 Global Payments Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter, which demonstrate substantial ongoing improvement across our markets and significant margin expansion for each of our segments," said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer. "These results validate the actions we took at the start of the pandemic to position our businesses and return to growth. We are grateful to our team members for their extraordinary commitments to our customers, to each other and to the communities in which they live and work during this difficult time.

“We have made meaningful progress strategically this year, with an emphasis on driving further digital growth. We are delighted with our collaboration with Amazon Web Services, our preferred cloud provider of issuer technologies, a relationship that is already generating significant momentum since our August announcement; the acquisition of an incremental stake in our joint venture with CaixaBank in October, bringing our ownership to 80%; and the ongoing mix shift of our revenues toward technology enablement, where we recently crossed the 60% target that we set in March 2018, ahead of our plan.”

Sloan concluded, “We accomplished these goals during the pandemic while also extending relationships with some of the largest, most sophisticated and complex worldwide financial institutions including HSBC Group in Europe and CIBC in Canada for merchant services, as well as by taking share in card issuing services through partnerships with market leaders in technology and financial services. As a result of our strong performance through the third quarter, we are returning to our traditional capital priorities, including share repurchases.”

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

GAAP revenues were $1.918 billion, compared to $1.106 billion in the third quarter of 2019; diluted earnings per share were $0.74 compared to $0.54 in the prior year; and operating margin was 15.1%.

Adjusted net revenues declined 4% to $1.746 billion, compared to $1.820 billion in the third quarter of 2019 on a combined basis.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 1% to $1.71, compared to $1.70 in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted operating margin of 41.1% expanded 250 basis points on a combined basis.

Financial Highlights

“We delivered solid financial performance for the third quarter, enabled by the continued recovery across our markets, our attractive business mix and ongoing outstanding execution,” said Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, the immediate and significant cost actions we took in response to the pandemic drove strong adjusted operating margin expansion this quarter, and we are pleased to have delivered adjusted earnings per share growth from the prior year period.

“Based on progress on our integration activities, we are raising our expectations for annual run rate expense synergies from the TSYS merger to $375 million, an increase from our prior estimate of $350 million. We also remain on track to deliver at least $125 million in annual run rate revenue synergies and $400 million in additional annual run rate expense savings related to the pandemic, which is incremental to the TSYS merger cost synergies.”

Todd concluded, “The extraordinary health of our business, including our strong cash flows and investment grade balance sheet, has served us well during this period. We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has increased our share repurchase authorization to $1.25 billion, and we look forward to re-commencing the return of capital to our shareholders and managing our pipeline.”

Capital Allocation

Global Payments’ Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020.

Conference Call

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast today, October 29, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business highlights. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments supplements revenues, income, operating income, operating margin and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this earnings release to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that some of the statements we use in this report contain forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of and assumptions made by our management, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could significantly affect the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Actual events or results might differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we cannot guarantee that our plans and expectations will be achieved. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including estimates of the effects of the pandemic on our revenues, financial operating results and liquidity, the effects of actions taken by us in response to the pandemic, the anticipated benefits of the merger with TSYS (the “Merger’), including our future financial and operating results, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, our expected financial and operating results, projected future growth of business, or completion of anticipated benefits of strategic initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments’ reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the effects and duration of global economic, political, market, health and social events or other conditions, including the effects and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory measures or voluntary actions, including social distancing, shelter-in-place orders, operating restrictions on nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; management’s assumptions and projections used in their estimates of the timing and severity of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future revenues, results of operations; our ability to meet our liquidity needs in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Global Payments or its or TSYS’ current or former directors; difficulties, delays and higher than anticipated costs related to integrating the businesses of Global Payments and TSYS, including with respect to implementing systems to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; failing to fully realize anticipated cost savings and other anticipated benefits of the Merger when expected or at all; business disruptions from the Merger integration that may harm our business, including current plans and operations; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability to maintain Visa and Mastercard registration and financial institution sponsorship; the ability to retain and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations; the continued availability of capital and financing following the Merger; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which we operate; increased competition in the markets in which we operate and our ability to increase our market share in existing markets and expand into new markets; our ability to safeguard our data; risks associated with our indebtedness, foreign currency exchange and interest rate risks; the effects of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond our control, such as acts of terrorism, and other factors included in the “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents that we file with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SCHEDULE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenues $ 1,917,815 $ 1,105,941 73.4 % $ 5,493,365 $ 2,924,131 87.9 % Operating expenses: Cost of service 900,921 427,720 110.6 % 2,728,532 1,035,225 163.6 % Selling, general and administrative 726,475 504,184 44.1 % 2,122,862 1,293,651 64.1 % 1,627,396 931,904 74.6 % 4,851,394 2,328,876 108.3 % Operating income 290,419 174,037 66.9 % 641,971 595,255 7.8 % Interest and other income 29,983 11,232 166.9 % 35,277 20,342 73.4 % Interest and other expense (82,976 ) (96,161 ) (13.7 ) % (258,475 ) (220,858 ) 17.0 % (52,993 ) (84,929 ) (37.6 ) % (223,198 ) (200,516 ) 11.3 % Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 237,426 89,108 166.4 % 418,773 394,739 6.1 % Income tax expense (42,834 ) 16,623 (357.7 ) % (59,173 ) (39,765 ) 48.8 % Income before equity in income of equity method investments 194,592 105,731 84.0 % 359,600 354,974 1.3 % Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 35,638 — nm 60,682 — nm Net income 230,230 105,731 117.8 % 420,282 354,974 18.4 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (9,259 ) (10,687 ) (13.4 ) % (18,406 ) (27,132 ) (32.2 ) % Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 220,971 $ 95,044 132.5 % $ 401,876 $ 327,842 22.6 % Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.54 37.0 % $ 1.34 $ 2.00 (33.0 ) % Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.54 37.0 % $ 1.34 $ 2.00 (33.0 ) % Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 299,255 177,039 299,261 163,846 Diluted 300,491 177,543 300,525 164,331 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- nm - not meaningful

