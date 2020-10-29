Wabtec Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Updates 2020 Guidance

“Wabtec had a strong operational third quarter in the face of a challenging and dynamic environment,” said Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s president and chief executive officer. “Our team continued to deliver for our customers, while driving strong cash generation, aggressively reducing costs and executing on our $150 million net synergy targets for 2020.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported third quarter 2020 earnings per diluted share of $0.67 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.95, versus earnings per diluted share of $0.48 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.10 a year ago. Wabtec also updated its full-year guidance for sales in a range of $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion, GAAP earnings per diluted share to between $2.35 to $2.45, adjusted earnings per diluted share to between $3.75 and $3.85 and expects continued strong cash generation.

“We are seeing signs of recovery across some of our international end-markets. While our North American OE markets are transitioning through trough, global freight volumes and equipment utilization continue to improve from the lows in the second quarter. Global transit service levels are also improving. These directional trends, along with our backlog and strong order pipeline are encouraging. The strength of our business portfolio, combined with the focused performance of our team, positions us well for a strong order recovery.”

2020 Financial Guidance

Wabtec updated its 2020 sales guidance to a range of $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion, GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance to between $2.35 to $2.45 and adjusted earnings per diluted share to between $3.75 to $3.85. The adjusted guidance excludes estimated expenses for restructuring, transaction and amortization expenses.

With cost actions and synergies stemming from the Wabtec and GE Transportation merger on-track, we expect to see a net synergy benefit of over $150 million in 2020. For full year 2020, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation which includes approximately $170 million of cash outflows related to prior restructuring, transaction and litigation costs.

2020 Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Sales were $1.9 billion versus $2.0 billion in the same period a year ago. The decrease compared to the year-ago quarter was primarily driven by lower sales in Freight Services, Components, Digital Electronics, and Transit sales, offset somewhat by higher sales in Freight Equipment.

Income from operations was $207 million (11.1 percent of sales) and adjusted income from operations was $293 million (15.7 percent of sales), which was unfavorably impacted by lower sales in Freight and Transit primarily due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. Adjusted income from operations excluded pre-tax expenses of $87 million, of which $70 million is for non-cash amortization expense and $16 million is for restructuring and transaction costs (see reconciliation table).

Net interest expense was $46 million and other income (expense) was $14 million of income.

The reported and adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter was 26.7 percent.

Earnings per diluted share were $0.67 and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.95 (see reconciliation table). Adjusted earnings per diluted share excluded after-tax expenses of $0.28 as follows: $0.27 for non-cash amortization expense; $0.06 for transaction and restructuring, offset by $0.05 for foreign currency and interest gains (see reconciliation table).

EBITDA, which Wabtec defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $337 million and adjusted EBITDA was $354 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluded pre-tax expenses of $16 million for transaction and restructuring costs (see reconciliation table).

2020 Third Quarter Freight Segment Results

Freight segment sales of $1.2 billion decreased by 7 percent from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to lower organic sales of $84 million and unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $20 million, offset somewhat by $9 million of sales from acquisitions. Freight segment sales were primarily impacted by disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting from lower Services due to higher locomotive parking levels, lower demand for new freight car components and lower Digital Electronics sales, offset somewhat by higher deliveries of locomotives.

Freight segment income from operations was $160 million (or 12.9 percent of segment sales) and adjusted income from operations of $234 million (or 18.9 percent of segment sales). Freight segment adjusted income from operations decreased 17 percent from the year-ago quarter primarily driven by mix of lower Services sales and higher OE deliveries, offset somewhat by lower operating costs.

2020 Third Quarter Transit Segment Results

Transit segment sales of $628 million decreased by 6 percent from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to lower organic sales of $59 million, offset somewhat by favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $18 million. Transit segment sales were negatively impacted by lower original equipment and after-market sales primarily related to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transit segment income from operations was $64 million (or 10.2 percent of segment sales) and adjusted income from operations was $75 million (or 12.0 percent of segment sales). Transit segment adjusted income from operations increased from the year-ago quarter by 21 percent as a result of continued improvement in operational performance and cost actions, offset somewhat by lower volumes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary

The company generated cash from operations of $230 million for the third quarter compared to cash provided by operations of $124 million in the year-ago quarter.

