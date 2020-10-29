Altisource Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased with the progress we are making in a very difficult operating environment. We increased adjusted EBITDA (1) by $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and we are implementing our 2021 operating plan that targets $250 million to $270 million of service revenue and $35 million to $43 million of adjusted EBITDA (1) . Our operating plan assumes continued COVID-19 related headwinds in our default businesses throughout most of the year,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020.

Mr. Shepro further commented, “We also continue to develop and grow our customer base increasing the backlog of potential default related business which we anticipate will be available to us in late 2021 and into 2022 when we forecast that the market returns to a more normal operating environment.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights(2)

Financial and Corporate :

Ended the third quarter 2020 with $67.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $30.2 million of investment in equity securities

Ended the third quarter 2020 with $196.6 million of net debt less investment in equity securities (1)

On October 19, 2020, Front Yard Residential Corporation (“RESI”) announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the company for $13.50 per share in cash; adjusting Altisource’s investment in RESI to $13.50 per share results in a $16.4 million increase in investment in equity securities to $46.6 million compared to the amount reflected on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2020

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter 2020, Altisource sold 1.6 million shares of RESI for net proceeds of $21.1 million and will use the net proceeds to repay a portion of its Senior Secured Term Loan

To address lower than previously anticipated revenue from (1) the extension of foreclosure and eviction moratoriums and (2) an MSR investor’s instructions to Ocwen Financial Corporation (“Ocwen”) to move certain services to another service provider, the Company has developed an operating plan targeting 2021 adjusted EBITDA(1) margins of 14% to 16% on $250 million to $270 million of forecasted revenue

Business Highlights :

The Company’s third quarter 2020 performance in its default related services businesses, including revenue from customers other than Ocwen, New Residential Investment Corp. (“NRZ”) and RESI, continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 related governmental and, in some instances, servicer measures to provide support to borrowers (i.e., foreclosure and eviction moratoriums, forbearance plans and higher unemployment benefits) as well as the transition of certain of Ocwen’s Field Services referrals on the NRZ MSRs to another service provider which began in July 2020

Service revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI was relatively flat in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to COVID-19 foreclosure moratoriums and forbearance programs offset by strong originations demand (year-to-date 2020 service revenue from these customers is 11% higher than the same period in 2019)

Field Services

Field Services service revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI was 34% lower in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to COVID-19 foreclosure moratoriums and forbearance programs (year-to-date 2020 service revenue from these customers is 17% higher than the same period in 2019)

Finalized the work to begin receiving Field Services referrals, anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021, on a recently won government contract

Notified by a top 25 non-bank servicer that it is expanding its use of Altisource’s Field Services on its FHA portfolio to an additional 29 states over the next couple of quarters

Marketplace

Hubzu inventory from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI declined by 22% since September 30, 2019 primarily due to the COVID-19 foreclosure moratoriums and forbearance programs, with such inventory representing 45% of total Hubzu inventory as of September 30, 2020 (an increase from 31% of total inventory as of September 30, 2019)

Hubzu service revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI was 7% lower in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to the COVID-19 foreclosure moratoriums and forbearance programs (year-to-date 2020 service revenue from these customers is 8% higher than the same period in 2019)

Executed a Statement of Work to expand our auction services for a top 25 servicer to include foreclosure auctions and expect to begin receiving referrals in the first quarter of 2021

Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions

Grew Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions service revenue from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI by 17% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a growing customer base and higher origination volumes from a lower interest rate environment (year-to-date 2020 service revenue from these customers is 25% higher than the same period in 2019)

Began providing loss mitigation services for a Top 10 servicer

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third quarter 2020 service revenue of $85.4 million was 36% lower than the third quarter 2019 primarily from COVID-19 pandemic related governmental restrictions, Ocwen’s transition of Field Services referrals associated with certain MSRs to another service provider (which began in July 2020), the reduction in the size of Ocwen’s portfolio, and NRZ’s higher percentage of home sales at the foreclosure auction (resulting in a lower percentage of foreclosures converting to real estate owned properties (“REO”), which in turn reduces our REO auction, brokerage, field services and title service revenue). Service revenue also declined from the discontinuation and exit from certain businesses resulting in a 4% decline in service revenue. These decreases were partially offset by a 30% increase in service revenue from the origination businesses in Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions from sales wins and higher origination volumes from a lower interest rate environment.

