AECOM to provide design consultancy for Tuen Mun South Extension, Hong Kong

"As we execute our strategy of bringing together one integrated design organization, we will leverage our best-in-class, global transportation design capabilities to bring the full breadth of our expertise to bear on this project," said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, has been awarded the detailed planning and design consultancy contract for the Tuen Mun South Extension, Hong Kong. The project includes a 2.4-km extension of the West Rail Line from the existing Tuen Mun Station to a new terminus at Tuen Mun South, with a new intermediate station A16, which will be developed with the property development in the area.

“Over the past 5 decades, AECOM has worked in close partnership with Mass Transit Railway (MTR) and provided strategy studies to 90% of Hong Kong’s rail system. We look forward to working with MTR on this latest rail transportation project which builds upon this to enhance connectivity of our communities in Hong Kong,” said Ian Chung, AECOM’s chief executive, Greater China.

The scope of the consultancy includes development of the scheme into an engineering design, preparation of the construction program, gazette plans, project cost estimate, and liaison with government departments and other stakeholders. AECOM will work closely with the MTR Projects team to deliver the above services.

On completion, this project will greatly improve local connectivity, supporting planned housing developments and improving livability for residents of this new town. It will offer an alternative commuting choice to about 110 thousand residents in its proximity, estimated to save 300 million hours of commuting time over 50 years of operation.

