Magellan Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nine Months Ended

Sept 30 Sept 30

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Continuing Operations 2020 2019 Chg 2020 2019 Chg

Net revenue $ 1,170.1 $ 1,158.5 1.0 % $ 3,392.6 $ 3,431.8 -1.1 %

Net (loss) income $ (17.3 ) $ 4.1 NM $ 28.7 $ 3.1 NM

Segment profit [1] $ 34.1 $ 45.6 -25.3 % $ 132.7 $ 129.9 2.1 %

Adjusted net income [1] $ 2.1 $ 9.8 -78.1 % $ 29.4 $ 20.2 45.6 %

Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.68 ) $ 0.17 NM $ 1.14 $ 0.13 NM

Adjusted earnings per share [1] $ 0.08 $ 0.40 -80.0 % $ 1.16 $ 0.83 39.8 %

[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

NM = "not meaningful"

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

Net revenue from continuing operations was $1.170 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to growth in the Pharmacy Management segment, partially offset by a decline in the Healthcare segment.

Net loss from continuing operations was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.1 for the third quarter of 2019, due primarily to non-cash special charges as the Company reduces its real estate footprint.

The Company is re-affirming its 2020 continuing operations guidance ranges for revenue, segment profit, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, and updating its guidance ranges for GAAP net income and earnings per share to reflect higher year-to-date and anticipated fourth quarter special charges.

On September 3, 2020, the Company appointed David Bourdon as chief financial officer.

On September 9, 2020, the Company announced a strategic relationship with Livongo, whereby Livongo’s digital self-care solutions are being added to Magellan Health’s product suite. The Company and Livongo have also agreed to collaborate on new product innovations for behavioral health.

On October 27, 2020, the Company completed a strategic investment in Kaden Health, a technology-enabled healthcare company with a proprietary telemedicine platform for virtual behavioral care.

On October 27, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an extension of its $400 million stock repurchase program through November 15, 2021. As of September 30, 2020, the remaining capacity under the repurchase program was $186 million.

“I am encouraged by the significant progress we continue to make in our journey to re-imagine Magellan Health, and I am pleased we remain on track to deliver on our commitments for 2020. Our success is, in no small part, based on the efforts of our dedicated Magellan associates who have responded to the needs of our members and clients during the pandemic,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

“As a leading independent payer services company, we offer disruptive, comprehensive and integrated complex care services and insights. Magellan is committed to remaining a key partner in lowering total healthcare costs, while driving higher quality care for members. We are developing new solutions to build on years of insight and experience that will enable payers to manage high cost areas through integrated physical and mental healthcare. Our new relationships with Livongo and Kaden demonstrate we are executing on our strategy to innovate our solutions so that we can accelerate growth in the future,” continued Fasola.

Net Revenue

Net revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020, was $1.170 billion, representing a 1.0 percent increase from the third quarter of 2019. This increase was largely attributable to growth in the Pharmacy Management segment offset by net contract losses within the Healthcare segment.

Segment Profit

Segment profit from continuing operations was $34.1 million for the third quarter, compared to $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Healthcare segment profit was $21.2 million, representing a decrease of $5.0 million from the third quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by net contract losses, as well as minimum medical loss ratio (MLR) thresholds in certain contracts.

Pharmacy Management segment profit was $31.4 million, representing a decrease of $4.0 million from the third quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by previously disclosed contract losses and start-up costs associated with the Medi-Cal contract, partially off-set by strong results from specialty pharmacy operations, as well as favorable customer settlements.

Corporate segment costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $18.6 million, as compared to $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Other Items

The Company recorded a special charge of $16.6 million during the third quarter of 2020 primarily associated with non-cash lease termination and abandonment costs for planned reductions to the Company’s real estate footprint.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the third quarter of 2020 was $28.9 million, as compared to $17.2 million during the third quarter of 2019. This improvement was primarily driven by lower utilization trends due to COVID-19.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow provided by operations from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $54.1 million, as compared to $119.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The year over year change is primarily attributable to timing of accounts receivable and other working capital changes.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $120.9 million, as compared to $161.5 million at June 30, 2020. Approximately $30 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at September 30, 2020 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations. In addition, the Company had approximately $165 million of excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of discontinued operations at September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $80 million of debt, leaving $400 million of undrawn capacity on the Company’s revolving credit facility at September 30, 2020.

