Materialise Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue was 40,785 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 50,449 kEUR for the 2019 period.

Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees were 26,833 kEUR compared to 27,667 kEUR at December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 6,023 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8%, driven mainly by the Materialise Medical segment’s strong 32% EBITDA margin. The EBITDA margins of the Materialise Software and Materialise Manufacturing segments were 33% and (2%), respectively.

Net result for the third quarter of 2020 was (366) kEUR, or (0.01) EUR per diluted share, compared to 1,001 kEUR, or 0.02 EUR per diluted share, for the 2019 period.

Total cash was 110,691 kEUR at the end of the quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, “Given the challenging environment, Materialise performed well this quarter, thanks to the continued hard work and inspiring contributions of our entire workforce. While the revenues of our Materialise Manufacturing and, to a lesser extent, Materialise Software segments decreased in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Materialise Medical segment grew its revenues by an impressive 11% and posted a record EBITDA margin of 32%. Further building on the success we had with some of our medical applications, we made a strategic investment in our eyewear initiative, in connection with our previously announced collaboration with Ditto, and, on October 29, 2020, we announced an increased investment in our footwear platform through the acquisition of RS Print and RS Scan. In the third quarter, we also increased our overall ongoing R&D efforts by more than 4% and began implementing an internal digital transformation program, including a new e-commerce portal and new customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.”

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 19.2% to 40,785 kEUR compared to 50,449 kEUR for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 6,023 kEUR from 8,022 kEUR. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the third quarter of 2020 was 14.8% compared to 15.9% for the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment decreased 12.7% to 9,478 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020 from 10,860 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Recurring revenue of Materialise Software increased by 15.9%. Segment EBITDA decreased to 3,114 kEUR from 3,769 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 32.9% compared to 34.7% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 10.8% to 17,161 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 15,488 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, revenues from our medical software grew 3.1% and revenues from medical devices and services increased 14.5%. Segment EBITDA increased to 5,477 kEUR compared to 2,795 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 31.9% compared to 18.0% for the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment decreased 41.3% to 14,154 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020 from 24,127 kEUR for the third quarter of 2019. Segment EBITDA decreased to (293) kEUR from 3,862 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was (2.1)% compared to 16.0% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was 23,220 kEUR, or 56.9% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 29,023 kEUR, or 57.5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2019.

Research and development (“R&D”), sales and marketing (“S&M”) and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses decreased, in the aggregate, 11.9% to 24,176 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020 from 27,439 kEUR for the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, we increased our R&D expenses by 4.2%, while our cost reduction initiatives in S&M and G&A resulted in decreases of 18.7% and 11.7%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net other operating income was 1,157 kEUR compared to 1,332 kEUR for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating result decreased to 201 kEUR from 2,916 kEUR for the third quarter of 2019.

Net financial result was (1,331) kEUR compared to (966) kEUR for the third quarter of 2019. The share in result of joint venture amounted to 0 kEUR compared to (41) kEUR for the same period in 2019. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we agreed to acquire substantially all assets of RS Scan, our joint venture partner in RS Print, and thereby acquire the remaining 50% interest in RS Print.

The third quarter of 2020 contained income tax income of 764 kEUR, compared to an income tax expense of (908) kEUR in the third quarter of 2019.

As a result of the above, net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was (366) kEUR, compared to 1,001 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Total comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2020, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was (1,744) kEUR compared to 1,067 kEUR for the 2019 period.

At September 30, 2020, we had cash and equivalents of 110,691 kEUR compared to 128,897 kEUR at December 31, 2019. Gross debt amounted to 117,884 kEUR at September 30, 2020, compared to 127,939 kEUR at December 31, 2019. As a result, our net cash position decreased 8,151 kEUR during the first three quarters of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities during the first three quarters of 2020 was 14,752 kEUR compared to 22,737 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Total capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 were funded with cash flow from operations and available cash, and amounted to 7,536 kEUR. This amount included capital expenditures of 1,846 kEUR related to our internal digital transformation program.

Net shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020 was 131,399 kEUR compared to 142,675 kEUR at December 31, 2019.

