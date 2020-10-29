MiX Telematics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 U.S. GAAP Financial Results

“MiX Telematics’ second quarter results were highlighted by profitability and cash generation that was significantly ahead of expectations. We experienced modest signs of improvement within some customer verticals and fleet segments due to increases in usage activity from the COVID-related shutdowns seen in the spring,” said Stefan Joselowitz, Chief Executive Officer of MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics") (NYSE: MIXT, JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), today announced financial results, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), for the second quarter, which ended September 30, 2020.

Joselowitz continued, “Our sharp focus on customer success and the tangible ROI our comprehensive telematics platform can provide to fleet operators has reinforced MiX’s strategic value in the market. We are confident this will generate a return to meaningful subscription revenue growth once economic conditions normalize.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Subscription Revenues: Subscription revenues were $27.6 million, a decrease of 13.9% compared to $32.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues represented 89.3% of total revenues during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues decreased by 7.0% on a constant currency basis, year over year. The decline in constant currency subscription revenue was primarily due to the contraction in the Company’s subscriber base as a result of economic conditions attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company’s subscriber base contracted by a net 20,000 subscribers.

The majority of our revenues and subscription revenues are derived from currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. Accordingly, the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against these currencies (in particular against the South African Rand) following currency volatility arising from the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, has negatively impacted our revenue and subscription revenues reported in U.S. Dollars. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, the South African Rand weakened by 15% against the U.S. Dollar. The Rand/U.S. Dollar exchange rate averaged R16.91 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to an average of R14.68 during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 led to a 6.9% reduction in reported U.S. Dollar subscription revenues.

Total Revenues: Total revenues were $30.9 million, a decrease of 15.6% compared to $36.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Total revenues decreased by 9.1% on a constant currency basis, year over year. Hardware and other revenues were $3.3 million, a decrease of 27.1%, compared to $4.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of a global economic slowdown following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 led to a 6.5% reduction in reported U.S. Dollar revenues.

Gross Margin: Gross profit was $20.7 million, compared to $24.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin was 66.7%, compared to 66.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Income From Operations: Income from operations was $4.6 million, compared to $6.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating income margin was 14.8%, compared to 17.6% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating expenses of $16.1 million decreased by $1.7 million, or 9.5%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share: Net income was $3.5 million, compared to net income of $3.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income included a net foreign exchange loss of $0.1 million before tax, as well as a $0.3 million deferred tax credit on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited ("MiX Investments"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, net income included a net foreign exchange gain of $0.04 million and a $1.3 million deferred tax charge on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Investments.

Earnings per diluted ordinary share was 0.6 U.S. cents, consistent with 0.6 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the calculation was based on diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue of 559.0 million compared to 570.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. On a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one American Depositary Share (“ADS”), earnings per diluted ADS was 15 U.S. cents consistent with 15 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.0%, compared to 47.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Ignoring the impact of net foreign exchange gains and losses net of tax, the tax rate which was used in determining non-GAAP net income below, was 28.4% compared to 29.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $8.9 million, compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 28.7%, compared to 29.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income was $3.2 million, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted ordinary share was 0.6 U.S. cents, compared to 0.8 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. At a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one ADS, the non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS was 14 U.S. cents compared to 20 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Cash Flow: At September 30, 2020, the Company had $33.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $18.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $11.4 million compared to $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company invested $2.6 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $1.6 million), leading to free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, of $8.8 million in the quarter. The Company generated free cash flow of $2.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 when the Company invested $6.4 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $4.8 million).

Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $8.6 million utilized during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The cash provided by financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of proceeds of $0.8 million from the issue of ordinary shares in relation to the exercise of stock options and $0.6 million from facilities utilized, offset by dividends paid of $1.3 million. The cash utilized in financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 consisted of $8.2 million for the repurchase of ordinary shares, dividends paid of $1.5 million offset by facilities utilized of $1.1 million.

Quarterly Dividend

The most recent dividend payment of 4 South African cents (0.2 U.S. cents) per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand (6 U.S. cents) per ADS was paid on August 24, 2020 to shareholders on record on August 21, 2020. A dividend of 4 South African cents per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand per ADS will be paid on December 8, 2020 to shareholders on record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

The details with respect to the dividends declared for holders of our ADSs are as follows:

Ex dividend on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday, November 19, 2020 Record date Friday, November 20, 2020 Approximate date of currency conversion Monday, November 23, 2020 Approximate dividend payment date Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Share Repurchases

No shares were repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Business Outlook

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the level of business disruption as a result of the spread of COVID-19, the Company has suspended its practice of issuing financial guidance and as a consequence no guidance has been issued for the full 2021 fiscal year.

