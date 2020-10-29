The GEO Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading provider of evidence-based offender rehabilitation and community reentry services around the globe , reported today its financial results for the third quarter 2020, provided an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GEO, and issued updated financial guidance.

Total revenues of $579.1 million

Net Income Attributable to GEO of $39.2 million or $0.33 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $0.37 per diluted share

Net Operating Income of $151.4 million

Normalized FFO of $0.52 per diluted share

AFFO of $0.67 per diluted share

We reported third quarter 2020 net income attributable to GEO of $39.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $45.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019. We reported total revenues for the third quarter 2020 of $579.1 million compared to $631.6 million for the third quarter 2019.

Third quarter 2020 results reflect a $0.3 million loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, a $1.5 million gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, $1.9 million in start-up expenses, pre-tax, $1.7 million in close-out expenses, pre-tax, $2.6 million in COVID-19 related expenses, pre-tax, and a $0.1 million benefit in the tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to GEO. Excluding these items, we reported third quarter 2020 Adjusted Net Income of $44.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $52.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

We reported third quarter 2020 Normalized Funds From Operations (“Normalized FFO”) of $62.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $70.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019. We reported third quarter 2020 Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) of $80.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $85.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019.

George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said, “During the third quarter, we experienced a continuation of favorable cost trends that resulted in better than expected financial performance. While we are encouraged by these favorable trends over the last two quarters, our company continues to face operational and financial challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our frontline employees have continued to show incredible commitment and resilience to help our company manage through these unprecedented times. We are thankful for their dedication and daily sacrifice.

Despite these challenges, we believe that our earnings and cash flows remain strong and our business is supported by long-term real estate assets and high-quality contracts entailing essential government services. We recognize that political rhetoric based on the mischaracterization of our role as a government services provider has created concerns regarding our future access to capital. Our Board has taken steps to reduce our quarterly dividend payments in order to preserve capital and apply our excess cash flows toward debt repayment. We believe these steps will allow us to balance providing continued value for our shareholders, while also focusing on paying down debt.”

First Nine Months 2020 Highlights

Total revenues of $1.77 billion

Net Income Attributable to GEO of $101.1 million or $0.84 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $0.97 per diluted share

Net Operating Income of $450.7 million

Normalized FFO of $1.43 per diluted share

AFFO of $1.88 per diluted share

For the first nine months of 2020, we reported net income attributable to GEO of $101.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $128.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. We reported total revenues for the first nine months of 2020 of $1.77 billion compared to $1.86 billion for the first nine months of 2019.

Results for the first nine months of 2020 reflect a $1.2 million loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, a $3.0 million gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, $4.4 million in start-up expenses, pre-tax, $5.9 million in close-out expenses, pre-tax, $7.4 million in COVID-19 related expenses, pre-tax, and $0.6 million in the tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to GEO. Excluding these items, we reported Adjusted Net Income of $116.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $144.5 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

We reported Normalized FFO of $171.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $197.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. We reported AFFO of $226.0 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $249.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Updated Financial Guidance

4Q20 Net Income Attributable to GEO expected to be $0.23-$0.25 per diluted share

4Q20 Adjusted Net Income expected to be $0.24-$0.26 per diluted share

4Q20 AFFO expected to be $0.55-$0.57 per diluted share

FY20 Net Income Attributable to GEO expected to be $1.07-$1.09 per diluted share

FY20 Adjusted Net Income expected to be $1.21 to $1.23 per diluted share

FY20 AFFO expected to be $2.43-$2.45 per diluted share

Updated financial guidance reflects a four-month contract extension with Federal Bureau of Prisons for D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Georgia

We have updated our financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on several segments of our company and has resulted in lower occupancy levels at several of our facilities and programs beginning in late March 2020 and continuing through the second and third quarters of 2020.

Our U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) Processing Centers and U.S. Marshals Service facilities have continued to experience lower overall occupancy levels. Our GEO Care business unit has also continued to experience lower occupancy levels in our residential reentry centers, day reporting programs, and youth services facilities.

We continue to incur increased spending on personal protective equipment, diagnostic testing, medical expenses, non-contact infrared thermometers, and increased sanitation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) has experienced a decline in overall federal prison populations in part as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this decline in federal prison populations, the BOP had previously decided to not rebid the contract for our company-owned, 1,900-bed D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Georgia, which was set to expire on September 30, 2020.

During the third quarter 2020, we entered into a four-month contract extension with the BOP, through the end of January 2021, for the D. Ray James Correctional Facility. Our updated guidance reflects this four-month contract extension. Our updated guidance also reflects the recent activation of our company-owned, 700-bed Golden State ICE Annex in California during the third quarter 2020.

