisation Charge
(42)
(9)
(Loss)/profit for the quarter
(41)
161
Total Available Liquidity
5,738
6,308
Total Assets
31,057
28,385
Secured Debt / Total Assets
26%
28%
Net Debt to Equity
2.3x
2.1x
- Strong liquidity position at quarter end, with total liquidity in excess of US$5.7 billion;
- Third quarter lease revenue of US$504 million;
- Net loss of US$41m for third quarter;
- Closed a private offering of US$650m senior unsecured notes with a 2026 maturity;
- Prudent capital structure – with net debt to equity of 2.3x at end of Q3;
- Lease revenue collection rate trended upwards during Q3;
- Aggregate increase in trade receivables and deferred revenue asset implies year to date lease revenue collection rate of 83%; and
- 24 customers started repayments as scheduled in Q3; four additional customers remain in arrears or are subject to an extension of their deferral period.
2020 THIRD QUARTER | OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Delivered four new aircraft and transitioned one aircraft to a follow-on lessee;
- Sold one aircraft during the quarter, representing the final aircraft to be sold to the Sapphire 2020-1 vehicle;
- Executed a total of 55 lease transactions in the quarter comprising new aircraft placements, follow-on leases, lease extensions and 15 sale and leaseback transactions;
- Owned and managed fleet of 551 aircraft at the end of Q3, with total orders and commitments for 286 new technology aircraft;
