ANI Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows: