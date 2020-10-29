 

Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the third quarter financial results may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the third quarter financial results webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company’s approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