Strategic Investment in Kaden Health

On October 27, 2020, the Company made a strategic minority equity investment in Kaden Health, a technology-enabled healthcare company with a proprietary telemedicine platform for virtual behavioral care. The Company is partnering with Kaden to deploy its virtual medication assisted treatment (vMAT) platform in certain markets, and will collaborate with Kaden to develop other use cases for virtual behavioral care including capabilities to support Magellan Connect, the Company’s newly-developed collaborative care model.

Outlook

As summarized in the table below, the Company is re-affirming its 2020 continuing operations guidance ranges for revenue, segment profit, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, and updating its continuing operations guidance ranges for GAAP income before income taxes, net income and earnings per share to reflect higher year-to-date and anticipated fourth quarter special accounting charges.

2020 Guidance for Continuing Operations As of Oct. 29, 2020 As of July 29, 2020 (In millions, except per share results) Low High Low High Net revenue $ 4,400.0 $ 4,600.0 $ 4,400.0 $ 4,600.0 Income before income taxes $ (42.0 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (2.0 ) Net income $ 1.0 $ 13.0 $ 15.0 $ 27.0 Segment Profit[1] $ 145.0 $ 165.0 $ 145.0 $ 165.0 Adjusted net income[1] $ 16.0 $ 28.0 $ 16.0 $ 28.0 Diluted per share results: Earnings per share[2] $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 1.06 Adjusted earnings per share[1][2] $ 0.63 $ 1.10 $ 0.63 $ 1.10 [1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. [2] 2020 EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance includes share repurchases and option exercises through the close of business October 23, 2020, but excludes the impact of any potential future activity.

Earnings Conference Call

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions completed after January 1, 2013, to exclude non-cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles, special charges, and any impact related to the sale of MCC.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

Magellan Complete Care Business Reflected as Discontinued Operations

As previously announced, on April 30, 2020, the Company and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (Molina) entered into a Stock and Asset Purchase Agreement in which the Company has agreed to sell its Magellan Complete Care (MCC) business to Molina. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented reflect the MCC business as discontinued operations. In addition, the Company’s 2020 guidance reflects its continuing operations, thereby excluding the MCC business from guidance for the full fiscal year 2020.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made in connection with this release, include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to 2020 guidance for net revenue, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, segment profit, adjusted net income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share; growth and margin opportunities and initiatives; business environment, long term opportunities and strategy; transformation, process improvement and innovation initiatives; new product offerings, digital tools and advanced analytics capabilities; our expectations regarding the benefits to the Company of the transaction to sell the Magellan Complete Care business (the “transaction”), the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals for the transaction and to satisfy other closing conditions, the anticipated timing of the closing of the transaction, the benefits to the Company of the commercial agreements entered into in connection with the transaction, the ability of the Company to use the proceeds of the transaction to fund future growth initiatives or otherwise create value for the Company, the ability of the Company to offset stranded overhead costs associated with the transaction, the ability of the Company to strategically focus on enhancing its behavioral and specialty health business, as well as the continued growth of its pharmacy business, and the ability of the Company to achieve our strategic and growth goals. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during, and the risks associated with, the COVID-19 pandemic; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; costs to maintain or upgrade our information technology and other business systems and the effectiveness and security of such systems; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, and/or our failure to comply with related regulations; delays, higher costs or inability to implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,752 $ 152,050 Accounts receivable, net 680,569 769,159 Short-term investments 98,797 92,686 Pharmaceutical inventory 44,962 37,637 Other current assets 69,687 95,666 Current portion of assets held for sale 663,276 1,144,032 Total Current Assets 1,673,043 2,291,230 Property and equipment, net 131,712 131,869 Long-term investments 2,864 5,623 Deferred income taxes 1,840 25,823 Other long-term assets 58,905 67,692 Goodwill 806,421 806,421 Other intangible assets, net 81,675 52,362 Assets held for sale, less current portion 335,713 - Total Assets $ 3,092,173 $ 3,381,020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,790 $ 122,020 Accrued liabilities 191,854 235,152 Medical claims payable 128,114 119,922 Other medical liabilities 92,915 123,205 Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations 3,491 4,308 Current portion of liabilities held for sale 409,983 496,272 Total Current Liabilities 910,147 1,100,879 Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations 679,125 637,093 Deferred income taxes 1,971 - Tax contingencies 9,453 11,724 Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities 56,393 52,172 Liabilities held for sale, less current portion 37,301 - Total Liabilities 1,694,390 1,801,868 Stockholders’ Equity: Ordinary common stock 543 553 Additional paid-in capital 1,386,616 1,455,009 Retained earnings 1,475,207 1,588,196 Accumulated other comprehensive income 144 121 Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost (1,464,727 ) (1,464,727 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,397,783 1,579,152 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,092,173 $ 3,381,020

