Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the third quarter financial results may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the third quarter financial results webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.