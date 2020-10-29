Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 6,938,669 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 28 October 2020 at a price of 114.8p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 108.4p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 20 August 2020). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, with an over allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 9 November 2020.

Mr Andrew Boteler, a director of the Company, was allotted 18,727 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 114.8p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 18,727 representing less than 0.01% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 138,788,631 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803