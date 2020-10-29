Avolon 2020 Third Quarter Results

2020 THIRD QUARTER | FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces results for the third quarter of 2020 (‘Q3’).

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Lease Revenue 504 651

Impairment & Accelerated Amortisation Charge (42) (9)

(Loss)/profit for the quarter (41) 161

Total Available Liquidity 5,738 6,308

Total Assets 31,057 28,385

Secured Debt / Total Assets 26% 28%

Net Debt to Equity 2.3x 2.1x

- Strong liquidity position at quarter end, with total liquidity in excess of US$5.7 billion;

- Third quarter lease revenue of US$504 million;

- Net loss of US$41m for third quarter;

- Closed a private offering of US$650m senior unsecured notes with a 2026 maturity;

- Prudent capital structure – with net debt to equity of 2.3x at end of Q3;

- Lease revenue collection rate trended upwards during Q3;

- Aggregate increase in trade receivables and deferred revenue asset implies year to date lease revenue collection rate of 83%; and

- 24 customers started repayments as scheduled in Q3; four additional customers remain in arrears or are subject to an extension of their deferral period.

2020 THIRD QUARTER | OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Delivered four new aircraft and transitioned one aircraft to a follow-on lessee;

- Sold one aircraft during the quarter, representing the final aircraft to be sold to the Sapphire 2020-1 vehicle;

- Executed a total of 55 lease transactions in the quarter comprising new aircraft placements, follow-on leases, lease extensions and 15 sale and leaseback transactions;

- Owned and managed fleet of 551 aircraft at the end of Q3, with total orders and commitments for 286 new technology aircraft;