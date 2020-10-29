Lazard Ltd Reports Third-quarter and Nine-month 2020 Results

For the first nine months of 2020, net income, as adjusted, was $218 million, or $1.92 per share (diluted). On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the first nine months was $213 million, or $1.88 per share (diluted).

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported operating revenue 1 of $569 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income, as adjusted 2 , was $76 million, or $0.67 per share (diluted) for the quarter. On a U.S. GAAP basis, third-quarter 2020 net income was $75 million, or $0.66 per share (diluted).

“We are performing well in a volatile environment, with momentum across our businesses,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “Our services are in demand around the world as our clients seek expert advice and solutions in a period of unprecedented change.”

($ in millions, except

per share data and AUM) Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020 2019 %’20-’19 2020 2019 %’20-’19 Net Income US GAAP $75 $47 61% $213 $210 1% Per share, diluted $0.66 $0.40 65% $1.88 $1.77 6% Adjusted2 $76 $88 (14)% $218 $280 (22)% Per share, diluted $0.67 $0.76 (12)% $1.92 $2.37 (19)% Operating Revenue1 Total operating revenue $569 $588 (3)% $1,675 $1,838 (9)% Financial Advisory $307 $304 1% $895 $963 (7)% Asset Management $261 $283 (8)% $775 $858 (10)% AUM ($ in billions) Period End $228 $231 (1)% Average $226 $234 (3)% $219 $233 (6)%

Note: Endnotes are on page 6 of this release. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted GAAP is on pages 13-14.

OPERATING REVENUE

Operating revenue1 was $569 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $1,675 million for the first nine months of 2020, down 3% and 9% from the respective 2019 periods.

Financial Advisory

Our Financial Advisory results include M&A Advisory, Capital Advisory, Capital Raising, Restructuring, Shareholder Advisory, Sovereign Advisory, and other strategic advisory work for clients.

For the third quarter of 2020, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $307 million, 1% higher than the third quarter of 2019. These results reflected increasing M&A and Restructuring activity.

For the first nine months of 2020, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $895 million, 7% lower than the first nine months of 2019.

During and since the third quarter of 2020, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other advisory assignments globally, including the following (clients are in italics): Altice Europe in the $45.1 billion take-private offer by Patrick Drahi; Gilead’s $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics; Teladoc Health’s $18.5 billion merger with Livongo; AVEVA’s $5 billion acquisition of OSIsoft; El Paso Electric’s $4.3 billion sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund; Iliad’s $4.3 billion acquisition of Play; ENGIE’s €3.4 billion sale of a 29.9% stake in Suez to Veolia; MassMutual’s $3.4 billion sale of its retirement plan business to Empower Retirement; Aimmune’s $2.6 billion sale to Nestlé Health Science; ServiceMaster’s $1.6 billion sale of its ServiceMaster Brands franchise business to Roark Capital; Siemens on the spin-off of Siemens Energy; and IBM on the separation of its Managed Infrastructure Services unit.

Lazard has one of the world’s preeminent restructuring practices, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. During and since the third quarter of 2020, we have been engaged in a broad range of highly visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments for debtors or creditors, including roles involving: 24 Hour Fitness; Abengoa; Diamond Offshore Drilling; FTS International; Gavilan Resources; Hi-Crush; J.C. Penney; J.Crew; Libbey; Neiman Marcus; NMC Health; Premier Oil; Pyxus International; Salt Creek Midstream; Seadrill Limited; Technicolor; Transocean; Ursa Piceance; and Valaris. Lazard was the global leader in completed restructurings for the first nine months of 2020 (Source: Refinitiv).

Our Capital and Shareholder Advisory practices remain active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.

For a list of Lazard’s publicly announced Financial Advisory transactions, please visit our website at www.lazard.com/businesses/transactions.

Asset Management

In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.

For the third quarter of 2020, Asset Management operating revenue was $261 million, 8% lower than the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, Asset Management operating revenue was $775 million, 10% lower than the first nine months of 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, management fees and other revenue was $258 million, 8% lower than the third quarter of 2019, and 5% higher than the second quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020, management fees and other revenue was $770 million, 9% lower than the first nine months of 2019.

Average assets under management (AUM) for the third quarter of 2020 was $226 billion, 3% lower than the third quarter of 2019, and 8% higher than the second quarter of 2020. Average AUM for the first nine months of 2020 was $219 billion, 6% lower than the first nine months of 2019.

