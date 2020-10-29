 

Trip.com Group’s Charter Flight Service makes its debut at Macau Business Aviation Exhibition

MACAU, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com Group, a leading online travel services provider, today officially extended its charter flight service business in Macau. From October 29 to October 31, Trip.com Group is showcasing its new air charter service at the 9th Macau Business Aviation Exhibition.

Trip.com Group view Macau as a priority for groundbreaking air charter connections between domestic and international destinations, and the service is going “online” to offer the charter flight market in Macau a promising future. Trip.com Group platforms (Trip.com: https://www.trip.com/aircharter; Ctrip: https://m.ctrip.com/webapp/cw/flight/flightCharterPlane/homePage.html) are now offering a fleet of over 3,000 aircraft on offer from more than 200 international operators for travelers to browse with the click of a button. Business jets, helicopters, civil aviation aircraft and turboprop aircraft are all on offer and experts are available to meet specific demands for charter flights.

“This move is a breakthrough in the aircraft industry and another way in which Trip.com Group is innovating travel with its customer-focused approach,” Air Charter Services General Manager Yu Ji said at the 9th Macau Business Aviation Exhibition. “Customers complain that offline services suffer from information barriers, limited availability of models, opaque pricing and poor service standards.”

“Trip.com Group’s online air charter service provides increased transparency in pricing, convenience in service and efficiency in communication, which will enable growth in the Macau market,” he added.

Integrating the charter flight service into Trip.com Group platforms means travelers can now browse charter flight options together with worldwide hotels, cars, meetings, tours, local guides and other services.

About Trip.com Group:
Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a04108f-be05-4c73 ... 

CONTACT: For additional information, visit Trip.com Group Newsroom 
Media Relations Contact:
Trip.com Group PR 
pr@trip.com
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