At quarter end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $559 million and debt of $4.3 billion. At the quarter end, the company’s total available liquidity, which includes $559 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $1.3 billion available under current credit facilities, was $1.9 billion.

Backlog

At September 30, Wabtec’s total, multi-year backlog was $21.4 billion, about flat with backlog at June 30, 2020. The 12-month backlog was $5.2 billion at September 30, 2020.

Appendix A

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,865.1 $ 2,001.7 $ 5,532.4 $ 5,831.6 Cost of sales (1,298.9 ) (1,402.3 ) (3,900.8 ) (4,228.5 ) Gross profit 566.2 599.4 1,631.6 1,603.1 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 30.4 % 29.9 % 29.5 % 27.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (252.7 ) (292.2 ) (712.9 ) (842.9 ) Engineering expenses (36.5 ) (58.6 ) (123.7 ) (150.3 ) Amortization expense (70.3 ) (79.5 ) (211.6 ) (172.9 ) Total operating expenses (359.5 ) (430.3 ) (1,048.2 ) (1,166.1 ) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 19.3 % 21.5 % 18.9 % 20.0 % Income from operations 206.7 169.1 583.4 437.0 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 11.1 % 8.4 % 10.5 % 7.5 % Interest expense, net (45.6 ) (57.7 ) (150.3 ) (160.8 ) Other income (expense), net 14.3 1.9 5.8 (4.1 ) Income from operations before income taxes 175.4 113.3 438.9 272.1 Income tax expense (46.9 ) (22.7 ) (113.4 ) (82.6 ) Effective tax rate 26.7 % 20.0 % 25.8 % 30.4 % Net income 128.5 90.6 325.5 189.5 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.4 ) 0.5 1.0 1.5 Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 128.1 $ 91.1 $ 326.5 $ 191.0 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 0.67 $ 0.48 $ 1.71 $ 1.17 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 0.67 $ 0.48 $ 1.71 $ 1.11 Basic 189.8 189.6 190.1 163.2 Diluted 190.2 191.5 190.6 172.2 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,237.3 $ 1,332.5 $ 3,743.0 $ 3,774.3 Freight Income from Operations $ 160.2 $ 155.3 $ 463.4 $ 403.7 Freight Operating Margin 12.9 % 11.7 % 12.4 % 10.7 % Transit Net Sales $ 627.8 $ 669.2 $ 1,789.4 $ 2,057.3 Transit Income from Operations $ 64.1 $ 52.9 $ 172.9 $ 175.4 Transit Operating Margin 10.2 % 7.9 % 9.7 % 8.5 % Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Freight Total $ 17,840.5 $ 17,969.8 Transit Total 3,541.9 3,432.8 Wabtec Total $ 21,382.4 $ 21,402.6 Freight 12-Month $ 3,626.7 $ 3,681.8 Transit 12-Month 1,557.6 1,648.9 Wabtec 12-Month $ 5,184.3 $ 5,330.7

Appendix B

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 In millions Cash and cash equivalents $ 559.3 $ 604.2 Receivables, net 1,433.5 1,663.9 Inventories 1,779.7 1,773.1 Current assets - other 163.7 150.9 Total current assets 3,936.2 4,192.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,603.7 1,655.8 Goodwill 8,366.1 8,360.6 Other intangibles, net 3,889.6 4,104.0 Other long term assets 648.8 631.7 Total assets $ 18,444.4 $ 18,944.2 Current liabilities $ 3,228.6 $ 3,258.0 Long-term debt 3,799.9 4,333.6 Long-term liabilities - other 1,363.5 1,359.0 Total liabilities 8,392.0 8,950.6 Shareholders' equity 10,016.9 9,956.5 Non-controlling interest 35.5 37.1 Total shareholders' equity 10,052.4 9,993.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,444.4 $ 18,944.2

Appendix C

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 In millions Operating activities Net income $ 325.5 $ 189.5 Non-cash expense 303.0 295.5 Receivables 245.2 (32.3 ) Inventories 7.8 58.7 Accounts Payable (203.4 ) (146.5 ) Other assets and liabilities (220.0 ) 202.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 458.1 567.7 Net cash used for investing activities (119.9 ) (3,109.8 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (360.8 ) 817.1 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (22.3 ) (29.9 ) Decrease in cash (44.9 ) (1,754.9 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 604.2 2,342.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 559.3 $ 587.4