For the fourth quarter 2020, we expect Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $0.23 to $0.25 per diluted share; Adjusted Net Income to be in a range of $0.24 to $0.26 per diluted share; and AFFO to be in a range of $0.55 to $0.57 per diluted share.

For the full year 2020, we expect Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $1.07 to $1.09 per diluted share; Adjusted Net Income to be in a range of $1.21 to $1.23 per diluted share; and AFFO to be in a range of $2.43 to $2.45 per diluted share. We expect full year 2020 revenues to be approximately $2.35 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 6, 2020, GEO’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. The quarterly cash dividend was paid on October 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 16, 2020. The declaration of future quarterly cash dividends is subject to approval by GEO’s Board of Directors and to meeting the requirements of all applicable laws and regulations. GEO’s Board of Directors retains the power to modify its dividend policy as it may deem necessary or appropriate in the future.

COVID-19 Information

As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities across the United States and around the world, our employees and facilities have also been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and all those in our care has always been our number one priority. From the start of the global pandemic, we implemented steps to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to all those in our care and our employees, consistent with the guidance issued for correctional and detention facilities by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”). We have distributed facemasks to all employees, inmates, detainees, and residents across our residential facilities. We have focused on increasing our testing capacity across our facilities.

We will continue to coordinate closely with our government agency partners and local health agencies to ensure the health and safety of all those in our care and our employees. We will continue to evaluate and refine the steps we have taken as appropriate and necessary based on updated guidance by the CDC and best practices. We are grateful for our frontline employees who are making sacrifices daily to provide care for all those in our facilities during this unprecedented global pandemic. Information on the steps we have taken to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 can be found at www.geogroup.com/COVID19.

Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Information

GEO has made available Supplemental Information which contains reconciliation tables of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Net Operating Income, Net Income to EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) and Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted EBITDA for real estate), and Net Income Attributable to GEO to FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO, along with supplemental financial and operational information on GEO’s business and other important operating metrics, and in this press release, Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income. The reconciliation tables are also presented herein. Please see the section below titled “Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure - Important Information on GEO’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information on how GEO defines these supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. GEO’s Reconciliation Tables can be found herein and in GEO’s Supplemental Information available on GEO’s investor webpage at investors.geogroup.com.

Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure –

Important Information on GEO’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Income, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds from Operations, Normalized Funds from Operations, Adjusted Funds from Operations, and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures. GEO has presented herein certain forward-looking statements about GEO's future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Operating Income, FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO. The determination of the amounts that are included or excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period.

While we have provided a high level reconciliation for the guidance ranges for full year 2020, we are unable to present a more detailed quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. The quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures will be provided for completed annual and quarterly periods, as applicable, calculated in a consistent manner with the quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures previously reported for completed annual and quarterly periods.

Net Operating Income is defined as revenues less operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses, real estate related operating lease expense, and start-up expenses, pre-tax. Net Operating Income is calculated as net income adjusted by subtracting equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision, and by adding income tax provision, interest expense, net of interest income, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses, real estate related operating lease expense, gain/loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, and start-up expenses, pre-tax.

EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) is defined as net income adjusted by adding provisions for income tax, interest expense, net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and gain/loss on real estate assets, pre-tax. Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted EBITDA for real estate) is defined as EBITDAre adjusted for net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, stock-based compensation expenses, pre-tax, and certain other adjustments as defined from time to time, including for the periods presented start-up expenses, pre-tax, COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax, and close-out expenses, pre-tax. Given the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, we believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as measures of our operational performance because they provide an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We believe that by removing the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) and excluding certain non-cash charges, amounts spent on interest and taxes, and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income attributable to GEO.

The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in income from continuing operations and which we do not consider to be the fundamental attributes or primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes.

Funds From Operations, or FFO, is defined in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income/loss attributable to common shareholders (computed in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from the cumulative effects of accounting changes, extraordinary items and sales of properties, and including adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Normalized Funds from Operations, or Normalized FFO, is defined as FFO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO’s actual operating performance, including for the periods presented gain/loss on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, start-up expenses, pre-tax, COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax, close-out expenses, pre-tax, and tax effect of adjustments to FFO.

Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, is defined as Normalized FFO adjusted by adding non-cash expenses such as non-real estate related depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and/or premium and other non-cash interest, and by subtracting recurring consolidated maintenance capital expenditures.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income Attributable to GEO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO’s actual operating performance, including for the periods presented loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, gain/loss on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, start-up expenses, pre-tax, COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax, close-out expenses, pre-tax, and tax effect of adjustments to Net Income Attributable to GEO.