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net revenue: Managed care and other $ 591,229 $ 568,688 $ 1,766,391 $ 1,670,567 PBM 567,314 601,429 1,665,447 1,722,004 Total net revenue 1,158,543 1,170,117 3,431,838 3,392,571 Costs and expenses: Cost of care 397,697 364,438 1,175,705 1,035,377 Cost of goods sold 523,973 560,269 1,551,368 1,621,577 Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1) 195,844 216,770 594,051 620,767 Depreciation and amortization 28,890 24,730 82,498 71,976 Interest expense 8,935 7,286 27,042 24,239 Interest and other income (1,699 ) (349 ) (5,279 ) (2,119 ) Special charges - 16,599 - 24,908 Total costs and expenses 1,153,640 1,189,743 3,425,385 3,396,725 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,903 (19,626 ) 6,453 (4,154 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 782 (2,330 ) 3,308 (32,896 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,121 (17,296 ) 3,145 28,742 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 17,153 28,943 32,173 84,660 Net Income $ 21,274 $ 11,647 $ 35,318 $ 113,402 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic 24,426 25,448 24,159 25,078 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted 24,708 25,448 24,447 25,317 Net income (loss) per common share — basic Continuing operations $ 0.17 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.13 $ 1.15 Discontinued operations 0.70 1.14 1.33 3.37 Consolidated operations $ 0.87 $ 0.46 $ 1.46 $ 4.52 Net income (loss) per common share — diluted Continuing operations $ 0.17 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.13 $ 1.14 Discontinued operations 0.69 1.14 1.31 3.34 Consolidated operations $ 0.86 $ 0.46 $ 1.44 $ 4.48 Net income $ 21,274 $ 11,647 $ 35,318 $ 113,402 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities (2) (98 ) (481 ) 641 (23 ) Comprehensive income $ 21,176 $ 11,166 $ 35,959 $ 113,379

(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $4,604 and $5,442 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $19,211 and $17,831 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (2) Net of income tax (benefit) provision of ($31) and ($160) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $201 and ($8) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 35,318 $ 113,402 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,355 88,061 Special charges - 24,908 Non-cash interest expense 1,069 1,297 Non-cash stock compensation expense 19,832 18,854 Non-cash income tax provision (benefit) 4,567 (26,537 ) Non-cash (amortization) accretion on investments (509 ) 2,371 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (54,261 ) (78,682 ) Pharmaceutical inventory (7,555 ) 7,325 Other assets (35,714 ) (66,612 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 83,976 110,710 Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities 11,997 47,478 Contingent consideration (3,754 ) - Tax contingencies (251 ) 1,914 Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities (9,566 ) (11,572 ) Other 919 (965 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,423 231,952 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 25,079 177,800 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 119,344 54,152 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (44,234 ) (56,006 ) Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired (320 ) (2,066 ) Purchases of investments (391,062 ) (661,004 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments 434,493 500,660 Net cash used in investing activities (1,123 ) (218,416 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 46,196 (164,836 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (47,319 ) (53,580 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit - 80,000 Payments to acquire treasury stock (4,124 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20,653 48,284 Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations (50,950 ) (126,110 ) Payments on contingent consideration (6,247 ) - Other 1,763 902 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (38,905 ) 3,076 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - (32,650 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (38,905 ) 35,726 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,120 36,298 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 86,923 115,752 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 120,043 $ 152,050