AUM as of September 30, 2020, was $228 billion, down 1% from September 30, 2019, and up 6% from June 30, 2020. The sequential increase was driven primarily by market appreciation of $9.5 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $3.7 billion, offset by net outflows of $0.2 billion.

For the third quarter of 2020, incentive fees were $3 million, compared to $1 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, incentive fees were $6 million, compared to $7 million for the first nine months of 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits

In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges). We believe annual awarded compensation reflects the actual annual compensation cost more accurately than the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years’ deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.

For the third quarter of 2020, we accrued adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 at an adjusted compensation1 ratio of 60%. This resulted in $341 million of adjusted compensation and benefits expense, compared to $338 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, adjusted compensation and benefits expense was $1,005 million, compared to $1,057 million for the first nine months of 2019.

We manage our compensation and benefits expense based on awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy. We take a disciplined approach to compensation, and our goal is to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, with consistent deferral policies.

Non-Compensation Expense

Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $103 million, 18% lower than the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue1 for the third quarter of 2020 was 18.1%, compared to 21.3% for the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted non-compensation expense for the first nine months of 2020 was $315 million, 15% lower than the first nine months of 2019. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was 18.8%, compared to 20.1% for the first nine months of 2019.

Our goal remains to achieve an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.

TAXES

The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $29 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $80 million for the first nine months of 2020. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 27.9% for the third quarter and 26.9% for the first nine months of 2020, compared to 16.6% and 21.7% for the respective 2019 periods.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

For the third quarter of 2020, Lazard returned $50 million to shareholders, which included: $49 million in dividends and $1 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

For the first nine months of 2020, Lazard returned $314 million to shareholders, which included: $147 million in dividends; $95 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $72 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During the first nine months of 2020, we repurchased 2.9 million shares at an average price of $32.70 per share. As of September 30, 2020, our remaining share repurchase authorization is $306 million.

On October 28, 2020, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2020.

Lazard’s financial position remains strong. As of September 30, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $1,110 million. Stockholders’ equity related to Lazard’s interests was $694 million.

COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT UPDATE

During the third quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a negative impact on economic activity around the world. Governments and central banks have taken extraordinary measures to support local economies and capital markets, but the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain while significant health risks persist.

Lazard’s offices around the world have continued to operate in the context of applicable local regulations and guidelines regarding business activity, and in the third quarter, the majority of our people worked remotely, employing virtual and secure cloud-based systems.

While the global M&A market strengthened in the third quarter, we continue to expect a challenging business environment in the near term due to elevated uncertainty and capital markets volatility. We believe that our strong financial position, the diversity of our business, and our consistent focus on cost discipline will enable us to weather the economic downturn.

CONFERENCE CALL

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on October 29, 2020, to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (800) 289-0438 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 794-2423 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on October 29, 2020, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 203-1112 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (outside of the U.S. and Canada). The replay access code is: 8159566.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “target,” “goal”, or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A “Risk Factors,” and also discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, including the following:

A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional financial markets;

A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);

Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;

Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;

A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and

Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard Ltd is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, Lazard’s Twitter account (twitter.com/Lazard) and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

ENDNOTES

1 A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to U.S. GAAP results, is the most meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods.

2 Third-quarter and first-nine-months 2020 adjusted results1 exclude pre-tax charges of $2.3 million and $8.5 million, respectively, of costs relating to an office space reorganization. On a U.S. GAAP basis, these resulted in a net charge of $1 million, or $0.01 (diluted) per share, for the third quarter, and a net charge of $5.2 million, or $0.05 (diluted) per share, for the first nine months of 2020.

LAZ-EPE

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP) Three Months Ended % Change From September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue $598,022 $592,264 $611,073 1% (2%) Interest expense (20,344) (19,972) (20,005) Net revenue 577,678 572,292 591,068 1% (2%) Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 354,625 351,568 391,363 1% (9%) Occupancy and equipment 31,318 30,574 29,856 Marketing and business development 7,562 6,517 27,318 Technology and information services 33,457 32,629 34,076 Professional services 14,701 16,728 15,105 Fund administration and outsourced services 26,196 24,053 28,425 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 458 455 1,022 Other 4,681 13,903 11,530 Subtotal 118,373 124,859 147,332 (5%) (20%) Operating expenses 472,998 476,427 538,695 (1%) (12%) Operating income 104,680 95,865 52,373 9% NM Provision for income taxes 28,165 22,789 4,177 24% NM Net income 76,515 73,076 48,196 5% 59% Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,423 (382) 1,492 Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd $75,092 $73,458 $46,704 2% 61% Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 107,168,615 106,662,064 109,285,727 0% (2%) Diluted 113,181,564 111,487,749 113,881,690 2% (1%) Net income per share: Basic $0.69 $0.68 $0.42 1% 64% Diluted $0.66 $0.66 $0.40 0% 65%