Third quarter 2020 loss from operations of $(6.8) million was lower than third quarter 2019 income from operations of $19.7 million primarily from lower revenue (as discussed above) and a $17.6 million gain on sale on the sale of business during the third quarter of 2019, partially offset by lower outside fees and services from lower referral volumes and lower selling, general and administrative expenses, which include the benefits of our COVID-19 cash cost savings measures and Project Catalyst cost reduction initiatives.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating income(1) of $3.7 million was lower than third quarter 2019 adjusted operating income(1) of $9.3 million primarily from the impact of revenue declines discussed above, partially offset by lower outside fees and services from lower referral volumes and lower selling, general and administrative expenses, which include the benefits of our COVID-19 cash cost savings measures and Project Catalyst cost reduction initiatives.

Third quarter 2020 loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $(11.1) million was lower than third quarter 2019 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $13.0 million primarily from lower operating income discussed above, partially offset by an unrealized gain on our investment in RESI of $0.1 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to an unrealized loss on our investment in RESI of $(2.3) million in the third quarter 2019 and lower interest expense.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted pretax loss attributable to Altisource(1) of $(1.4) million was lower than third quarter 2019 adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) of $4.4 million primarily from lower adjusted operating income(1) discussed above, partially offset by lower interest expense.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.4 million was lower than third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA(1) of $12.9 million primarily from lower adjusted operating income(1) discussed above.

Third quarter 2020 net loss attributable to Altisource of $(13.2) million was lower than third quarter 2019 net income of $7.2 million primarily from lower income before income taxes and non-controlling interests discussed above, partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource(1) of $(3.8) million was lower than third quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) of $4.0 million primarily from lower adjusted pretax income attributable to Altisource(1) discussed above, partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Third quarter 2020 diluted loss per share of $(0.85) was lower than third quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.44 diluted primarily due to lower net income attributable to Altisource discussed above, partially offset by fewer diluted shares outstanding from share repurchases during 2019.

Third quarter 2020 adjusted diluted loss per share(1) of $(0.24) was lower than third quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.25 primarily due to lower adjusted net income attributable to Altisource(1) discussed above, partially offset by fewer diluted shares outstanding from share repurchases during 2019.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date September 30, 2020 Results Compared to the Third Quarter and Year-to-Date September 30, 2019:

(in thousands, except per share data) Third quarter 2020 Third quarter 2019 % Change Year-to-Date

Sept. 30, 2020 Year-to-Date

Sept. 30, 2019 % Change Service revenue $ 85,386 $ 133,781 (36 ) $ 289,570 $ 489,300 (41 ) (Loss) income from operations (6,814 ) 19,735 (135 ) (28,725 ) 24,515 (217 ) Adjusted operating income(1) 3,658 9,325 (61 ) 7,390 42,095 (82 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests (11,140 ) 12,955 (186 ) (54,011 ) 20,898 (358 ) Pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource(1) (11,480 ) 12,544 (192 ) (54,653 ) 18,807 (391 ) Adjusted pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource(1) (1,406 ) 4,428 (132 ) (7,004 ) 24,656 (128 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 6,426 12,925 (50 ) 17,521 55,172 (68 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Altisource (13,237 ) 7,165 (285 ) (59,948 ) (1,863 ) N/M Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Altisource(1) (3,764 ) 3,957 (195 ) (11,833 ) 18,855 (163 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.85 ) 0.44 (293 ) (3.85 ) (0.12 ) N/M Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) (0.24 ) 0.25 (196 ) (0.76 ) 1.15 (166 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (2,861 ) (10,962 ) 74 (14,077 ) 22,194 (163 ) Adjusted cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment(1) (3,897 ) (11,646 ) 67 (16,579 ) (12,025 ) (38 )

N/M - not meaningful.

