 

ANI Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time

10:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

(866) 776-8875

Webcast (live and replay)

www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for one-week by dialing (800) 585-8367 and entering access code 7454258.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering value to our customers by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