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 % Change Total revenue $1,748,443 $1,923,552 (9%) Interest expense (60,459) (58,120) Net revenue 1,687,984 1,865,432 (10%) Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,025,948 1,136,087 (10%) Occupancy and equipment 94,090 89,104 Marketing and business development 34,265 84,086 Technology and information services 97,444 104,956 Professional services 45,974 48,466 Fund administration and outsourced services 76,639 85,848 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 1,359 9,534 Other 27,623 33,630 Subtotal 377,394 455,624 (17%) Operating expenses 1,403,342 1,591,711 (12%) Operating income 284,642 273,721 4% Provision for income taxes 76,720 55,536 38% Net income 207,922 218,185 (5%) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,650) 8,662 Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd $212,572 $209,523 1% Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 106,711,547 111,070,395 (4%) Diluted 112,929,830 116,959,041 (3%) Net income per share: Basic $1.96 $1.87 5% Diluted $1.88 $1.77 6%

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (U.S. GAAP) September 30, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $1,109,745 $1,231,593 Deposits with banks and short-term investments 1,193,717 1,180,686 Cash deposited with clearing organizations and other segregated cash 41,260 43,280 Receivables 575,098 663,138 Investments 535,245 531,995 Goodwill and other intangible assets 373,841 373,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets 517,583 551,504 Deferred tax assets 557,120 586,750 Other assets 563,388 477,041 Total Assets $5,466,997 $5,639,581 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits and other customer payables $1,244,562 $1,246,200 Accrued compensation and benefits 451,180 602,777 Operating lease liabilities 609,850 644,345 Tax receivable agreement obligation 221,890 247,344 Senior debt 1,681,487 1,679,562 Other liabilities 479,330 537,779 Total liabilities 4,688,299 4,958,007 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share 1,128 1,128 Additional paid-in capital 95,143 41,020 Retained earnings 1,160,310 1,193,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (279,785) (293,648) Subtotal 976,796 942,070 Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost (282,983) (332,079) Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity 693,813 609,991 Noncontrolling interests 84,885 71,583 Total stockholders' equity 778,698 681,574 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $5,466,997 $5,639,581

LAZARD LTD SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Non-GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Financial Advisory $306,977 $292,906 $303,901 5% 1% Asset Management 261,047 245,346 282,596 6% (8%) Corporate 1,023 4,662 1,765 (78%) (42%) Operating revenue (b) $569,047 $542,914 $588,262 5% (3%) Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $341,428 $325,749 $338,250 5% 1% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 60.0% 60.0% 57.5% Non-compensation expense (d) $103,081 $99,617 $125,185 3% (18%) Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue 18.1% 18.3% 21.3% Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $124,538 $117,548 $124,827 6% 0% Operating margin (f) 21.9% 21.7% 21.2% Adjusted net income (g) $76,102 $75,151 $88,260 1% (14%) Diluted adjusted net income per share $0.67 $0.67 $0.76 0% (12%) Diluted weighted average shares (h) 113,780,625 111,845,101 115,513,679 2% (2%) Effective tax rate (i) 27.9% 23.9% 16.6%

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

LAZARD LTD SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Non-GAAP - unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 % Change Revenues: Financial Advisory $894,656 $962,709 (7%) Asset Management 775,346 857,599 (10%) Corporate 4,770 17,644 (73%) Operating revenue (b) $1,674,772 $1,837,952 (9%) Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $1,004,863 $1,056,822 (5%) Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 60.0% 57.5% Non-compensation expense (d) $315,330 $368,936 (15%) Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue 18.8% 20.1% Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $354,579 $412,194 (14%) Operating margin (f) 21.2% 22.4% Adjusted net income (g) $217,805 $279,543 (22%) Diluted adjusted net income per share $1.92 $2.37 (19%) Diluted weighted average shares (h) 113,261,923 117,957,075 (4%) Effective tax rate (i) 26.9% 21.7%