Third quarter 2020 and 2019 (loss) income from operations include $2.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively ($10.9 million and $9.1 million for year-to-date September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) of restructuring charges related to Project Catalyst. Third quarter 2020 and 2019 (loss) income from operations also include $(0.6) million and $(1.7) million, respectively ($(0.6) million and $0.3 million for year-to-date September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) of sales tax net accruals (reimbursements). Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2020 loss from operations include Pointillist losses of $2.1 million and $7.2 million, respectively (no comparable amounts in 2019) and third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives of $0.7 million (no comparable amounts in 2019). Year-to-date September 30, 2019 income from operations includes a loss on the BRS portfolio sale of $1.8 million (no comparable amounts in 2020). Third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2019 (loss) income from operations include a $17.6 million gain on the sale of the Financial Services business (no comparable amounts in 2020). Year-to-date September 30, 2019 income from operations includes an other asset write-off from a business exit of $0.2 million (no comparable amounts in 2020).

Third quarter 2020 and 2019 pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource (1) include unrealized mark-to-market gains (losses) on our equity investment in RESI of $0.1 million and $(2.3) million, respectively ($(12.4) million and $11.7 million for year-to-date September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively).

include unrealized mark-to-market gains (losses) on our equity investment in RESI of $0.1 million and $(2.3) million, respectively ($(12.4) million and $11.7 million for year-to-date September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively). Third quarter 2019 net (loss) income attributable to Altisource includes $(0.9) million of certain income tax items (no comparable amount for the third quarter 2020) ($2.4 million and $12.3 million for year-to-date September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively) related to adjustments to foreign income tax reserves and the impact of a decrease in the India and Luxembourg income tax rates on deferred tax assets.

________________________

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein. (2) Applies to the third quarter 2020 unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements



ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenue $ 85,386 $ 133,781 $ 289,570 $ 489,300 Reimbursable expenses 2,810 7,213 14,495 16,484 Non-controlling interests 599 499 1,516 2,179 Total revenue 88,795 141,493 305,581 507,963 Cost of revenue 69,760 103,509 235,284 371,167 Reimbursable expenses 2,810 7,213 14,495 16,484 Gross profit 16,225 30,771 55,802 120,312 Operating expenses (income): Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,812 25,833 73,606 104,275 Gain on sale of business — (17,558 ) — (17,558 ) Restructuring charges 2,227 2,761 10,921 9,080 (Loss) income from operations (6,814 ) 19,735 (28,725 ) 24,515 Other income (expense), net Interest expense (4,103 ) (4,892 ) (13,265 ) (16,656 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities 138 (2,294 ) (12,433 ) 11,731 Other (expense) income, net (361 ) 406 412 1,308 Total other income (expense), net (4,326 ) (6,780 ) (25,286 ) (3,617 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests (11,140 ) 12,955 (54,011 ) 20,898 Income tax provision (1,757 ) (5,379 ) (5,295 ) (20,670 ) Net (loss) income (12,897 ) 7,576 (59,306 ) 228 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (340 ) (411 ) (642 ) (2,091 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Altisource $ (13,237 ) $ 7,165 $ (59,948 ) $ (1,863 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.85 ) $ 0.45 $ (3.85 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (0.85 ) $ 0.44 $ (3.85 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,637 15,897 15,578 16,133 Diluted 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,133 Comprehensive (loss) income: Comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $ (12,897 ) $ 7,576 $ (59,306 ) $ 228 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (340 ) (411 ) (642 ) (2,091 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Altisource $ (13,237 ) $ 7,165 $ (59,948 ) $ (1,863 )





