 

Textron Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $0.50 per share, compared to $0.95 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.53 per share for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income excludes $7 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.03 per share, after-tax) related to the restructuring plan announced in the second quarter.

“Operationally, we saw continued strength in our execution at our defense businesses with solid margin performance at Bell and Systems,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. “On the commercial side, we saw a continuation of the recovery at Industrial with strong operating results and margin improvement. At Aviation, we were encouraged by the flow of aircraft orders in the quarter as our sales teams re-engaged customers in the field.”

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group for the third quarter totaled $368 million, compared to $238 million in last year’s third quarter. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $344 million, compared to $181 million last year.

Donnelly continued, “The execution of our teams in a very challenging operating environment yielded another strong quarter of cash flow.”

Third Quarter Segment Results

Textron Aviation

Revenues at Textron Aviation of $795 million were down $406 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower Citation jet volume of $234 million and lower commercial turboprop volume of $83 million, reflecting a decline in demand related to the pandemic, and lower aftermarket volume of $95 million, reflecting lower aircraft utilization.

Textron Aviation delivered 25 jets, down from 45 last year, and 21 commercial turboprops, down from 39 last year.

Segment loss was $29 million in the third quarter, down from $104 million of profit last year, primarily due to the lower volume and mix.

Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the third quarter was $1.8 billion.

Bell

Bell revenues were $793 million, up $10 million from last year on higher military revenues, partially offset by lower commercial revenues, primarily due to the mix of aircraft sold.

Bell delivered 41 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 42 last year.

Segment profit of $119 million was up $9 million, primarily due to a favorable impact from performance.

Bell backlog at the end of the third quarter was $5.7 billion.

Textron Systems

Revenues at Textron Systems were $302 million, down $9 million from last year, primarily due to lower volume of $20 million at the TRU Simulation + Training business.

Segment profit of $40 million was up $9 million from last year due to a favorable impact from performance, partially offset by lower volume and mix.

Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the third quarter was $1.9 billion.

Industrial

Industrial revenues of $832 million were down $118 million from last year, primarily due to lower volume and mix in the Specialized Vehicles product line, principally reflecting the timing of snowmobile deliveries and reduced demand in the ground support equipment business, which has been impacted by the reduction in global air travel.

Segment profit was $58 million, up $11 million from the third quarter of 2019, primarily related to a favorable impact from performance of $24 million, principally reflecting cost reduction activities, partially offset by lower volume and mix.

Finance

Finance segment revenues were $13 million, and profit was $1 million.

Conference Call Information

Textron will host its conference call today, October 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its results and outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 4302627.

A package containing key data that will be covered on today’s call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.textron.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by us from time to time are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which may describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters, or project revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely” or “may” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: Interruptions in the U.S. Government’s ability to fund its activities and/or pay its obligations; changing priorities or reductions in the U.S. Government defense budget, including those related to military operations in foreign countries; our ability to perform as anticipated and to control costs under contracts with the U.S. Government; the U.S. Government’s ability to unilaterally modify or terminate its contracts with us for the U.S. Government’s convenience or for our failure to perform, to change applicable procurement and accounting policies, or, under certain circumstances, to withhold payment or suspend or debar us as a contractor eligible to receive future contract awards; changes in foreign military funding priorities or budget constraints and determinations, or changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of military and commercial products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; volatility in interest rates or foreign exchange rates; risks related to our international business, including establishing and maintaining facilities in locations around the world and relying on joint venture partners, subcontractors, suppliers, representatives, consultants and other business partners in connection with international business, including in emerging market countries; our Finance segment’s ability to maintain portfolio credit quality or to realize full value of receivables; performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors; legislative or regulatory actions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our operations or demand for our products; our ability to control costs and successfully implement various cost-reduction activities; the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; pension plan assumptions and future contributions; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; cybersecurity threats, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or, operational disruption; difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating acquired businesses; the risk that acquisitions do not perform as planned, including, for example, the risk that acquired businesses will not achieve revenue and profit projections; the impact of changes in tax legislation; and risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations.

TEXTRON INC.

Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 3,
2020

September 28,
2019

 

October 3,
2020

September 28,
2019

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MANUFACTURING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Textron Aviation

 

$

795

 

 

 

 

$

1,201

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,414

 

 

 

 

$

3,458

 

 

 

Bell

 

793

 

 

 

 

783

 

 

 

 

 

2,438

 

 

 

 

2,293

 

 

 

Textron Systems

 

302

 

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

 

 

956

 

 

 

 

926

 

 

 

Industrial

 

832

 

 

 

 

950

 

 

 

 

 

2,134

 

 

 

 

2,871

 

 

 

 

 

2,722

 

 

 

 

3,245

 

 

 

 

 

7,942

 

 

 

 

9,548

 

 

 

FINANCE

 

13

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

Total Revenues

 

$

2,735

 

 

 

 

$

3,259

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,984

 

 

 

 

$

9,595

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SEGMENT PROFIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MANUFACTURING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Textron Aviation

 

$

(29

)

 

 

 

$

104

 

 

 

 

 

$

(92

)

 

 

 

$

315

 

 

 

Bell

 

119

 

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

Textron Systems

 

40

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

Industrial

 

58

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

 

913

 

 

 

FINANCE

 

1

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

189

 

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

 

930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate expenses and other, net

 

(28

)

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

(72

)

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group

 

(38

)

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

 

(110

)

 

 

Special charges (a)

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(124

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory charge (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

116

 

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

 

732

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

(116

)

 

 

Net Income

 

$

115

 

 

 

 

$

220

 

 

 

 

 

$

73

 

 

 

 

$

616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

 

$

2.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

229,279,000

 

 

 

 

231,097,000

 

 

 

 

 

228,837,000

 

 

 

 

233,689,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
October 3, 2020

 

Nine Months Ended
October 3, 2020

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

Net Income - GAAP

 

$

115

 

 

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

$

73

 

 

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

Add: Special charges, net of taxes

 

6

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

Inventory charge, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP (c)

 

$

121

 

 

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

$

231

 

 

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

In June 2020, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses through headcount reductions, facility consolidations and other actions in response to the economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restructuring plan primarily impacts the TRU Simulation + Training (TRU) business within the Textron Systems segment, the Textron Aviation segment and the Textron Specialized Vehicles business within the Industrial segment. In connection with this plan, special charges for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2020, includes severance and related costs of $5 million and $56 million, respectively, asset impairment charges of $2 million and $17 million, respectively, and contract termination and other facility closing costs of $0 million and $12 million, respectively. Special charges for the nine months ended October 3, 2020 also includes the impairment of indefinite-lived trade name intangible assets totaling $32 million in the Textron Aviation segment and $7 million in the Industrial segment resulting from changes in valuation assumptions related to the economic and business disruptions caused by the pandemic.

(b)

In connection with the restructuring plan described above, we ceased manufacturing at TRU's facility in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the production suspension of our commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and market conditions, we recorded a $55 million charge in the second quarter of 2020 to write-down the related inventory to its net realizable value.

(c)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release.

 

Textron Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

January 4,
2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

$

2,518

 

 

$

1,181

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

872

 

 

921

 

Inventories

 

4,252

 

 

4,069

 

Other current assets

 

825

 

 

894

 

Net property, plant and equipment

 

2,438

 

 

2,527

 

Goodwill

 

2,159

 

 

2,150

 

Other assets

 

1,863

 

 

2,312

 

Finance group assets

 

934

 

 

964

 

Total Assets

 

$

15,861

 

 

$

15,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

 

$

859

 

 

$

561

 

Accounts payable

 

1,121

 

 

1,378

 

Other current liabilities

 

2,011

 

 

1,907

 

Other liabilities

 

2,159

 

 

2,288

 

Long-term debt

 

3,199

 

 

2,563

 

Finance group liabilities

 

771

 

 

803

 

Total Liabilities

 

10,120

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

5,741

 

 

5,518

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

$

15,861

 

 

$

15,018

 

     

TEXTRON INC.

MANUFACTURING GROUP

Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

114

 

 

 

 

$

216

 

 

 

 

 

$

67

 

 

 

 

$

603

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

93

 

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable

 

11

 

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

Pension, net

 

(3

)

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(98

)

 

 

 

(43

)

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

Inventories

 

(14

)

 

 

 

(147

)

 

 

 

 

(258

)

 

 

 

(679

)

 

 

Accounts payable

 

133

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

(267

)

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

Dividends received from Finance group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

Other, net

 

132

 

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

 

(160

)

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

368

 

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(55

)

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

 

 

(151

)

 

 

 

(216

)

 

 

Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment

 

20

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

Other investing activities, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from investing activities

 

(31

)

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

 

 

(116

)

 

 

 

(206

)

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt

 

(501

)

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

Net proceeds from long-term debt

 

495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,137

 

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

Net borrowings against corporate-owned insurance policies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(195

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Purchases of Textron common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

 

(470

)

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

Other financing activities, net

 

10

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

Net cash from financing activities

 

(2

)

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

1,236

 

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

Total cash flows from continuing operations

 

335

 

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

Total cash flows from discontinued operations

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

 

8

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Net Change in Cash and Equivalents

 

342

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

 

(56

)

 

 

Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period

 

2,176

 

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

 

 

1,181

 

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

Cash and Equivalents at End of Period

 

$

2,518

 

 

 

 

$

931

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,518

 

 

 

 

$

931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufacturing Cash Flow GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP

 

$

368

 

 

 

 

$

238

 

 

 

 

 

$

220

 

 

 

 

$

205

 

 

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(55

)

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

 

 

(151

)

 

 

 

(216

)

 

 

Dividends received from TFC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

Plus: Total pension contribution

 

11

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment

 

20

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Taxes paid on gain on business disposition

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP (a)

 

$

344

 

 

 

 

$

181

 

 

 

 

 

$

129

 

 

 

 

$

(8

)

 

 

(a)

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release.

