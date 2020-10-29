CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Commenting on the macro environment, Mr. Sulentic said: “At the present time, Covid is putting downward pressure on parts of our business and creating larger opportunities in other parts. We are continuing to take advantage of the strong secular growth trends that were driven by the last cycle, including occupier outsourcing, industrial and logistics space, institutional-quality multifamily assets and workplace experience services. We expect new secular opportunities to be created in the wake of Covid and are positioning our strategy and leadership focus and allocating our capital to make the most of them as this new cycle unfolds.”

“Our third quarter performance highlights the progress CBRE has made in building a more resilient business since the last downturn occurred more than a decade ago,” said Bob Sulentic, president & chief executive officer of CBRE. “The resilient aspects of our business, coupled with our moves to quickly align expenses with reduced market demand, are helping us weather the sharp, Covid-driven fall in property leasing and sales.”

Consolidated Financial Results Overview

The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (dollars in millions, except per share data. Totals may not add due to rounding.):

% Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 USD LC (1) Operating Results Revenue $ 5,645 $ 5,925 (4.7%) (5.3%) Fee revenue (2) 2,529 2,910 (13.1%) (13.9%) GAAP net income 184 257 (28.2%) (30.9%) GAAP EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.75 (27.5%) (30.2%) Adjusted EBITDA (3) 442 455 (2.8%) (3.3%) Adjusted net income (4) 245 270 (9.2%) (12.5%) Adjusted EPS (4) $ 0.73 $ 0.79 (8.3%) (11.7%) Cash Flow Results Cash flow from operations $ 855 $ 468 82.6% Less: Capital expenditures 56 72 (21.5%) Free cash flow (5) $ 798 $ 396 101.4%

Results for the quarter were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with pronounced challenges continuing within the company’s sales and leasing businesses. Additionally, GAAP net income and EPS reflect about $55.4 million of costs related to transformation initiatives, which are expected to yield long-term benefits to the company’s cost structure. This reduced GAAP EPS by about $0.13. Despite the adverse Covid-19 impact, however, internal efforts to improve cash management resulted in markedly increased free cash flow.

Advisory Services Segment

The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 USD LC Revenue $ 1,754 $ 2,241 (21.7%) (22.1%) Fee revenue 1,521 1,988 (23.5%) (23.9%) Adjusted EBITDA 236 345 (31.6%) (31.9%) Adjusted EBITDA on revenue margin (6) 13.5 % 15.4 % (1.9 pts) (1.9 pts) Adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin (6) 15.5 % 17.4 % (1.8 pts) (1.8 pts)

The severe economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to weigh heavily on the Advisory Services segment. In particular, continued weakness in higher-margin property lease and sales revenue drove a sharp decline in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

Large occupiers continued to put leasing decisions on hold, resulting in a 31% (same local currency) decline in advisory leasing revenue. Third quarter activity was weak across most of the world, with U.S. leasing revenue down 36%. Globally, industrial leasing revenue, fueled by e-commerce, rose 10%. Strong industrial leasing limited the U.K.’s overall leasing revenue decline to 6% (10% local currency) in the quarter.

Capital flows into commercial real estate also remained severely disrupted, resulting in significantly lower market activity worldwide. Advisory property sales revenue declined 34% (35% local currency), including a 39% decrease in the U.S. Despite the revenue decline, CBRE’s strong market position, people and platform enabled the company to improve its share of U.S. investment activity by 280 basis points as compared with the third quarter of 2019, according to Real Capital Analytics. Continental Europe was the best-performing region with sales revenue down 7% (11% local currency).

Covid-19’s effects were also evident in lower commercial mortgage origination revenue, which fell 21% (same local currency) from third-quarter 2019. The lending environment improved compared with second-quarter 2020, many capital sources came off the sidelines and lending activity with the Government-Sponsored Enterprises picked up as the quarter progressed. However, all lenders remained conservative in their underwriting standards. Refinancing activity continued to be a prime catalyst of loan originations.

The loan servicing portfolio increased 13% from a year ago to approximately $253 billion. Revenue from loan servicing, which is performed for lenders on a contractual basis, grew 2% (same local currency) in the quarter. The slower revenue growth reflected lower fees associated with the prepayment of loan balances. Excluding prepayment fees, servicing revenue continued to climb at a low double-digit clip.

Revenue from property management and advisory project management services slipped 2% (3% local currency), but edged up 2% (1% local currency) on a fee revenue basis. Valuation revenue declined 10% (11% local currency).

Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 USD LC Revenue $ 3,721 $ 3,555 4.7% 4.0% Fee revenue 838 793 5.6% 4.1% Adjusted EBITDA 141 95 47.6% 46.8% Adjusted EBITDA on revenue margin 3.8 % 2.7 % 1.1 pts 1.1 pts Adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin 16.8 % 12.0 % 4.8 pts 4.9 pts

CBRE’s GWS segment performed very well despite the ongoing challenges from Covid-19.

Facilities management, which accounted for 84% of the segment’s fee revenue and is largely contractual, rose 9% (8% local currency). Facilities management growth was notably strong in the U.S. and Continental Europe. Project management fee revenue also increased strongly, up 13% (12% local currency), as construction activity and capital projects resumed after second-quarter shutdowns, especially in Continental Europe and the U.K. The segment’s overall revenue growth was constrained by sharply lower lease and sales activity for GWS occupier clients.

Nevertheless, GWS achieved robust adjusted EBITDA growth in all regions globally. This was driven by greater revenue contributions from higher-margin project management activities and timely cost-control actions. The segment’s overall margin expansion of approximately 480 basis points was partially driven by expense management actions that yielded both temporary and long-term benefits as well as certain costs in last year’s third quarter that did not recur. About one-third of the margin expansion is related to structural changes to the cost base.

New contract activity for the quarter was strong, with growth accelerating from the second quarter, reflecting some improvement in macro conditions. While the pipeline of new business opportunities continued to be strong, the pandemic’s continuing effects are causing some occupiers to extend their decision-making timelines or place some decisions temporarily on hold.

Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 USD LC Revenue $ 170 $ 129 31.3% 29.0% Adjusted revenue (7) 215 150 43.0% 41.1% Adjusted EBITDA (8) 65 14 365.4% 363.6%

The sharp increase in this segment’s adjusted EBITDA was driven by an exceptionally large contribution from U.S. development asset sales, compared with muted activity in last year’s third quarter. In addition, investment management achieved solid adjusted EBITDA growth for the period.

U.S. real estate development contributed $46.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, compared with just $2.7 million in the year-earlier third quarter. Several large assets were sold at substantial gains during the quarter. The U.K. multifamily development business (Telford Homes), acquired in October 2019, added $3.2 million of adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.

The in-process development portfolio reached a new record for the company at $14.8 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from second-quarter 2020. More than 80% of this portfolio consists of multifamily, industrial and health care assets as well as office buildings that are at least 90% leased. The pipeline decreased by $0.2 billion from second-quarter 2020 to $5.9 billion, reflecting the conversion of potential projects to in-process activity. The U.K. development business contributed $1.2 billion to the in-process total and $1.9 billion to the pipeline total at the end of the third quarter. More than half of the in-process development portfolio is attributable to fee-development and built-to-suit projects.

Investment management revenue declined 5% (7% local currency) for the quarter to $100.0 million, largely reflecting an absence of carried interest revenue during the current period. Nevertheless, adjusted EBITDA rose 12% (11% local currency), driven primarily by increased asset management fees, most of which are recurring, and prudent cost-management actions. Assets under management totaled $114.5 billion, a record high for the company and an increase of $4.9 billion ($2.2 billion local currency) from second-quarter 2020. The increase reflected net capital inflows and favorable foreign currency movement.

Investment in the startup of the company’s flexible workspace business, Hana, contributed a loss of $9.6 million, in line with expectations. Hana has 10 units, totaling nearly 500,000 sq. ft., including five that are open and five that are expected to be open by early next year. These units are primarily private workspaces designed to meet the needs of large enterprises.

Adjustments to GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Adjustments to GAAP net income totaled $60.9 million on a net basis. This included approximately $81.8 million of positive pre-tax adjustments, including $55.4 million of costs associated with transformation initiatives; $18.8 million of non-cash acquisition-related depreciation and amortization; $3.8 million of investment management carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated carried interest revenue; $2.3 million of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Homes acquisition that were sold in the third quarter; $1.1 million of costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring; $0.5 million of integration and other costs related to acquisitions; and a $20.9 million net tax adjustment associated with the aforementioned pre-tax adjustments.

GAAP net income decreased 28% (31% local currency) to $184 million and earnings per share decreased 28% (30% local currency) to $0.55, compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share decreased 9% (13% local currency) and 8% (12% local currency), respectively, to $245.1 million and $0.73, compared with the prior-year period. The decrease in GAAP EPS largely reflected costs associated with transformation initiatives, which have been excluded from adjusted EPS, and the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the costs incurred in the third quarter were related to transformation initiatives that were being contemplated prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and reflect the outcome of an in-depth strategic review. These initiatives are expected to drive material cost structure benefits going forward.