﻿

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,023 $ 82,741 Investment in equity securities 30,185 42,618 Accounts receivable, net 28,056 43,615 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,718 15,214 Total current assets 139,982 184,188 Premises and equipment, net 14,983 24,526 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 20,303 29,074 Goodwill 73,849 73,849 Intangible assets, net 49,702 61,046 Other assets 11,284 12,436 Total assets $ 310,103 $ 385,119 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 56,362 $ 67,671 Deferred revenue 4,349 5,183 Other current liabilities 10,749 14,724 Total current liabilities 71,460 87,578 Long-term debt 288,930 287,882 Other non-current liabilities 26,291 31,016 Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters Equity (deficit): Common stock ($1.00 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 25,413 issued and 15,646 outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 15,454 outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 25,413 25,413 Additional paid-in capital 140,225 133,669 Retained earnings 198,756 272,026 Treasury stock, at cost (9,767 shares as of September 30, 2020 and 9,959 shares as of December 31, 2019) (442,107 ) (453,934 ) Altisource deficit (77,713 ) (22,826 ) Non-controlling interests 1,135 1,469 Total deficit (76,578 ) (21,357 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 310,103 $ 385,119





ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (59,306 ) $ 228 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,521 14,196 Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases 8,107 9,145 Amortization of intangible assets 11,344 15,489 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 12,433 (11,731 ) Share-based compensation expense 6,556 8,284 Bad debt expense 1,423 114 Amortization of debt discount 500 499 Amortization of debt issuance costs 548 552 Deferred income taxes 274 15,568 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 459 330 Gain on sale of business — (17,558 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excludes effect of sale of business): Accounts receivable 10,136 (31,580 ) Short-term investments in real estate — 39,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 621 12,588 Other assets 853 (55 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10,676 ) (17,058 ) Current and non-current operating lease liabilities (8,518 ) (9,713 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (352 ) (6,977 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (14,077 ) 22,194 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to premises and equipment (2,502 ) (1,204 ) Proceeds received from sale of equity securities — 7,819 Proceeds from the sale of business 3,307 38,027 Other — 1,087 Net cash provided by investing activities 805 45,729 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments and repurchases of long-term debt — (44,820 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — 392 Purchase of treasury shares — (13,397 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (976 ) (2,003 ) Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares (1,495 ) (1,516 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,471 ) (61,344 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,743 ) 6,579 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 86,583 64,046 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 70,840 $ 70,625 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 12,218 $ 16,271 Income taxes paid, net 742 2,397 Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities 1,051 5,888 Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments (1,715 ) (3,458 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities: Net increase in payables for purchases of premises and equipment $ 60 $ 203

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted operating income, pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, adjusted cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment and net debt less investment in equity securities, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to (loss) income from operations, (loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net (loss) income attributable to Altisource, diluted (loss) earnings per share, cash flows used in operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand and investment in equity securities. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.



It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.

Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Pointillist losses, third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, loss on BRS portfolio sale, gain on sale of business, sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) and other asset write-off from business exit from (loss) income from operations. Pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from (loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Pointillist losses, third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, unrealized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities, loss on BRS portfolio sale, gain on sale of business, sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) and other asset write-off from business exit from (loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, Pointillist losses, third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, unrealized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities, loss on BRS portfolio sale, gain on sale of business, sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) and other asset write-off from business exit from net (loss) income attributable to Altisource. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), restructuring charges (net of tax), Pointillist losses (net of tax), third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives (net of tax), unrealized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities (net of tax), loss on BRS portfolio sale (net of tax), gain on sale of business (net of tax), sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) (net of tax), other asset write-off from business exit (net of tax) and certain income tax items related to adjustments to foreign income tax reserves, the impact of a decrease in the India and Luxembourg income tax rates on deferred tax assets and an India restructuring from net (loss) income attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share is calculated by dividing net (loss) income attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), restructuring charges (net of tax), Pointillist losses (net of tax), third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives (net of tax), unrealized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities (net of tax), loss on BRS portfolio sale (net of tax), gain on sale of business (net of tax), sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) (net of tax), other asset write-off from business exit (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Adjusted cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing the decrease in short-term investments in real estate, payment of sales tax accrual and additions to premises and equipment from cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities. Net debt less investment in equity securities is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents and investment in equity securities.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Loss) income from operations $ (6,814 ) $ 19,735 $ (28,725 ) $ 24,515 Intangible asset amortization expense 4,295 3,298 11,344 15,489 Share-based compensation expense 1,732 2,831 6,556 8,284 Restructuring charges 2,227 2,761 10,921 9,080 Pointillist losses 2,139 — 7,215 — Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives 697 — 697 — Loss on BRS portfolio sale — — — 1,770 Gain on sale of business — (17,558 ) — (17,558 ) Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) (618 ) (1,742 ) (618 ) 311 Other asset write-off from business exit — — — 204 Adjusted operating income $ 3,658 $ 9,325 $ 7,390 $ 42,095 (Loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests $ (11,140 ) $ 12,955 $ (54,011 ) $ 20,898 Non-controlling interests (340 ) (411 ) (642 ) (2,091 ) Pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource (11,480 ) 12,544 (54,653 ) 18,807 Intangible asset amortization expense 4,295 3,298 11,344 15,489 Share-based compensation expense 1,732 2,831 6,556 8,284 Restructuring charges 2,227 2,761 10,921 9,080 Pointillist losses 1,879 — 6,316 — Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives 697 — 697 — Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities (138 ) 2,294 12,433 (11,731 ) Loss on BRS portfolio sale — — — 1,770 Gain on sale of business — (17,558 ) — (17,558 ) Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) (618 ) (1,742 ) (618 ) 311 Other asset write-off from business exit — — — 204 Adjusted pretax (loss) income attributable to Altisource $ (1,406 ) $ 4,428 $ (7,004 ) $ 24,656 Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource $ (13,237 ) $ 7,165 $ (59,948 ) $ (1,863 ) Income tax provision 1,757 5,379 5,295 20,670 Interest expense (net of interest income) 4,078 4,823 13,160 16,320 Depreciation and amortization 8,115 6,972 22,865 29,685 Share-based compensation 1,732 2,831 6,556 8,284 Restructuring charges 2,227 2,761 10,921 9,080 Pointillist losses 1,813 — 6,160 — Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives 697 — 697 — Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities (138 ) 2,294 12,433 (11,731 ) Loss on BRS portfolio sale — — — 1,770 Gain on sale of business — (17,558 ) — (17,558 ) Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) (618 ) (1,742 ) (618 ) 311 Other asset write-off from business exit — — — 204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,426 $ 12,925 $ 17,521 $ 55,172 Net (loss) income attributable to Altisource $ (13,237 ) $ 7,165 $ (59,948 ) $ (1,863 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 4,284 2,475 11,283 11,626 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,558 2,125 5,943 6,218 Restructuring charges, net of tax 1,943 2,114 9,801 6,994 Pointillist losses, net of tax 1,879 — 6,316 — Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, net of tax 565 — 565 — Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities, net of tax (138 ) 1,722 12,433 (8,805 ) Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax — — — 1,405 Gain on sale of business, net of tax — (9,427 ) — (9,427 ) Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement), net of tax (618 ) (1,308 ) (618 ) 233 Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax — — — 151 Certain income tax related items — (909 ) 2,392 12,323 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Altisource $ (3,764 ) $ 3,957 $ (11,833 ) $ 18,855 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.85 ) $ 0.44 $ (3.85 ) $ (0.12 ) Impact of using diluted share count instead of basic share count for a loss per share — — — 0.01 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.27 0.15 0.72 0.71 