Appendix D

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Third Quarter-to-Date 2020 Actual Results Net Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Income from

Operations Interest &

Other Exp Tax Net Income Noncontrolling

Interest Wabtec

Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 1,865.1 $ 566.2 $ (359.5 ) $ 206.7 $ (31.3 ) $ (46.9 ) $ 128.5 $ (0.4 ) $ 128.1 $ 0.67 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 4.7 11.7 16.4 - (4.4 ) 12.0 - 12.0 $ 0.06 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 70.3 70.3 - (18.8 ) 51.5 - 51.5 $ 0.27 Foreign Currency and Interest Gain - - - - (12.8 ) 3.4 (9.4 ) - (9.4 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted Results $ 1,865.1 $ 570.9 $ (277.5 ) $ 293.4 $ (44.1 ) $ (66.7 ) $ 182.6 $ (0.4 ) $ 182.2 $ 0.95 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 190.2 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Q3 Year-to-Date 2020 Actual Results Net Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Income from

Operations Interest &

Other Exp Tax Net Income Noncontrolling

Interest Wabtec

Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 5,532.4 $ 1,631.6 $ (1,048.2 ) $ 583.4 $ (144.5 ) $ (113.4 ) $ 325.5 $ 1.0 $ 326.5 $ 1.71 Restructuring & Transaction costs - 23.3 40.6 63.9 - (16.4 ) 47.5 - 47.5 $ 0.25 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 211.6 211.6 - (54.4 ) 157.2 - 157.2 $ 0.82 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 7.7 (1.9 ) 5.8 - 5.8 $ 0.03 Adjusted Results $ 5,532.4 $ 1,654.9 $ (796.0 ) $ 858.9 $ (136.8 ) $ (186.1 ) $ 536.0 $ 1.0 $ 537.0 $ 2.81 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 190.6

Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Third Quarter 2019 Actual Results Net Sales Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Income from

Operations Interest &

Other Exp Tax Net Income Noncontrolling

Interest Wabtec

Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,001.7 $ 599.4 $ (430.3 ) $ 169.1 $ (55.8 ) $ (22.7 ) $ 90.6 $ 0.5 $ 91.1 $ 0.48 Restructuring, Transaction, & Litigation costs - 28.4 40.1 68.5 3.6 (17.4 ) 54.7 - 54.7 $ 0.28 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 79.5 79.5 - (19.2 ) 60.3 - 60.3 $ 0.31 One-time PPA - 16.0 - 16.0 - (3.9 ) 12.1 - 12.1 $ 0.06 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 2.4 (0.6 ) 1.8 - 1.8 $ 0.01 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - (7.7 ) (7.7 ) - (7.7 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted Results $ 2,001.7 $ 643.8 $ (310.7 ) $ 333.1 $ (49.8 ) $ (71.5 ) $ 211.8 $ 0.5 $ 212.3 $ 1.10 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 191.5 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Q3 Year-to-Date 2019 Actual Results Net Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Income from

Operations Interest &

Other Exp Tax Net Income Noncontrolling

Interest Wabtec

Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 5,831.6 $ 1,603.1 $ (1,166.1 ) $ 437.0 $ (164.9 ) $ (82.6 ) $ 189.5 $ 1.5 $ 191.0 $ 1.11 Restructuring, Transaction, & Litigation costs - 28.4 130.4 158.8 21.5 (43.6 ) 136.7 - 136.7 $ 0.79 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 172.9 172.9 - (41.8 ) 131.1 - 131.1 $ 0.76 One-time PPA - 185.0 - 185.0 - (44.8 ) 140.2 - 140.2 $ 0.81 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 16.2 (3.9 ) 12.3 - 12.3 $ 0.07 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 16.0 16.0 - 16.0 $ 0.09 Adjusted Results $ 5,831.6 $ 1,816.5 $ (862.8 ) $ 953.7 $ (127.2 ) $ (200.7 ) $ 625.8 $ 1.5 $ 627.3 $ 3.63 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 172.2

Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2019 Actual Results Net Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Income from

Operations Interest &

Other Exp Tax Net Income Noncontrolling

Interest Wabtec

Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,368.4 $ 674.9 $ (448.8 ) $ 226.1 $ (51.4 ) $ (37.7 ) $ 137.0 $ (1.3 ) $ 135.7 $ 0.71 Restructuring, Transaction, and Litigation costs - 9.9 61.1 71.0 3.5 (18.0 ) 56.5 - 56.5 $ 0.29 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 65.5 65.5 - (15.9 ) 49.6 - 49.6 $ 0.26 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - (2.7 ) 0.7 (2.0 ) - (2.0 ) $ (0.01 ) Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - (3.5 ) (3.5 ) - (3.5 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted Results $ 2,368.4 $ 684.8 $ (322.2 ) $ 362.6 $ (50.6 ) $ (74.4 ) $ 237.6 $ (1.3 ) $ 236.3 $ 1.23 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 191.6 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter YTD 2019 Actual Results Net Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Expenses Income from

Operations Interest &

Other Exp Tax Net Income Noncontrolling

Interest Wabtec

Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 8,200.0 $ 2,278.0 $ (1,614.9 ) $ 663.1 $ (216.3 ) $ (120.3 ) $ 326.5 $ 0.2 $ 326.7 $ 1.84 Restructuring, Transaction, and Litigation costs - 38.3 191.5 229.8 25.0 (61.6 ) 193.2 - 193.2 $ 1.08 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 238.4 238.4 - (57.7 ) 180.7 - 180.7 $ 1.02 One-time PPA - 185.0 - 185.0 - (44.8 ) 140.2 - 140.2 $ 0.79 Foreign Exchange Loss - - - - 13.5 (3.2 ) 10.3 - 10.3 $ 0.06 Tax on Transaction Costs - - - - - 12.5 12.5 - 12.5 $ 0.07 Adjusted Results $ 8,200.0 $ 2,501.3 $ (1,185.0 ) $ 1,316.3 $ (177.8 ) $ (275.1 ) $ 863.4 $ 0.2 $ 863.6 $ 4.86 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 177.3

Appendix E

Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q3 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $ 206.7 $ 14.3 $ 116.4 $ 337.4 $ 16.4 $ 353.8 Wabtec Corporation 2020 Q3 Year-to-Date EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $ 583.4 $ 5.8 $ 347.2 $ 936.4 $ 63.9 $ 1,000.3 Wabtec Corporation 2019 Q3 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $ 169.1 $ 1.9 $ 122.9 $ 293.9 $ 84.5 $ 378.4 Wabtec Corporation 2019 Q3 Year-to-Date EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring & = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Transaction Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $ 437.0 ($ 4.1 ) $ 285.4 $ 718.3 $ 343.8 $ 1,062.1

Appendix F

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, In millions 2020 2019 Freight Segment Equipment $ 355.3 $ 263.2 Components 208.2 248.7 Digital Electronics 161.0 185.5 Services 512.8 635.1 Total Freight Segment 1,237.3 1,332.5 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 303.1 $ 309.9 Aftermarket 324.7 359.3 Total Transit Segment 627.8 669.2 Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2020 2019 Freight Segment Equipment $ 1,098.2 $ 1,061.7 Components 624.1 823.4 Digital Electronics 500.1 466.3 Services 1,520.6 1,422.9 Total Freight Segment 3,743.0 3,774.3 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 817.4 $ 972.8 Aftermarket 972.0 1,084.5 Total Transit Segment 1,789.4 2,057.3

Appendix G

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Freight Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 160.2 $ 155.3 $ 463.4 $ 403.7 Freight Segment Reported Margin 12.9 % 11.7 % 12.4 % 10.7 % One-time PPA - 16.0 - 185.0 Restructuring & Transaction costs 8.8 35.5 43.5 51.7 Non-cash Amortization expense 65.2 74.7 196.8 158.3 Freight Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 234.2 $ 281.5 $ 703.7 $ 798.7 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 18.9 % 21.1 % 18.8 % 21.2 % Transit Segment Reported Income from Operations $ 64.1 $ 52.9 $ 172.9 $ 175.4 Transit Segment Reported Margin 10.2 % 7.9 % 9.7 % 8.5 % Restructuring & Transaction costs 5.9 4.3 13.3 7.3 Non-cash Amortization expense 5.1 4.8 14.8 14.6 Transit Segment Adjusted Income from Operations $ 75.1 $ 62.0 $ 201.0 $ 197.3 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 12.0 % 9.3 % 11.2 % 9.6 %