 

TEXTRON INC.

Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

115

 

 

 

 

$

220

 

 

 

 

 

$

73

 

 

 

 

$

616

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

95

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable

 

3

 

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

Pension, net

 

(3

)

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(98

)

 

 

 

(43

)

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

Inventories

 

(14

)

 

 

 

(147

)

 

 

 

 

(258

)

 

 

 

(652

)

 

 

Accounts payable

 

133

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

(267

)

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

Captive finance receivables, net

 

(11

)

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

Other, net

 

132

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

 

 

381

 

 

 

 

(161

)

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

352

 

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(55

)

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

 

 

(151

)

 

 

 

(216

)

 

 

Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment

 

20

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Finance receivables repaid

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

Other investing activities, net

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Net cash from investing activities

 

(28

)

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

 

(183

)

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt

 

(501

)

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

Net proceeds from long-term debt

 

495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,137

 

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

Net borrowings against corporate-owned insurance policies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt

 

(6

)

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

(235

)

 

 

 

(42

)

 

 

Purchases of Textron common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

 

(470

)

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

Other financing activities, net

 

10

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

Net cash from financing activities

 

(7

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

1,208

 

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

Total cash flows from continuing operations

 

317

 

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

1,316

 

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

Total cash flows from discontinued operations

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

 

8

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Net Change in Cash and Equivalents

 

324

 

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

 

1,313

 

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period

 

2,346

 

 

 

 

857

 

 

 

 

 

1,357

 

 

 

 

1,107

 

 

 

Cash and Equivalents at End of Period

 

$

2,670

 

 

 

 

$

1,053

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,670

 

 

 

 

$

1,053

 

 

 

 

TEXTRON INC.
 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in the entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definition for the non-GAAP financial measure included in this release:

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share both exclude Special charges, net of taxes and an Inventory charge, net of taxes, related to the restructuring plan initiated in the second quarter of 2020. We consider items recorded in Special charges such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations. The inventory charge is also excluded as it relates to the write-down of inventory in connection with an action taken under the restructuring plan at our TRU Simulation + Training (TRU) business. Due to the substantial decline in demand and order cancellations for flight simulators resulting from the impact of the pandemic on the commercial air transportation business, we ceased manufacturing at TRU’s facility in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the production suspension of its commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and current market conditions, the related inventory was written-down to its net realizable value.

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions
 Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions adjusts net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the following:

  • Deducts capital expenditures and includes proceeds from an insurance recovery and the sale of property, plant and equipment to arrive at the net capital investment required to support ongoing manufacturing operations;
  • Excludes dividends received from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and capital contributions to TFC provided under the Support Agreement and debt agreements as these cash flows are not representative of manufacturing operations;
  • Adds back pension contributions as we consider our pension obligations to be debt-like liabilities. Additionally, these contributions can fluctuate significantly from period to period and we believe that they are not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations during the period;
  • Excludes taxes paid related to the gain realized in 2018 on the Tools and Test business disposition. We have made this adjustment to the non-GAAP measure because we believe this use of cash is not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations.

While we believe this measure provides a focus on cash generated from manufacturing operations, before pension contributions, and may be used as an additional relevant measure of liquidity, it does not necessarily provide the amount available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations that are not deducted from the measure.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

Three Months Ended
October 3, 2020

 

 

Nine Months Ended
October 3, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

Net Income - GAAP

 

$

115

 

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

$

73

 

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

Add: Special charges, net of taxes

 

6

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

Inventory charge, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP

 

$

121

 

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

$

231

 

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

 

October 3,
2020

 

 

September 28,
2019

 

Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP

 

$

368

 

 

 

$

238

 

 

 

 

$

220

 

 

 

 

$

205

 

 

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(55

)

 

 

(81

)

 

 

 

(151

)

 

 

 

(216

)

 

 

Dividends received from TFC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

Plus: Total pension contribution

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment

 

20

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Taxes paid on gain on business disposition

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP

 

$

344

 

 

 

$

181

 

 

 

 

$

129

 

 

 

 

$

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

