 

NICE First to Achieve Microsoft Teams Certification for Unified Communications Recording, Enabling Digital Transformation of Financial Services Organizations

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), a leading provider of financial communication compliance solutions, today announced that its NICE Trading Recording System (NTR) is first to market for compliance recording solutions to be certified under the Microsoft Teams certification program. NTR is the first solution to receive its certification under the program. The certification assures financial services organizations (FSOs) that NTR has been tested and verified to provide the quality, compatibility and reliability they’ve come to expect from Teams. NTR provides complete recording coverage for all Microsoft Teams communications, including voice, video, chat and screen sharing, leveraging the Microsoft Azure secure cloud for application hosting, and compliant capture and archiving of regulated employee communications.

To be certified under the Microsoft Teams program for compliance recording, companies must go through a rigorous certification process focused on five core areas: functional use case testing, and validation of the operating framework, security and compliance, operations and support, and sales and marketing go-to-market strategy.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “We’re thrilled to be one of the first-to-market with a certified recording solution for Microsoft Teams, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Unified communication and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams are transforming the way millions of people work every day. In the current environment, the adoption of unified communications is growing fast, even in heavily regulated environments like financial services where there are compliance implications. This certification means firms can put their trust in NICE and NTR for complete compliance recording coverage for all types of Teams communications, from audio and video, to screen sharing and chat.”

In addition to receiving Microsoft Teams certification, NTR also recently achieved Microsoft Azure IP ‘Co-Sell Ready status’ under the Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Program, an initiative designed to offer eligible partners the unique opportunity to reach more customers and accelerate revenue through Microsoft’s cloud storefronts. IP Azure Co-Sell Ready means that NTR can now be offered through Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace, and collaboratively sold through Microsoft sales and partner channels, further extending the value of Microsoft Teams and compliance recording to trading and other regulated environments.

