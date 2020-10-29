 

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Third Quarter and Year-to-Date U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 11:30  |  37   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $2.0 billion in commitments across 31 transactions during the third quarter and approximately $6.4 billion in commitments across 95 transactions in the year-to-date period.

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the third quarter.

American Technologies, Inc. / TSG Consumer Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent and sole lender for a senior secured credit facility to support TSG Consumer Partners’ investment in American Technologies, Inc. (ATI). ATI is a large disaster recovery firm that provides a wide range of restoration, remediation and reconstruction services across a spectrum of industries and end markets.

EP Wealth Advisors / Berkshire Partners

Ares served as sole lead arranger and administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Berkshire Partners’ investment in EP Wealth Advisors. EP Wealth is a leading registered investment advisor with a full suite of wealth management services including financial planning, investment management, tax planning, and real estate consulting to high net worth families in the U.S.

EverCommerce / Silver Lake Partners

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint book runner for a senior secured credit facility to support Silver Lake’s growth plans for EverCommerce. EverCommerce is a leading service platform that offers businesses a wide range of services and solutions through an integrated software platform including business management tools, payment processing, customer communication and marketing services.

Heelstone Energy

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Heelstone’s growth plans. Heelstone is a leading utility-scale solar developer with experience in development, construction, operation and finance.

Majesco / Thoma Bravo

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint book runner for a senior secured credit facility to support Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Majesco. Majesco is a leading provider of mission critical software solutions for the property & casualty and life and annuities insurance segments, offering core applications and solutions relating to policy administration, billing and invoicing and claims management.

Safe Home Security

Ares served as the administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Safe Home Security’s growth plans. Safe Home Security is a leading provider of electronic security services and personal emergency response services.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $179 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020 with more than 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Ares Management Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
Ares Management Appoints Raj Krishnan as Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Ares Insurance Solutions
05.10.20
Ares Management Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
30.09.20
Ares Management Corporation Announces Agreement by Aspida to Acquire F&G Reinsurance Ltd from FGL Holdings