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

LAZARD LTD ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM") (unaudited) ($ in millions) As of Variance September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Qtr to Qtr YTD Equity: Emerging Markets $29,942 $28,937 $40,612 3.5% (26.3%) Global 48,382 45,178 49,759 7.1% (2.8%) Local 43,559 43,477 48,985 0.2% (11.1%) Multi-Regional 61,872 55,923 66,185 10.6% (6.5%) Total Equity 183,755 173,515 205,541 5.9% (10.6%) Fixed Income: Emerging Markets 12,743 12,412 14,387 2.7% (11.4%) Global 9,948 9,883 9,233 0.7% 7.7% Local 5,554 5,436 5,450 2.2% 1.9% Multi-Regional 11,252 9,153 9,193 22.9% 22.4% Total Fixed Income 39,497 36,884 38,263 7.1% 3.2% Alternative Investments 2,283 2,028 2,149 12.6% 6.2% Private Equity 1,396 1,412 1,385 (1.1%) 0.8% Cash Management 821 865 901 (5.1%) (8.9%) Total AUM $227,752 $214,704 $248,239 6.1% (8.3%) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 AUM - Beginning of Period $214,704 $237,466 $248,239 $214,734 Net Flows (201) (4,385) (11,082) (9,593) Market and foreign exchange appreciation (depreciation) 13,249 (2,207) (9,405) 25,733 AUM - End of Period $227,752 $230,874 $227,752 $230,874 Average AUM $226,046 $233,878 $218,652 $232,885 % Change in average AUM (3.3%) (6.1%) Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.

LAZARD LTD RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenue Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $577,678 $572,292 $591,068 $1,687,984 $1,865,432 Adjustments: Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (j) (4,042) (2,173) (4,164) (3,443) (18,254) Gains related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements (11,261) (23,803) (1,764) (15,427) (22,118) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs and bad debt expense (k) (12,016) (21,936) (15,413) (50,336) (53,102) Private Equity investment adjustment (l) - - - - 11,948 Interest expense 18,688 18,534 18,535 55,994 54,046 Operating revenue, as adjusted (b) $569,047 $542,914 $588,262 $1,674,772 $1,837,952 Compensation and Benefits Expense Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis $354,625 $351,568 $391,363 $1,025,948 $1,136,087 Adjustments: Expenses associated with business realignment (m) - - (49,119) - (49,119) Charges pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements (11,261) (23,803) (1,764) (15,427) (22,118) Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (j) (1,936) (2,016) (2,230) (5,658) (8,028) Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c) $341,428 $325,749 $338,250 $1,004,863 $1,056,822 Non-Compensation Expense Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $118,373 $124,859 $147,332 $377,394 $455,624 Adjustments: Expenses associated with business realignment (m) - - (1,810) - (1,810) Expenses associated with ERP system implementation (n) - - (2,362) - (13,193) Expenses related to office space reorganization (o) (2,311) (2,487) (1,143) (8,462) (1,143) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs and bad debt expense (k) (12,016) (21,936) (15,413) (50,336) (53,102) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (p) (458) (455) (1,022) (1,359) (9,534) Charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (q) - - - - (6,505) Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (j) (507) (364) (397) (1,907) (1,401) Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d) $103,081 $99,617 $125,185 $315,330 $368,936 Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations Operating Income - U.S. GAAP Basis $104,680 $95,865 $52,373 $284,642 $273,721 Adjustments: Expenses associated with business realignment (m) - - 51,454 - 51,454 Expenses associated with ERP system implementation (n) - - 2,362 - 13,193 Expenses related to office space reorganization (o) 2,311 2,487 1,143 8,462 1,143 Acquisition-related costs (benefits) (p) - - (74) - 7,577 Private Equity investment adjustment (l) - - - - 11,948 Charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (q) - - - - 6,805 Net (income) loss related to noncontrolling interests (j) (1,423) 382 (1,492) 4,650 (8,662) Pre-tax income, as adjusted 105,568 98,734 105,766 297,754 357,179 Interest expense 18,688 18,534 18,535 55,994 53,746 Amortization (LAZ only) 282 280 526 831 1,269 Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e) $124,538 $117,548 $124,827 $354,579 $412,194 Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis $75,092 $73,458 $46,704 $212,572 $209,523 Adjustments: Expenses associated with business realignment (m) - - 51,454 - 51,454 Expenses associated with ERP system implementation (n) - - 2,362 - 13,193 Expenses related to office space reorganization (o) 2,311 2,487 1,143 8,462 1,143 Acquisition-related costs (benefits) (p) - - (74) - 7,577 Private Equity investment adjustment (l) - - - - 11,948 Charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (q) - - - - 6,805 Tax benefit allocated to adjustments (1,301) (794) (13,329) (3,229) (22,100) Net income, as adjusted (g) $76,102 $75,151 $88,260 $217,805 $279,543 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis 113,181,564 111,487,749 113,881,690 112,929,830 116,959,041 Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights 599,061 357,352 1,631,989 332,093 998,034 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h) 113,780,625 111,845,101 115,513,679 113,261,923 117,957,075 Diluted net income per share: U.S. GAAP Basis $0.66 $0.66 $0.40 $1.88 $1.77 Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted $0.67 $0.67 $0.76 $1.92 $2.37

