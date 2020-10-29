Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announce Entry into Merger Agreement

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“OCSL”) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) (“OCSI”) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to merge together with OCSL as the surviving company, subject to stockholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Boards of Directors of both OCSL and OCSI, on the recommendation of separate special committees consisting only of certain independent directors, have unanimously approved the transaction.



Under the terms of the proposed merger, OCSI shareholders will receive an amount of OCSL shares with a net asset value (“NAV”) equal to the NAV of OCSI shares that they hold at the time of closing. The exchange ratio will be determined at closing such that shares issued by OCSL to OCSI shareholders will result in an ownership split of the combined company based on the respective NAVs of each of OCSL and OCSI. For illustrative purposes, based on June 30, 2020 net asset values and excluding transaction costs and other tax-related distributions, OCSL would issue approximately 1.39 shares for each OCSI share outstanding, resulting in pro forma ownership of 77.5% for current OCSL stockholders and 22.5% for current OCSI stockholders.

In support of the transaction, Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC (“Oaktree”) has agreed to waive a total of $6 million of management fees for two years following the closing of the merger. This will equate to fee waivers of $0.75 million per quarter for each of the eight quarters after the closing of the transaction.

Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of OCSL and OCSI, said, “Since taking over management of OCSL and OCSI three years ago, we have made significant progress in reshaping the portfolios by reducing non-core and underperforming positions and investing in opportunities that align with Oaktree’s value-driven investment style. Our announcement today represents the next step in our plan to further drive stockholder value, and we look forward to leveraging the benefits provided by the larger company with greater scale, portfolio diversity and financial flexibility.”