Capital Allocation Overview

Free Cash Flow – During the third quarter of 2020, free cash flow increased 101% to approximately $798 million. This reflected cash flow from operating activities of $855 million, less total capital expenditures of $56 million. Net capital expenditures (of which a considerable portion during the period was discretionary) totaled $51.2 million. (9)

– During the third quarter of 2020, free cash flow increased 101% to approximately $798 million. This reflected cash flow from operating activities of $855 million, less total capital expenditures of $56 million. Net capital expenditures (of which a considerable portion during the period was discretionary) totaled $51.2 million. Stock Repurchase Program – The company did not repurchase any of its stock during the third quarter of 2020. It has $350.0 million of stock repurchase capacity under its authorized repurchase program available as of today.

– The company did not repurchase any of its stock during the third quarter of 2020. It has $350.0 million of stock repurchase capacity under its authorized repurchase program available as of today. Acquisitions – During the third quarter of 2020, the company acquired a small valuation service provider in South Korea.

Leverage and Financing Overview

Leverage – The company’s net leverage ratio (net debt(10) to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA) was 0.22x as of September 30, 2020, which is 4.03x below the company’s primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions. Totals may not add due to rounding.):

As of September 30, 2020 Total debt $ 1,790 Less: Cash (11) 1,382 Net debt $ 407 Divided by: Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA $ 1,830 Net leverage ratio 0.22x

Liquidity – As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately $4.2 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $1.4 billion in cash(11) plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $2.8 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

CBRE GROUP, INC. OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Fee revenue $ 2,528,531 $ 2,910,453 $ 7,477,868 $ 8,188,672 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,116,611 3,014,648 9,437,826 8,586,012 Total revenue 5,645,142 5,925,101 16,915,694 16,774,684 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 4,564,579 4,687,336 13,676,790 13,155,160 Operating, administrative and other 794,227 809,584 2,355,099 2,479,857 Depreciation and amortization 127,725 111,560 357,903 323,862 Asset impairments — — 75,171 89,037 Total costs and expenses 5,486,531 5,608,480 16,464,963 16,047,916 Gain on disposition of real estate (1) 52,797 9 75,132 19,266 Operating income 211,408 316,630 525,863 746,034 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (1) 32,376 25,796 72,487 120,233 Other income 7,947 941 12,974 26,163 Interest expense, net of interest income 17,829 21,846 51,795 67,638 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt — — — 2,608 Income before provision for income taxes 233,902 321,521 559,529 822,184 Provision for income taxes 49,062 63,468 119,047 169,867 Net income 184,840 258,053 440,482 652,317 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1) 708 1,454 2,258 7,578 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 184,132 $ 256,599 $ 438,224 $ 644,739 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.55 $ 0.76 $ 1.31 $ 1.92 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 335,287,245 336,203,747 335,128,531 336,149,719 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.55 $ 0.75 $ 1.30 $ 1.89 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 337,665,848 341,100,182 338,255,859 340,590,007 Adjusted EBITDA $ 441,764 $ 454,630 $ 1,139,419 $ 1,373,154

_______________ (1) Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, less net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, includes income of $83.2 million and $20.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $144.6 million and $125.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, attributable to Real Estate Investments but does not include significant related compensation expense (which is included in operating, administrative and other expenses). In the Real Estate Investments segment, related equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, net of non-controlling interests, and the associated compensation expense, are all included in adjusted EBITDA.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Advisory Services Global Workplace Solutions Real Estate Investments Consolidated Revenue: Fee revenue $ 1,521,221 $ 837,698 $ 169,612 $ 2,528,531 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 232,944 2,883,667 — 3,116,611 Total revenue 1,754,165 3,721,365 169,612 5,645,142 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,085,748 3,438,447 40,384 4,564,579 Operating, administrative and other 480,185 159,830 154,212 794,227 Depreciation and amortization 90,494 31,329 5,902 127,725 Total costs and expenses 1,656,427 3,629,606 200,498 5,486,531 Gain on disposition of real estate — — 52,797 52,797 Operating income 97,738 91,759 21,911 211,408 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,183 279 30,914 32,376 Other income 7,787 43 117 7,947 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 155 — 553 708 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 90,494 31,329 5,902 127,725 EBITDA 197,047 123,410 58,291 378,748 Adjustments: Costs associated with transformation initiatives (1) 38,261 17,113 — 55,374 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 1,061 — — 1,061 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue — — 3,767 3,767 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period — — 2,289 2,289 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions — — 525 525 Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,369 $ 140,523 $ 64,872 $ 441,764

