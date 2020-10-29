Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2020

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including annex 1 “Description of the candidates for the Board of Directors”, is enclosed.

Important notice in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic

In order to protect the health and safety of all and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assembly, we strongly recommend that shareholders follow the Annual General Meeting via live-stream instead of attending in person, and make use of the possibility to give proxy or vote by correspondence.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit written questions concerning the agenda or the documents, etc. to be considered at the Annual General Meeting at least one week ahead of the meeting, i.e. no later than Wednesday November 18, 2020. Questions can be submitted to investorrelations@chr-hansen.com . The Company will aim to answer such questions in writing before the Annual General Meeting.

No refreshments will be served at the Annual General Meeting.

For more information please refer to the “Important notice in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic” on page 2 of the notice to convene the Annual General meeting.

For further information please contact:

Martin Riise, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2250

Annika Stern, Investor Relations Officer, Tel: +45 2399 2382

Camilla Lercke, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2384

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