2020 Outlook

Mr. Leys concluded, “As we move through the fourth quarter, traditionally an important period for our business, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life, the markets in which we operate, and macroeconomic conditions in general. Accordingly, the outlook for the short term remains unclear. We are being disciplined in managing our business, but, just as importantly, are dedicated to pursuing our vital R&D programs and our strategic investment initiatives, which we believe will position Materialise very well for the coming years. Our balance sheet and liquidity are particular areas of strength.”

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related expenses of business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the Company’s day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the Company’s business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The Company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company’s ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The Company’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1708, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on September 30, 2020.

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the related actions we are taking in response), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “forecast,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “aim,” “should,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the Company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine

months ended

September 30, In 000 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S.$ € € € € Revenue 47,751 40,785 50,449 125,148 145,968 Cost of sales (20,566) (17,566) (21,426) (57,310) (64,838) Gross profit 27,186 23,220 29,023 67,838 81,129 Gross profit as % of revenue 56.9% 56.9% 57.5% 54.2% 55.6% Research and development expenses (6,862) (5,861) (5,626) (18,434) (17,411) Sales and marketing expenses (12,896) (11,015) (13,545) (33,700) (38,797) General and administrative expenses (8,547) (7,300) (8,269) (21,100) (24,453) Net other operating income (expenses) 1,355 1,157 1,332 2,733 3,959 Operating (loss) profit 235 201 2,916 (2,663) 4,427 Financial expenses (2,883) (2,462) (1,138) (4,923) (2,647) Financial income 1.324 1,131 172 1,976 900 Share in loss of joint venture - - (41) (39) (245) (Loss) profit before taxes (1,323) (1,130) 1,909 (5,649) 2,434 Income taxes 894 764 (908) 497 (2,037) Net (loss) profit for the period (429) (366) 1,001 (5,152) 397 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent (359) (307) 929 (4,989) 325 Non-controlling interest (69) (59) 72 (163) 72 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic (0.01) (0.01) 0.02 (0.01) 0.01 Diluted (0.01) (0.01) 0.02 (0.01) 0.01 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 53,194 53,194 52,891 53,194 52,891 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 53,194 53,194 52,970 53,194 52,930

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine

months ended

September 30, In 000 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S.$ € € € € Net profit (loss) for the period (429) (366) 1,001 (5,152) 397 Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (1,612) (1,377) 67 (8,165) 225 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (1,612) (1,377) 67 (8,165) 225 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes (2,042) (1,744) 1,067 (13,318) 623 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent (1,754) (1,498) 1,077 (11,969) 623 Non-controlling interest (288) (246) (10) (1,349) –

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)

As of

September

30, As of

December

31, In 000 2020 2019 € € Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 18,653 20,174 Intangible assets 28,790 27,395 Property, plant & equipment 88,228 90,331 Right-of-Use assets 9,473 10,586 Investments in joint ventures - 39 Deferred tax assets 875 192 Other non-current assets 12,418 9,391 Total non-current assets 158,437 158,108 Current assets Inventories 10,046 12,696 Trade receivables 30,526 40,322 Other current assets 11,087 9,271 Cash and cash equivalents 110,691 128,897 Total current assets 162,350 191,186 Total assets 320,787 349,294

As of

September

30, As of

December

31, In 000 2020 2019 € € Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 3,068 3,066 Share premium 138,391 138,090 Consolidated reserves (5,185) (195) Other comprehensive income (6,979) (1.394) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 129,295 139,567 Non-controlling interest 2,104 3,107 Total equity 131,399 142,675 Non-current liabilities Loans & borrowings 93,630 104,673 Lease liabilities 5,767 6,427 Deferred tax liabilities 5,548 5,747 Deferred income 5,236 5,031 Other non-current liabilities 672 696 Total non-current liabilities 110,853 122,575 Current liabilities Loans & borrowings 15,106 13,389 Lease liabilities 3,381 3,449 Trade payables 15,637 18,516 Tax payables 1,392 3,363 Deferred income 25,379 27,641 Other current liabilities 17,640 17,686 Total current liabilities 78,535 84,044 Total equity and liabilities 320,787 349,294