Because of the unique design, structure and use of our GEO Secure Services and GEO Care facilities, we believe that assessing the performance of our secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful and meaningful to investors.

Although NAREIT has published its definition of FFO, companies often modify this definition as they seek to provide financial measures that meaningfully reflect their distinctive operations. We have modified FFO to derive Normalized FFO and AFFO that meaningfully reflect our operations.

Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability. The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of Normalized FFO and AFFO exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income attributable to GEO but have no impact on our cash flows, or we do not consider them to be fundamental attributes or the primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that do not reflect a necessary component of our operational performance on the basis discussed above, even though such items may require cash settlement. Because FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization unique to real estate as well as non-operational items and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, they provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates, operating costs and interest costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from Net Income Attributable to GEO.

We believe the presentation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO provide useful information to investors as they provide an indication of our ability to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes. Additionally, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are widely recognized measures in our industry as a real estate investment trust.

Third quarter and first nine months 2020 financial tables to follow:

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets* (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,676 $ 32,463 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 27,229 32,418 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 380,072 430,982 Contract receivable, current portion 5,703 11,199 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,393 40,716 Total current assets $ 500,073 $ 547,778 Restricted Cash and Investments 40,970 30,923 Property and Equipment, Net 2,126,438 2,144,722 Contract Receivable 368,887 360,647 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 121,805 121,527 Assets Held for Sale 9,521 6,059 Deferred Income Tax Assets 36,278 36,278 Intangible Assets, Net (including goodwill) 969,629 986,426 Other Non-Current Assets 74,234 83,174 Total Assets $ 4,247,835 $ 4,317,534 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 91,955 $ 99,232 Accrued payroll and related taxes 64,812 54,672 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 212,127 191,608 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 27,910 26,208 Current portion of finance lease obligations, long-term debt, and non-recourse debt 25,073 24,208 Total current liabilities $ 421,877 $ 395,928 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 19,254 19,254 Other Non-Current Liabilities 121,525 88,526 Operating Lease Liabilities 96,675 97,291 Finance Lease Liabilities 2,979 2,954 Long-Term Debt 2,343,342 2,408,297 Non-Recourse Debt 309,899 309,236 Total Shareholders' Equity

932,284 996,048 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,247,835 $ 4,317,534 * all figures in '000s

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations* (Unaudited) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 579,136 $ 631,579 $ 1,771,982 $ 1,856,212 Operating expenses 434,402 472,513 1,341,063 1,382,678 Depreciation and amortization 33,628 32,419 100,389 97,240 General and administrative expenses 46,644 48,488 145,969 142,183 Operating income 64,462 78,159 184,561 234,111 Interest income 6,360 6,686 17,046 23,127 Interest expense (30,749 ) (36,645 ) (95,539 ) (115,857 ) Gain/(Loss) on extinguishment of debt 1,472 594 3,035 (5,147 ) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates 41,545 48,794 109,103 136,234 Provision for income taxes 4,616 5,137 15,358 14,509 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision 2,243 2,228 7,202 6,645 Net income 39,172 45,885 100,947 128,370 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 47 174 181 Net income attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. $ 39,220 $ 45,932 $ 101,121 $ 128,551 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 119,826 119,209 119,677 119,052 Diluted 120,032 119,282 119,964 119,314 Net income per Common Share Attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. : Basic: Net income per share — basic $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.84 $ 1.08 Diluted: Net income per share — diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.84 $ 1.08 Regular Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 1.44 $ 1.44 * all figures in '000s, except per share data

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Net Income attributable to GEO $ 39,220 $ 45,932 $ 101,121 $ 128,551 Add: Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax 271 1,196 1,151 2,693 (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax (1,472 ) (594 ) (3,035 ) 5,147 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 1,907 6,077 4,413 8,718 COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax 2,635 - 7,404 - Close-out expenses, pre-tax 1,674 - 5,895 - Tax effect of adjustments to Net Income attributable to GEO 142 248 (620 ) (650 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 44,377 $ 52,859 $ 116,329 $ 144,459 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 120,032 119,282 119,964 119,314 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.97 $ 1.21

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO* (Unaudited) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income attributable to GEO $ 39,220 $ 45,932 $ 101,121 $ 128,551 Add (Subtract): Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization 18,359 17,931 55,139 53,970 Loss on real estate assets 271 1,196 1,151 2,693 Equals: NAREIT defined FFO $ 57,850 $ 65,059 $ 157,411 $ 185,214 Add (Subtract): (Gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax (1,472 ) (594 ) (3,035 ) 5,147 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 1,895 5,593 4,401 7,467 COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax 2,635 - 7,404 - Close-out expenses, pre-tax 1,715 - 5,935 - Tax Effect of adjustments to Funds From Operations ** 142 248 (620 ) (650 ) Equals: FFO, normalized $ 62,765 $ 70,306 $ 171,496 $ 197,178 Add (Subtract): Non-Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization 15,269 14,488 45,250 43,270 Consolidated Maintenance Capital Expenditures (3,878 ) (5,744 ) (15,045 ) (14,893 ) Stock Based Compensation Expenses 4,689 4,739 19,163 16,919 Amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and/or premium and other non-cash interest 1,776 1,838 5,153 6,861 Equals: AFFO $ 80,621 $ 85,627 $ 226,017 $ 249,335 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 120,032 119,282 119,964 119,314 FFO/AFFO per Share - Diluted Normalized FFO Per Diluted Share $ 0.52 $ 0.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.65 AFFO Per Diluted Share $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 1.88 $ 2.09 Regular Common Stock Dividends per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 1.44 $ 1.44 * all figures in '000s, except per share data ** tax adjustments related to Loss on real estate assets, (Gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, Start-up expenses, COVID-19 expenses and Close-out expenses.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Net Operating Income, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre* (Unaudited) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income attributable to GEO $ 39,220 $ 45,932 $ 101,121 $ 128,551 Less Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 47 174 181 Net Income $ 39,172 $ 45,885 $ 100,947 $ 128,370 Add (Subtract): Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision (2,243 ) (2,228 ) (7,202 ) (6,645 ) Income tax provision 4,616 5,137 15,358 14,509 Interest expense, net of interest income 24,389 29,959 78,493 92,730 (Gain)/Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,472 ) (594 ) (3,035 ) 5,147 Depreciation and amortization 33,628 32,419 100,389 97,240 General and administrative expenses 46,644 48,488 145,969 142,183 Net Operating Income, net of operating lease obligations $ 144,734 $ 159,066 $ 430,919 $ 473,534 Add: Operating lease expense, real estate 4,510 6,391 14,254 19,514 Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax 271 1,196 1,151 2,693 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 1,895 5,593 4,401 7,467 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 151,410 $ 172,246 $ 450,725 $ 503,208 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income $ 39,172 $ 45,885 $ 100,947 $ 128,370 Add (Subtract): Income tax provision ** 5,122 5,593 16,792 15,681 Interest expense, net of interest income *** 22,917 29,365 75,458 97,878 Depreciation and amortization 33,628 32,419 100,389 97,240 Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax 271 1,196 1,151 2,693 EBITDAre $ 101,110 $ 114,458 $ 294,737 $ 341,862 Add (Subtract): Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 47 174 181 Stock based compensation expenses, pre-tax 4,689 4,739 19,163 16,919 Start-up expenses, pre-tax 1,895 5,593 4,401 7,467 COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax 2,635 - 7,404 - Close-out expenses, pre-tax 1,715 - 5,935 - Adjusted EBITDAre $ 112,092 $ 124,837 $ 331,814 $ 366,429 * all figures in '000s ** including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates *** includes (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt

2020 Outlook/Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) FY 2020 Net Income Attributable to GEO $ 128,000 to $ 130,500 Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization 74,000 74,000 Funds from Operations (FFO) $ 202,000 to $ 204,500 Net Adjustments (Gain on Extinguishment of Debt, Start-up expenses, Close-out expenses, COVID-19 expenses) 17,000 17,000 Normalized Funds from Operations $ 219,000 to $ 221,500 Non-Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization 62,000 62,000 Consolidated Maintenance Capex (20,000 ) (20,000 ) Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation 24,000 24,000 Non-Cash Interest Expense 7,000 7,000 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ 292,000 to $ 294,500 Net Interest Expense 103,000 103,000 Non-Cash Interest Expense (7,000 ) (7,000 ) Consolidated Maintenance Capex 20,000 20,000 Income Taxes (including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates) 20,000 20,000 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 428,000 to $ 430,500 G&A Expenses 192,500 192,500 Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation (24,000 ) (24,000 ) Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (7,000 ) (7,000 ) Real Estate Related Operating Lease Expense 18,000 18,000 Net Operating Income $ 607,500 to $ 610,000 Net Income Attributable to GEO Per Diluted Share $ 1.07 to $ 1.09 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.21 to $ 1.23 AFFO Per Diluted Share $ 2.43 to $ 2.45 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted 120,000 to 120,000