About MiX Telematics Limited

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow and constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see Annexure A titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is provided in Annexure A.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,953 $ 33,836 Restricted cash 699 798 Accounts receivables, net 24,100 18,876 Inventory, net 3,271 3,742 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,375 6,802 Total current assets 53,398 64,054 Property and equipment, net 30,019 27,167 Goodwill 37,923 39,603 Intangible assets, net 15,007 16,059 Deferred tax assets 3,108 3,497 Other assets 4,200 4,070 Total assets $ 143,655 $ 154,450 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 2,367 $ 3,185 Accounts payables 5,251 4,863 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,839 18,835 Deferred revenue 5,077 4,521 Total current liabilities 27,534 31,404 Deferred tax liabilities 11,436 10,540 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,660 5,053 Total liabilities 44,630 46,997 Stockholders’ equity: MiX Telematics Limited stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: 100 million shares authorized but not issued — — Common stock: 600.9 million and 604.9 million no-par value shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively 66,522 67,347 Less treasury stock at cost: 54 million shares as of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 (17,315 ) (17,315 ) Retained earnings 67,482 70,846 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,070 ) (7,425 ) Additional paid-in capital (6,599 ) (6,005 ) Total MiX Telematics Limited stockholders’ equity 99,020 107,448 Non-controlling interest 5 5 Total stockholders’ equity 99,025 107,453 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 143,655 $ 154,450

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue Subscription $ 32,099 $ 27,623 $ 63,737 $ 53,498 Hardware and other 4,562 3,325 9,207 4,947 Total revenue 36,661 30,948 72,944 58,445 Cost of revenue Subscriptions 9,417 7,676 18,712 15,025 Hardware and other 3,028 2,621 5,961 3,850 Total cost of revenue 12,445 10,297 24,673 18,875 Gross profit 24,216 20,651 48,271 39,570 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 3,148 2,447 6,729 5,193 Administration and other 14,616 13,631 29,402 27,122 Total operating expenses 17,764 16,078 36,131 32,315 Income from operations 6,452 4,573 12,140 7,255 Other (expense)/income (52 ) (77 ) 323 (175 ) Net interest income/(expense) 4 (70 ) 77 (140 ) Income before income tax expense 6,404 4,426 12,540 6,940 Income tax expense 3,058 974 4,198 1,066 Net income 3,346 3,452 8,342 5,874 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — Net income attributable to MiX Telematics Limited $ 3,346 $ 3,452 $ 8,342 $ 5,874 Net income per ordinary share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Net income per American Depositary Share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.37 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 $ 0.26 Ordinary shares: Weighted average 554,781 548,008 558,401 547,569 Diluted weighted average 570,011 558,951 574,606 558,829 American Depositary Shares: Weighted average 22,191 21,920 22,336 21,903 Diluted weighted average 22,800 22,358 22,984 22,353

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash generated from operations $ 17,218 $ 22,295 Interest received 419 206 Interest paid (156 ) (153 ) Income tax paid (2,915 ) (1,590 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,566 20,758 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment – in-vehicle devices (8,422 ) (2,590 ) Acquisition of property and equipment – other (516 ) (160 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 1,327 — Acquisition of intangible assets (2,641 ) (1,972 ) Loans to external parties (350 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,602 ) (4,722 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in relation to stock options exercised — 825 Cash paid for ordinary shares repurchased (8,222 ) — Cash paid on dividends to MiX Telematics Limited stockholders (3,084 ) (2,506 ) Movement in short-term debt 539 740 Net cash used in financing activities (10,767 ) (941 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,803 ) 15,095 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 27,838 18,652 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (294 ) 887 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 20,741 $ 34,634

Segment Information

Our operating segments are based on the geographical location of our Regional Sales Offices (“RSOs”) and also include our Central Services Organization (“CSO”). CSO is our central services organization that wholesales our products and services to our RSOs who, in turn, interface with our end-customers, distributors and dealers. CSO is also responsible for the development of our hardware and software platforms and provides common marketing, product management, technical and distribution support to each of our other operating segments.