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

For the nine months ended

September 30, in 000 2020 2019 € € Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period (5,153) 398 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property, plant & equipment 11,266 10,722 Amortization of intangible assets 3,349 3,360 Share-based payment expense - 258 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment (16) 141 Movement in provisions - 66 Movement reserve for bad debt 36 (135) Financial income (1.977) (900) Financial expense 4.922 2,647 Impact of foreign currencies 18 (432) Share in loss of a joint venture (equity method) 39 245 (Deferred) income taxes (836) 2,012 Other - 4 Working capital adjustment & income tax paid Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 6,765 3,593 Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,757 8 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables (4,301) 2,263 Income tax paid & interest received (2,457) (1,514) Net cash flow from operating activities 14,752 22,737

For the nine months ended

September 30, in 000 2020 2019 € € Investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (8,196) (10,325) Purchase of intangible assets (5,783) (1,588) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net) 150 (3) Available for sale investments Advances on capital increases - (875) Convertible loan to third party (2,428) (2,500) Investments in subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (7,765) Interest received - - Net cash flow used in investing activities (16,258) (23,066) Financing activities Proceeds from loans & borrowings - 29,000 Repayment of loans & borrowings (8,909) (8,608) Repayment of finance leases (2,997) (2,288) Capital increase 140 – Direct attributable expense of capital increase – – Interest paid (1,626) (1,713) Other financial income (expense) (1,034) (451) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (14,425) 15,941 Net increase of cash & cash equivalents (15,931) 15,611 Cash & cash equivalents at beginning of the year 128,897 115,506 Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents (2,275) 162 Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period 110,691 131,279

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, In 000 2020 2019 2020 2019 € € € € Net profit (loss) for the period (366) 1,001 (5,152) 397 Income taxes (764) 908 (497) 2,037 Financial expenses 2,462 1,138 4,923 2,647 Financial income (1,131 ) (172 ) (1,976) (900) Share in loss of joint venture - 41 39 245 Depreciation and amortization 4,922 4,904 14,616 14,082 EBITDA 5,123 7,820 11,952 18,512 Share-based compensation expense (1) 900 60 1,057 256 Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2) - 140 - 140 ADJUSTED EBITDA 6,023 8,022 13,009 18,908

(1) Share-based compensation expenses represent the cost of equity-settled and cash-settled share-based payments to employees. (2) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the Engimplan acquisition.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) In 000 Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manu-

facturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1)(2) Consoli-

dated € € € € € € For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Revenues 9,478 17,161 14,154 40,793 22 40,785 Segment (adj) EBITDA 3,114 5,477 (293) 8,298 (2,275) 6,023 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 32.9% 31.9% (2.1%) 20.3% 14.8% For the three months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues 10,860 15,488 24,127 50,474 (26) 50,449 Segment EBITDA 3,769 2,795 3,862 10,426 (2,404) 8,022 Segment EBITDA % 34.7% 18.0% 16.0% 20.7% 15.9%

In 000 Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manu-

facturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1)(2) Consoli-

dated € € € € € € For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Revenues 28,839 44,541 51,746 125,126 22 125,148 Segment (adj) EBITDA 9,516 9,072 1,474 20,063 (7,053) 13,009 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 33.0% 20.4% 2.8% 16.0% 10.4% For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Revenues 29,529 43,600 72,861 145,990 (22) 145,968 Segment (adj) EBITDA 8,785 7,306 10,393 26,484 (7,576) 18,908 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 29.8% 16.8% 14.3% 18.1% 13.0%

(1) Unallocated Revenues consist of occasional one-off sales in our core competencies not allocated to any of our segments. (2) Unallocated segment EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related expenses of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, In 000 2020 2019 2020 2019 € € € € Net profit (loss) for the period (366) 1,001 (5,152) 397 Income taxes (764) 908 (497) 2,037 Financial cost 2,462 1,138 4,923 2,647 Financial income (1,131 ) (172) (1,976) (900) Share in loss of joint venture 41 39 245 Operating profit 201 2,916 (2,663) 4,427 Depreciation and amortization 4,922 4,904 14,616 14,082 Corporate research and development 668 497 2,052 1,510 Corporate headquarter costs 3,271 2,978 8,360 8,753 Other operating income (expense) (764) (726) (2,303) (1,833) Segment EBITDA 8,298 10,426 20,063 26,484

