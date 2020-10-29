Waturu Holding A/S – Aquaturu IPO moved into 2021

Company announcement no. 43

Fredericia, October 29. 2020

With reference to company announcement no. 35, it is hereby announced that the planned

listing of Aquaturu A/S will be moved into 2021.



We must now also state that we will not reach the previously announced positive cash flow in

Q4 this year.



The postponement is to mature and further strengthen the company before the IPO, including

to examine the possibilities of obtaining a direct investment from an industry investor.



Aquaturu has just entered into a number of major LOI agreements (Pre-sales agreements),

among others. with a large salmon farming company in the USA, as well as with several of the

largest Danish producers. Thus, the company expects to complete more sales in the coming

period and before the IPO.



Aquaturu A/S is also in dialogue with both local and international distributors, who will help to

implement the companys sales strategy and ensure local support.



The validation of the companys technology, for the control of bacteria and parasites, is well

documented via specialized external test laboratories (Højvang Laboratorier A/S and Bioneer

A/S), where a number of tests have been carried out on production water from fish farms and

on water added to a model. parasite (cryptosporidium). This documentation will be included in

our company description.



CEO Aquaturu A/S Brian Feldsted states:

“We thank the many pre-subscribers who have already signed up for 40% of the current offer

in the Aquaturu IPO. We will keep you continuously informed about the upcoming tender in

2021, so that you again have the opportunity to participate when we are ready in 2021.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the Aquaturu A/S team, for having reached a number

of important milestones for the company ”.

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Danish based Greentech company, which develops innovative water

technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and

reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring

CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen

Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