Each RSO’s results reflect the external revenue earned, as well as its performance before the remaining CSO and corporate costs allocations. Segment performance is measured and evaluated by the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) using Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure which uses net income, determined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as a starting point. Prior to the publication of the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2020, the Company published results under IFRS only, which is the reason for the CODM using a performance measure based on IFRS.

The segment information provided to the CODM is as follows (in thousands and unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 17,868 $ 1,438 $ 19,306 $ 8,585 Europe 2,862 760 3,622 1,367 Americas 5,675 454 6,129 3,006 Middle East and Australasia 4,317 1,623 5,940 2,814 Brazil 1,350 286 1,636 671 Total Regional Sales Offices 32,072 4,561 36,633 16,443 Central Services Organization 27 1 28 (2,530 ) Total Segment Results $ 32,099 $ 4,562 $ 36,661 $ 13,913

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 14,855 $ 1,635 $ 16,490 $ 7,249 Europe 2,919 474 3,393 1,536 Americas 4,786 240 5,026 2,170 Middle East and Australasia 4,118 948 5,066 2,405 Brazil 928 28 956 363 Total Regional Sales Offices 27,606 3,325 30,931 13,723 Central Services Organization 17 — 17 (1,674 ) Total Segment Results $ 27,623 $ 3,325 $ 30,948 $ 12,049

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 35,554 $ 2,819 $ 38,373 $ 16,942 Europe 5,649 1,317 6,966 2,438 Americas 11,337 1,340 12,677 5,364 Middle East and Australasia 8,578 3,246 11,824 5,568 Brazil 2,567 447 3,014 1,294 Total Regional Sales Offices 63,685 9,169 72,854 31,606 Central Services Organization 52 38 90 (5,175 ) Total Segment Results $ 63,737 $ 9,207 $ 72,944 $ 26,431

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 28,778 $ 2,236 $ 31,014 $ 14,494 Europe 5,769 608 6,377 2,838 Americas 8,961 395 9,356 3,578 Middle East and Australasia 7,999 1,657 9,656 4,323 Brazil 1,959 51 2,010 773 Total Regional Sales Offices 53,466 4,947 58,413 26,006 Central Services Organization 32 — 32 (3,537 ) Total Segment Results $ 53,498 $ 4,947 $ 58,445 $ 22,469

The following table (unaudited and shown in thousands) reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before tax expense for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,913 $ 12,049 $ 26,431 $ 22,469 Corporate and consolidation entries (2,221 ) (2,507 ) (3,977 ) (4,837 ) Operating lease costs (1) (419 ) (399 ) (727 ) (791 ) Product development costs (2) (299 ) (271 ) (690 ) (514 ) Depreciation and amortization (4,401 ) (3,836 ) (8,653 ) (7,464 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — (1 ) — (1 ) Stock-based compensation costs (178 ) (301 ) (289 ) (594 ) Decrease/(increase) in restructuring costs (3) 1 (153 ) 1 (997 ) Net profit/(loss) on sale of property and equipment 40 (7 ) 356 (8 ) Net foreign exchange (losses)/gains (36 ) (78 ) 11 (183 ) Net interest income/(expense) 4 (70 ) 77 (140 ) Income before tax expense $ 6,404 $ 4,426 $ 12,540 $ 6,940

Description of reconciling items: For the purposes of calculating Segment Adjusted EBITDA, operating leases have been capitalized, except for leases with a term of no more than 12 months or leases of low value assets. Where operating leases are capitalized for segment purposes, the amortization of the right-of-use asset and the interest on the operating lease liability are excluded from the Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, in order to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before taxes, the total lease expense in respect of operating leases needs to be deducted. For segment reporting purposes, product development costs, which do not meet the capitalization requirements under ASC 730 Research and Development or under ASC 985 Software, are capitalized and amortized. The amortization is excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA. In order to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to net income before taxes, product development costs capitalized for segment reporting purposes need to be deducted. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, $0.1 million of the restructuring costs related to the North America reporting segment. For the six months ended September 30, 2020, $0.6 million, $0.2 million and $0.1 million of the restructuring costs related to the CSO, Africa and North America reporting segments, respectively.

Annexure A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain measures to assess the financial performance of the business. Certain of these measures are termed “non-GAAP measures” because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow and constant currency.

An explanation of the relevance of each of the non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of their limitations is set out below. We do not regard these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for, or superior to, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or those calculated using financial measures that are calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are two of the profit measures reviewed by the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). We define Adjusted EBITDA as the income before income taxes, net interest income, net foreign exchange gains/(losses), depreciation of property and equipment including capitalized customer in-vehicle devices, amortization of intangible assets including capitalized internal-use software development costs and intangible assets identified as part of a business combination, stock-based compensation costs, restructuring costs and profits/(losses) on the disposal or impairments of assets or subsidiaries. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in this press release because they are key measures that the Company’s management and Board of Directors use to understand and evaluate its core operating performance and trends; to prepare and approve its annual budget; and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results.

A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income $ 3,346 $ 3,452 $ 8,342 $ 5,874 Plus: Income tax expense 3,058 974 4,198 1,066 (Less)/plus: Net interest (income)/expense (4 ) 70 (77 ) 140 Plus/(less): Foreign exchange losses/ (gains) 36 78 (11 ) 183 Plus: Depreciation (1) 3,465 2,946 6,742 5,782 Plus: Amortization (2) 936 890 1,911 1,682 Plus: Impairment of long-lived assets — 1 — 1 Plus: Stock-based compensation costs 178 301 289 594 (Less)/plus: Net (profit)/loss on sale of property and equipment (40 ) 7 (356 ) 8 (Less)/plus: Restructuring costs (1 ) 153 (1 ) 997 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,974 $ 8,872 $ 21,037 $ 16,327 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.9 % 28.7 % 28.8 % 27.9 % Includes depreciation of owned equipment (including in-vehicle devices). Includes amortization of intangible assets (including intangible assets identified as part of a business combination).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to the Company;

other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure; and

certain of the adjustments (such as restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets and others) made in calculating Adjusted EBITDA are those that management believes are not representative of our underlying operations and, therefore, are subjective in nature.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, including income from operations, net income and our other results.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding net foreign exchange gains/(losses) net of tax.

We have included non-GAAP net income per share in this press release because it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business by excluding net foreign exchange gains/(losses) net of tax and associated tax consequences from earnings. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

The following tables (in thousands, except per share data, and unaudited) reconcile Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share or ADS to Non-GAAP Net Income Per Ordinary Share or ADS for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income $ 3,346 $ 3,452 $ 8,342 $ 5,874 Net foreign exchange losses/(gains) 36 78 (11 ) 183 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/losses 1,150 (305 ) 618 (1,003 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,532 $ 3,225 $ 8,949 $ 5,054 Net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Effect of net foreign exchange losses/(gains) to net income # # # # Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/losses # # # # Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Net income per ADS - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 $ 0.26 Effect of net foreign exchange losses/(gains) to net income # # # 0.01 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/losses 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.23 # Amount less than $0.01

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is determined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditure for investing activities. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s cash flows as it provides detail of the amount of cash the Company generates or utilizes after accounting for all capital expenditures including investments in in-vehicle devices.

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow for the periods shown:

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,566 $ 20,758 Less: Capital expenditure payments (11,579 ) (4,722 ) Free cash flow $ 2,987 $ 16,036

Constant Currency

Constant currency information has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in currency rates on the Company’s results. The constant currency information has been determined by adjusting the current financial reporting period results to the prior period average exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates applicable to the period. The measurement has been performed for each of the Company’s currencies, including the South African Rand and British Pound. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated by utilizing the constant currency results compared to the prior period results.

The constant currency information represents non-GAAP information. We believe this provides a useful basis to measure the performance of our business as it removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements during the period.

Due to the significant portion of our customers who are invoiced in non-U.S. Dollar denominated currencies, we also calculate our subscription revenue growth rate on a constant currency basis, thereby removing the effect of currency fluctuation on our results of operations.

The following tables (in thousands, except year over year change) provide the unaudited constant currency reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods shown:

Subscription Revenue: Three Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2019 2020 Subscription revenue as reported $ 32,099 $ 27,623 (13.9) % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 2,229 6.9 % Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 32,099 $ 29,852 (7.0) % Total Revenue: Three Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2019 2020 Total revenue as reported $ 36,661 $ 30,948 (15.6) % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 2,377 6.5 % Total revenue on a constant currency basis $ 36,661 $ 33,325 (9.1) %

Subscription Revenue: Six Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2019 2020 Subscription revenue as reported $ 63,737 $ 53,498 (16.1) % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 6,033 9.5 % Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 63,737 $ 59,531 (6.6) % Total Revenue: Six Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2019 2020 Total revenue as reported $ 72,944 $ 58,445 (19.9) % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 6,330 8.7 % Total revenue on a constant currency basis $ 72,944 $ 64,775 (11.2) %

