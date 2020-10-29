DPW Holdings Establishes Alliance Cloud Services to Drive Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center Initiatives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., has formed a new subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, to drive its efforts to deliver services to the Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center markets currently estimated to grow to reach revenues of over $108 billion by 2025 according to a June 16, 2020 study by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence.



The study by Arizton also disclosed the following factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Hyperscale Data Center market during the forecast period: