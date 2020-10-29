 

DPW Holdings Establishes Alliance Cloud Services to Drive Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center Initiatives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., has formed a new subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, to drive its efforts to deliver services to the Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center markets currently estimated to grow to reach revenues of over $108 billion by 2025 according to a June 16, 2020 study by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence.

The study by Arizton also disclosed the following factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Hyperscale Data Center market during the forecast period:

  • Digitalization and data regulation are aiding in exponential expansion activities by global hyperscale cloud service providers;
  • The market witnessed around 115 new hyperscale facilities through projects opened and under construction in 2019. These projects are built with a minimum power capacity of 15 MW;
  • AI Boosts liquid immersion & direct-to-chip cooling adoption;
  • Increasing deployment of software-defined data center;
  • Increased adoption of OCPs & hyperscale-specific infrastructure;
  • Increasing penetration of 200GbE & 400GbE switch ports;
  • Increased demand for data on the order of roughly 600 zettabytes of new data is generated each year (i.e., 600 trillion gigabytes);
  • Fiber infrastructure deployment (fiber is the foundation for 5/small cell deployments and require a greater number of fiber pairs); and
  • Wireless expansion (4G and 5G demand).

The global hyperscale data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud computing environments will continue to grow as service providers expand their presence globally. There will be an increase in demand for servers with multicore processors, and memory will grow as the average number of virtual machines per physical server continues to rise. The US market recorded a growth of around 302% in the server market revenue with the shipments growing at around 40% in 2029, according to Arizton.

