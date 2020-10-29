ProMIS Neurosciences adds Dr. David Wishart to its Scientific Advisory Board

Addition of highly regarded scientist in the field of protein research creates industry-leading depth in protein misfolding diseases

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, welcomes Dr. David Wishart, Distinguished University Professor in the Departments of Biological Sciences and Computing Science at the University of Alberta, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Identified as one of the world’s most highly cited scientists for each of the past 7 years, Dr. Wishart brings more than three decades in protein folding and misfolding research to ProMIS, creating industry-leading depth in this area of therapeutic development for neurodegenerative and other diseases.



“The commitment and talent of our advisory board has been instrumental to the ongoing development of our broad portfolio of highly specific therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic candidates,” said Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Dr. Wishart’s world-recognized expertise in protein folding and misfolding combined with Dr. Neil Cashman’s complementary leadership will place ProMIS among the most accomplished within this arena. Their combined expertise will advance our platform’s application to an even broader scope of diseases caused by protein misfolding.”

Dr. Wishart will play a pivotal role in advising ProMIS on the application and further development of its drug discovery and development platform, which is uniquely capable of identifying the sequence and shape (conformation) of novel binding targets—called peptide antigens—on misfolded proteins implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS. ProMIS has leveraged its novel platform to create a portfolio of antibody, intrabody and vaccine candidates that are highly selective for the misfolded protein aggregates driving pathogenesis. With Dr. Wishart’s support, ProMIS will continue to expand the application of its platform to the biology of additional misfolded protein diseases.