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD LTD RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis: Occupancy and equipment $31,318 $30,574 $29,856 $94,090 $89,104 Marketing and business development 7,562 6,517 27,318 34,265 84,086 Technology and information services 33,457 32,629 34,076 97,444 104,956 Professional services 14,701 16,728 15,105 45,974 48,466 Fund administration and outsourced services 26,196 24,053 28,425 76,639 85,848 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 458 455 1,022 1,359 9,534 Other 4,681 13,903 11,530 27,623 33,630 Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $118,373 $124,859 $147,332 $377,394 $455,624 Non-compensation expense - Adjustments: Occupancy and equipment (j) (o) ($2,278) ($2,448) ($1,195) ($8,459) ($1,253) Marketing and business development (j) (k) (m) (n) (185) (755) (3,005) (3,631) (12,902) Technology and information services (j) (k) (n) (169) (167) (2,396) (771) (13,099) Professional services (j) (k) (n) (o) (2,269) (1,658) (1,392) (5,705) (4,847) Fund administration and outsourced services (j) (k) (13,593) (10,129) (13,329) (35,842) (41,787) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (m) (p) (458) (455) (1,022) (1,359) (9,534) Other (j) (k) (m) (n) (q) 3,660 (9,630) 192 (6,297) (3,266) Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments ($15,292) ($25,242) ($22,147) ($62,064) ($86,688) Non-compensation expense, as adjusted: Occupancy and equipment $29,040 $28,126 $28,661 $85,631 $87,851 Marketing and business development 7,377 5,762 24,313 30,634 71,184 Technology and information services 33,288 32,462 31,680 96,673 91,857 Professional services 12,432 15,070 13,713 40,269 43,619 Fund administration and outsourced services 12,603 13,924 15,096 40,797 44,061 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs - - - - - Other 8,341 4,273 11,722 21,326 30,364 Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d) $103,081 $99,617 $125,185 $315,330 $368,936

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD LTD Notes to Financial Schedules (a) Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods. (b) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) revenue related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below), (ii) gains related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees and reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance and bad debt expense (see (k) below), (iv) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, private equity investment adjustment (see (l) below), (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities, and (vi) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, excess interest expense pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (q) below). (c) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (m) below), (ii) charges related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, and (iii) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below). (d) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (m) below), (ii) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with ERP system implementation (see (n) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (o) below), (iv) expenses related to distribution fees and reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance and bad debt expense (see (k) below), (v) amortization and other acquisition-related costs (see (p) below), (vi) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (q) below), and (vii) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below). (e) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (m) below), (ii) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with ERP system implementation (see (n) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (o) below), (iv) amortization and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, other acquisition-related costs (benefits) (see (p) below), (v) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, private equity investment adjustment (see (l) below), (vi) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (q) below), (vii) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below), and (viii) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities. (f) Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure. (g) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with business realignment plan (see (m) below), (ii) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with ERP system implementation (see (n) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (o) below), (iv) for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, acquisition-related costs (benefits) (see (p) below), (v) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, private equity investment adjustment, (see (l) below), and (vi) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, charges pertaining to Senior Debt refinancing (see (q) below), net of tax benefits. (h) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share. (i) Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $29,466, $23,583, and $17,507 for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively, $79,949 and $77,637 for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $105,568, $98,734, and $105,766 for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively, $297,754 and $357,179 for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. (j) Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses related to Edgewater and ESC funds. (k) Represents certain distribution fees and reimbursable deal costs paid to third parties for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees that are deemed uncollectible. (l) Represents write-down of private equity investment to potential transaction value. (m) Represents expenses associated with a business realignment which included employee reductions and the closing of subscale offices and investment strategies. (n) Represents expenses associated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation. (o) Represents incremental rent expense related to office space reorganization. (p) Primarily represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration associated with certain business acquisitions. (q) The company incurred charges related to the extinguishment of the remaining 4.25% Senior Notes maturing in November 2020. $168 million of the 2020 Notes were redeemed in March 2019 and the remaining $82 million have been redeemed in April 2019. The charges include a pre-tax loss on the extinguishment of $6.5 million and excess interest expense of $0.3 million (due to the period of time between the issuance of the 2029 notes and the settlement of the 2020 notes). NM Not meaningful

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005396/en/