_______________ (1) Commencing during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, management began the implementation of certain transformation initiatives to enable the company to reduce costs, streamline operations and support future growth. The majority of expenses incurred were cash in nature and primarily related to employee separation benefits, lease termination costs and professional fees.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS—(CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Advisory Services Global Workplace Solutions Real Estate Investments Consolidated Revenue: Fee revenue $ 1,988,027 $ 793,213 $ 129,213 $ 2,910,453 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 252,685 2,761,963 — 3,014,648 Total revenue 2,240,712 3,555,176 129,213 5,925,101 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,369,710 3,317,626 — 4,687,336 Operating, administrative and other 530,919 139,919 138,746 809,584 Depreciation and amortization 79,280 29,710 2,570 111,560 Total costs and expenses 1,979,909 3,487,255 141,316 5,608,480 Gain on disposition of real estate — — 9 9 Operating income (loss) 260,803 67,921 (12,094 ) 316,630 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,616 307 21,873 25,796 Other income (loss) 2,263 (2,737 ) 1,415 941 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 480 (8 ) 982 1,454 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 79,280 29,710 2,570 111,560 EBITDA 345,482 95,209 12,782 453,473 Adjustments: Integration and other costs related to acquisitions — — 4,517 4,517 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue — — (3,360 ) (3,360 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 345,482 $ 95,209 $ 13,939 $ 454,630

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,481,924 $ 971,781 Restricted cash 164,633 121,964 Receivables, net 3,997,998 4,466,674 Warehouse receivables (2) 1,211,886 993,058 Contract assets 459,832 529,772 Income taxes receivable 102,203 233,051 Property and equipment, net 818,333 836,206 Operating lease assets 1,057,992 997,966 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 5,078,186 5,133,039 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated subsidiaries 392,569 426,711 Other assets, net 1,581,520 1,486,974 Total assets $ 16,347,076 $ 16,197,196 Liabilities: Current liabilities, excluding debt and operating lease liabilities $ 4,764,243 $ 5,283,615 Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (2) 1,191,834 977,175 Senior term loans, net 765,705 744,590 4.875% senior notes, net 594,297 593,631 5.25% senior notes, net 423,210 422,977 Other debt 6,554 7,045 Operating lease liabilities 1,314,646 1,226,421 Other long-term liabilities 692,285 668,630 Total liabilities 9,752,774 9,924,084 Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 6,553,096 6,232,693 Non-controlling interests 41,206 40,419 Total equity 6,594,302 6,273,112 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,347,076 $ 16,197,196

_______________ (1) Includes $99.4 million and $70.5 million of cash in consolidated funds and other entities not available for company use as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 440,482 $ 652,317 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 357,903 323,862 Amortization and write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt 4,632 7,196 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (179,506 ) (191,103 ) Asset impairments 75,171 89,037 Net realized and unrealized gains, primarily from investments (12,974 ) (26,163 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 49,498 18,083 Net compensation expense for equity awards 41,841 98,958 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (72,487 ) (120,233 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 103,796 145,588 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 11,565,281 15,786,800 Origination of mortgage loans (11,727,227 ) (15,381,864 ) Increase in warehouse lines of credit 214,659 19,849 Increase in advance warehouse funding — (376,707 ) Tenant concessions received 28,617 18,367 Purchase of equity securities (8,932 ) (81,369 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 11,210 45,333 Increase in real estate under development (68,178 ) (3,356 ) Decrease (increase) in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) 610,058 (644,586 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) (128,693 ) 158,708 Decrease in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing (550,932 ) (194,592 ) Decrease (increase) in net income taxes receivable/payable 118,736 (132,583 ) Other operating activities, net (12,313 ) (36,793 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 860,642 174,749 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (190,546 ) (196,031 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired, intangibles and goodwill, net of cash acquired (25,923 ) (14,844 ) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (72,058 ) (84,648 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 66,409 20,960 Other investing activities, net 15,631 2,864 Net cash used in investing activities (206,487 ) (271,699 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from senior term loans — 300,000 Repayment of senior term loans — (300,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 835,671 2,683,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (835,671 ) (2,631,000 ) Proceeds from notes payable on real estate 40,263 5,243 Repayment of notes payable on real estate (24,704 ) — Repurchase of common stock (50,028 ) (94,088 ) Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (34,400 ) (36,089 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (41,627 ) (16,573 ) Non-controlling interest contributions 1,977 46,513 Non-controlling interest distributions (2,471 ) (3,798 ) Other financing activities, net (334 ) (5,171 ) Net cash used in financing activities (111,324 ) (51,963 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,981 (12,726 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 552,812 (161,639 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,093,745 863,944 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,646,557 $ 702,305 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net $ 60,415 $ 80,179 Income tax payments, net $ 4,137 $ 302,735

Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted (or adjusted net income), and diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders, as adjusted (or adjusted EPS), are calculated as follows (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 184,132 $ 256,599 $ 438,224 $ 644,739 Plus / minus: Costs associated with transformation initiatives (1) 55,374 — 55,374 — Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions 18,774 19,330 57,281 61,154 Carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue 3,767 (3,360 ) (11,517 ) 12,284 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period 2,289 — 9,289 — Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 1,061 — 4,995 — Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 525 4,517 1,544 13,554 Asset impairments — — 75,171 89,037 Costs associated with workforce optimization efforts (2) — — 37,594 — Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives (3) — — — 49,565 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt — — — 2,608 Tax impact of adjusted items (20,869 ) (7,244 ) (51,044 ) (58,525 ) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders, as adjusted $ 245,053 $ 269,842 $ 616,911 $ 814,416 Diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders, as adjusted $ 0.73 $ 0.79 $ 1.82 $ 2.39 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 337,665,848 341,100,182 338,255,859 340,590,007

_______________ (1) Commencing during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, management began the implementation of certain transformation initiatives to enable the company to reduce costs, streamline operations and support future growth. The majority of expenses incurred were cash in nature and primarily related to employee separation benefits, lease termination costs and professional fees. (2) Primarily represents costs incurred related to workforce optimization initiated and executed in second quarter of 2020 as part of management’s cost containment efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The charges are cash expenditures primarily for severance costs incurred related to this effort. Of the total costs, $7.4 million was included within the “Cost of revenue” line item and $30.2 million was included in the “Operating, administrative, and other” line item in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Primarily represents severance costs related to headcount reductions in connection with our reorganization announced in the third quarter of 2018 that became effective January 1, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 184,132 $ 256,599 $ 438,224 $ 644,739 Add: Depreciation and amortization 127,725 111,560 357,903 323,862 Asset impairments — — 75,171 89,037 Interest expense, net of interest income 17,829 21,846 51,795 67,638 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt — — — 2,608 Provision for income taxes 49,062 63,468 119,047 169,867 EBITDA 378,748 453,473 1,042,140 1,297,751 Adjustments: Costs associated with transformation initiatives (1) 55,374 — 55,374 — Carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue 3,767 (3,360 ) (11,517 ) 12,284 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period 2,289 — 9,289 — Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 1,061 — 4,995 — Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 525 4,517 1,544 13,554 Costs associated with workforce optimization efforts (2) — — 37,594 — Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives (3) — — — 49,565 Adjusted EBITDA $ 441,764 $ 454,630 $ 1,139,419 $ 1,373,154

Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1,075,842 Add: Depreciation and amortization 473,265 Asset impairments 75,921 Interest expense, net of interest income 69,911 Provision for income taxes 19,075 EBITDA 1,714,014 Adjustments: Costs associated with transformation initiatives (1) 55,374 Costs associated with workforce optimization efforts (2) 37,594 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period 18,590 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 11,894 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 3,282 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue (10,700 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,830,048

_______________ (1) Commencing during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, management began the implementation of certain transformation initiatives to enable the company to reduce costs, streamline operations and support future growth. The majority of expenses incurred were cash in nature and primarily related to employee separation benefits, lease termination costs and professional fees. (2) Primarily represents costs incurred related to workforce optimization initiated and executed in second quarter of 2020 as part of management’s cost containment efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The charges are cash expenditures primarily for severance costs incurred related to this effort. Of the total costs, $7.4 million was included within the “Cost of revenue” line item and $30.2 million was included in the “Operating, administrative, and other” line item in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Primarily represents severance costs related to headcount reductions in connection with our reorganization announced in the third quarter of 2018 that became effective January 1, 2019.

Revenue includes client reimbursed pass through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients, both of which are excluded from fee revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Property and Advisory Project Management Fee revenue $ 312,381 $ 305,354 Plus: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 232,944 252,685 Revenue $ 545,325 $ 558,039

Real Estate Investments adjusted revenue is computed as follows (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Real Estate Investments Total revenue $ 169,612 $ 129,213 Adjustments: Less: Cost of revenue 40,384 — Add: Gain on disposition of real estate 52,797 9 Add: Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 30,914 21,873 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 553 982 Add: Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period 2,289 — Net adjustments 45,063 20,900 Total adjusted revenue $ 214,675 $ 150,113