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONTINUING OPERATIONS RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Healthcare Managed care and other revenue $ 521,379 $ 489,451 $ 1,574,314 $ 1,459,378 Cost of care (397,697 ) (364,438 ) (1,175,705 ) (1,035,377 ) Direct service costs and other (99,416 ) (104,610 ) (297,840 ) (310,996 ) Stock compensation expense (1) 1,995 833 5,775 4,696 Healthcare segment profit 26,261 21,236 106,544 117,701 Pharmacy Management Managed care and other revenue 69,968 79,382 192,511 211,684 PBM revenue 572,086 606,546 1,678,661 1,736,519 Cost of goods sold (528,500 ) (565,121 ) (1,563,910 ) (1,635,380 ) Direct service costs and other (79,842 ) (91,012 ) (238,253 ) (252,960 ) Stock compensation expense (1) 1,669 1,615 5,465 5,661 Pharmacy Management segment profit 35,381 31,410 74,474 65,524 Corporate and Elimination (2) Managed care and other revenue (118 ) (145 ) (434 ) (495 ) PBM revenue (4,772 ) (5,117 ) (13,214 ) (14,515 ) Cost of goods sold 4,527 4,852 12,542 13,803 Direct service costs and other (16,586 ) (21,148 ) (57,958 ) (56,811 ) Stock compensation expense (1) 940 2,994 7,971 7,474 Corporate and Elimination (16,009 ) (18,564 ) (51,093 ) (50,544 ) Consolidated Managed care and other revenue 591,229 568,688 1,766,391 1,670,567 PBM revenue 567,314 601,429 1,665,447 1,722,004 Cost of care (397,697 ) (364,438 ) (1,175,705 ) (1,035,377 ) Cost of goods sold (523,973 ) (560,269 ) (1,551,368 ) (1,621,577 ) Direct service costs and other (195,844 ) (216,770 ) (594,051 ) (620,767 ) Stock compensation expense (1) 4,604 5,442 19,211 17,831 Segment profit from continuing operations $ 45,633 $ 34,082 $ 129,925 $ 132,681 Reconciliation of income from continuing before income taxes (GAAP) to segment profit (non-GAAP): Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 4,903 $ (19,626 ) $ 6,453 $ (4,154 ) Stock compensation expense 4,604 5,442 19,211 17,831 Depreciation and amortization 28,890 24,730 82,498 71,976 Interest expense 8,935 7,286 27,042 24,239 Interest and other income (1,699 ) (349 ) (5,279 ) (2,119 ) Special charges - 16,599 - 24,908 Segment profit from continuing operations $ 45,633 $ 34,082 $ 129,925 $ 132,681

(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded from the computation of segment profit. (2) Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy benefits management for certain Healthcare customers, and the Company’s employees covered under its medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,121 $ (17,296 ) $ 3,145 $ 28,742 Adjustments Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,750 9,924 23,252 29,183 Special charges - 16,599 - 24,908 Tax impact (2,088 ) (6,975 ) (6,185 ) (14,388 ) Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture - (105 ) - (39,012 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 9,783 $ 2,147 $ 20,212 $ 29,433 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Magellan —Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.13 $ 1.14 Adjustments Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.31 0.39 0.95 1.15 Special charges - 0.65 - 0.98 Tax impact (0.08 ) (0.27 ) (0.25 ) (0.57 ) Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture - (0.01 ) - (1.54 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.08 $ 0.83 $ 1.16

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FISCAL 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) As of October 29, 2020 Low High Net revenue $ 4,400.0 $ 4,600.0 Income (loss) before income taxes (42.0 ) (22.0 ) Net income 1.0 13.0 Segment profit (1) 145.0 165.0 Adjusted net income (1) 16.0 28.0 Diluted per share results: Earnings per share (2) 0.04 0.51 Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2) 0.63 1.10 (1) Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Based on average fully diluted shares of 25.5 million.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FISCAL 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) As of October 29, 2020 Low High Net income $ 1.0 $ 13.0 Adjustments Amortization of acquired intangibles ~39.0 Special charges ~35.0 Tax impact ~(20.0) Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture ~(39.0) Adjusted net income $ 16.0 $ 28.0 Net income per common share — Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.51 Adjustments Amortization of acquired intangibles ~1.54 Special charges ~1.37 Tax impact ~(0.78) Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture ~(1.54) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 1.10 Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes to segment profit: Income (loss) before income taxes $ (42.0) $ (22.0) Stock compensation expense ~25.0 Depreciation and amortization ~98.0 Interest expense ~31.0 Interest income ~(2.0) Special charges ~35.0 Segment profit $ 145.0 $ 165.0