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share 0.10 0.13 0.38 0.38 Restructuring charges, net of tax, per diluted share 0.12 0.13 0.63 0.43 Pointillist losses, net of tax, per diluted share 0.12 — 0.41 — Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, net of tax, per diluted share 0.04 — 0.04 — Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities, net of tax, per diluted share (0.01 ) 0.11 0.80 (0.54 ) Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax, per diluted share — — — 0.09 Gain on sale of business, net of tax, per diluted share — (0.58 ) — (0.57 ) Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement), net of tax, per diluted share (0.04 ) (0.08 ) (0.04 ) 0.01 Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax, per diluted share — — — 0.01 Certain income tax related items per diluted share — (0.06 ) 0.15 0.75 Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.24 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.76 ) $ 1.15 Calculation of the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax Intangible asset amortization expense $ 4,295 $ 3,298 $ 11,344 $ 15,489 Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization (11 ) (823 ) (61 ) (3,863 ) Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax 4,284 2,475 11,283 11,626 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.15 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 Calculation of the impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax Share-based compensation expense $ 1,732 $ 2,831 $ 6,556 $ 8,284 Tax benefit from share-based compensation expense (174 ) (706 ) (613 ) (2,066 ) Share-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,558 2,125 5,943 6,218 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 Calculation of the impact of restructuring charges, net of tax Restructuring charges $ 2,227 $ 2,761 $ 10,921 $ 9,080 Tax benefit from restructuring charges (284 ) (647 ) (1,120 ) (2,086 ) Restructuring charges, net of tax 1,943 2,114 9,801 6,994 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Restructuring charges, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.63 $ 0.43 Calculation of the impact of Pointillist losses, net of tax Pointillist losses $ 1,879 $ — $ 6,316 $ — Tax benefit from Pointillist losses — — — — Pointillist losses, net of tax 1,879 — 6,316 — Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Pointillist losses, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.12 $ — $ 0.41 $ — Calculation of the impact of third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, net of tax Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives $ 697 $ — $ 697 $ — Tax benefit from third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives (132 ) — (132 ) — Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, net of tax 565 — 565 — Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Third quarter 2020 cost savings initiatives, net of tax, per diluted share $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.04 $ — Calculation of the impact of the unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities, net of tax Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities $ (138 ) $ 2,294 $ 12,433 $ (11,731 ) Tax (benefit) provision from the unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities — (572 ) — 2,926 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities, net of tax (138 ) 1,722 12,433 (8,805 ) Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in equity securities, net of tax, per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.80 $ (0.54 ) Calculation of the impact of loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax Loss on BRS portfolio sale $ — $ — $ — $ 1,770 Tax benefit from loss on BRS portfolio sale — — — (365 ) Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax — — — 1,405 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Loss on BRS portfolio sale, net of tax, per diluted share $ — $ — $ — $ 0.09 Calculation of the impact of gain on sale of business, net of tax Gain on sale of business $ — $ (17,558 ) $ — $ (17,558 ) Tax provision from gain on sale of business — 8,131 — 8,131 Gain on sale of business, net of tax — (9,427 ) — (9,427 ) Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Gain on sale of business, net of tax, per diluted share $ — $ (0.58 ) $ — $ (0.57 ) Calculation of the impact of sales tax net accrual (reimbursement), net of tax Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) $ (618 ) $ (1,742 ) $ (618 ) $ 311 Tax provision (benefit) from sales tax net accrual (reimbursement) — 434 — (78 ) Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement), net of tax (618 ) (1,308 ) (618 ) 233 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Sales tax net accrual (reimbursement), net of tax, per diluted share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Calculation of the impact of other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax Other asset write-off from business exit $ — $ — $ — $ 204 Tax benefit from other asset write-off from business exit — — — (53 ) Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax — — — 151 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Other asset write-off from business exit, net of tax, per diluted share $ — $ — $ — $ 0.01 Certain income tax related items resulting from: Foreign income tax reserves/other $ — $ (909 ) $ 1,008 $ — India income tax rate changes — — 1,384 — Deferred tax adjustment (Luxembourg tax rate change) — — — 12,323 Certain income tax related items — (909 ) 2,392 12,323 Diluted share count 15,637 16,151 15,578 16,420 Certain income tax related items per diluted share $ — $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.75 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,861 ) $ (10,962 ) $ (14,077 ) $ 22,194 Decrease in short-term investments in real estate — (414 ) — (39,873 ) Payment of sales tax accrual — — — 6,858 Adjusted cash flows used in operating activities (2,861 ) (11,376 ) (14,077 ) (10,821 ) Less: additions to premises and equipment (1,036 ) (270 ) (2,502 ) (1,204 ) Adjusted cash flows used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment $ (3,897 ) $ (11,646 ) $ (16,579 ) $ (12,025 )





September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Senior secured term loan $ 293,826 $ 294,002 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (67,023 ) (66,901 ) Less: Investment in equity securities (30,185 ) (40,093 ) Net debt less investment in equity securities $ 196,618 $ 187,008

__________________________

Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.