SCHEDULE 2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Adjusted net revenue $ 1,745,905 $ 1,062,217 64.4 % $ 4,995,654 $ 2,783,697 79.5 % Adjusted operating income $ 717,669 $ 441,753 62.5 % $ 1,954,596 $ 1,131,079 72.8 % Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 513,756 $ 301,106 70.6 % $ 1,381,915 $ 750,033 84.2 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.71 $ 1.70 0.6 % $ 4.60 $ 4.56 0.9 % Non-GAAP Information with 2019 on Combined Basis(1): Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 1,745,905 $ 1,819,629 (4.1) % $ 4,995,654 $ 5,316,602 (6.0) % Adjusted operating income(1) $ 717,669 $ 702,429 2.2 % $ 1,954,596 $ 1,985,851 (1.6) %

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The non-GAAP information for 2019 is presented on a combined basis and includes TSYS results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented with Global Payments' adjustments to revenue and operating income. See Schedules 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Global Payments supplements revenues, income, operating income, operating margin and EPS determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration expense and certain other items, such as unusual, direct and discrete costs due to the global pandemic, specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

SCHEDULE 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP(1) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,243,961 $ 1,125,405 $ 1,004,943 $ 1,199,645 23.8 % (6.2) % Issuer Solutions 487,409 433,372 75,628 444,639 nm (2.5) % Business and Consumer Solutions 204,106 204,106 27,896 190,479 nm 7.2 % Intersegment Elimination (17,661) (16,978) (2,526) (15,134) nm (12.2) % $ 1,917,815 $ 1,745,905 $ 1,105,941 $ 1,819,629 73.4 % (4.1) % Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 344,981 $ 532,287 $ 318,786 $ 562,108 8.2 % (5.3) % Issuer Solutions 70,800 187,658 5,885 170,132 nm 10.3 % Business and Consumer Solutions 31,052 52,252 3,365 35,237 nm 48.3 % Corporate (156,414) (54,528) (153,999) (65,048) (1.6) % 16.2 % $ 290,419 $ 717,669 $ 174,037 $ 702,429 66.9 % 2.2 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP(1) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 3,460,785 $ 3,132,412 $ 2,812,640 $ 3,433,101 23.0 % (8.8) % Issuer Solutions 1,461,196 1,289,565 86,122 1,321,053 nm (2.4) % Business and Consumer Solutions 624,774 624,774 27,896 605,800 nm 3.1 % Intersegment Elimination (53,390) (51,097) (2,527) (43,352) nm (17.9) % $ 5,493,365 $ 4,995,654 $ 2,924,131 $ 5,316,602 87.9 % (6.0) % Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 824,212 $ 1,404,189 $ 840,326 $ 1,556,195 (1.9) % (9.8) % Issuer Solutions 188,131 539,450 12,920 483,713 nm 11.5 % Business and Consumer Solutions 110,358 174,842 3,365 141,226 nm 23.8 % Corporate (480,730) (163,885) (261,356) (195,283) (83.9) % 16.1 % $ 641,971 $ 1,954,596 $ 595,255 $ 1,985,851 7.8 % (1.6) %

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- nm - not meaningful (1) The non-GAAP information for 2019 is presented on a combined basis and includes TSYS results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented with Global Payments' adjustments to revenue and operating income and segment reporting structure. See Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 2 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,220,822 $ 1,678,273 Accounts receivable, net 822,033 895,232 Settlement processing assets 1,385,308 1,353,778 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 540,487 439,165 Total current assets 4,968,650 4,366,448 Goodwill 23,745,340 23,759,740 Other intangible assets, net 12,251,680 13,154,655 Property and equipment, net 1,526,178 1,382,802 Deferred income taxes 6,822 6,292 Other noncurrent assets 2,051,112 1,810,225 Total assets $ 44,549,782 $ 44,480,162 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 439,371 $ 463,237 Current portion of long-term debt 831,500 35,137 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,696,048 1,822,166 Settlement processing obligations 1,448,335 1,258,806 Total current liabilities 4,415,254 3,579,346 Long-term debt 8,436,962 9,090,364 Deferred income taxes 2,966,020 3,145,641 Other noncurrent liabilities 767,704 609,822 Total liabilities 16,585,940 16,425,173 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 299,286,847 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 300,225,590 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — — Paid-in capital 25,620,599 25,833,307 Retained earnings 2,476,962 2,333,011 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (351,904) (310,571) Total Global Payments shareholders’ equity 27,745,657 27,855,747 Noncontrolling interests 218,185 199,242 Total equity 27,963,842 28,054,989 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,549,782 $ 44,480,162

SCHEDULE 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 420,282 $ 354,974 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 265,738 132,043 Amortization of acquired intangibles 941,654 345,455 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 57,888 47,778 Share-based compensation expense 105,081 55,791 Provision for operating losses and bad debts 98,967 34,877 Noncash lease expense 73,493 29,135 Deferred income taxes (118,466) (42,990) Equity in income of equity investments, net of tax (60,682) — Other, net (13,584) (22,469) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable 23,352 (80,709) Settlement processing assets and obligations, net 155,385 623,985 Prepaid expenses and other assets (240,804) (148,421) Accounts payable and other liabilities (163,544) 19,940 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,544,760 1,349,389 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (77,180) (334,383) Capital expenditures (329,413) (201,017) Other, net 11,575 29,112 Net cash used in investing activities (395,018) (506,288) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments of settlement lines of credit (31,069) (144,473) Proceeds from long-term debt 1,868,199 6,704,838 Repayments of long-term debt (1,829,637) (6,097,229) Payments of debt issuance costs (8,075) (32,637) Repurchases of common stock (421,162) (233,995) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 51,055 22,008 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (41,966) (49,037) Preacquisition dividends paid to former TSYS shareholders — (23,240) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6,955) (31,632) Dividends paid (175,025) (4,727) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (594,635) 109,876 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12,558) (36,239) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 542,549 916,738 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,678,273 1,210,878 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 2,220,822 $ 2,127,616

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 1,917,815 $ (171,910) $ — $ — $ 1,745,905 Operating income $ 290,419 $ 2,555 $ 424,695 $ — $ 717,669 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 220,971 $ 2,555 $ 375,340 $ (85,110) $ 513,756 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.74 $ 1.71 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 300,491 300,491 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 1,105,941 $ (43,724) $ — $ — $ 1,062,217 Operating income $ 174,037 $ 4,002 $ 263,714 $ — $ 441,753 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 95,044 $ 4,002 $ 293,132 $ (91,072) $ 301,106 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 0.54 $ 1.70 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 177,543 177,543

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, includes $2.6 million and $4.0 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $317.3 million in Cost of Service (COS) and $107.4 million in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $313.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $3.9 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $42.3 million of share-based compensation expense, $59.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $5.3 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $27.3 million gain associated with the fair value of shares received from the conversion of certain Visa Inc. preferred shares and the removal of $23.1 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $145.5 million in COS and $118.2 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $135.0 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $10.5 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $27.9 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $90.4 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments reflects the removal of $31.4 million in charges from interest expense associated with the financing of the merger with TSYS. These include fees related to the bridge facility the company entered into to support the merger financing, the write-off of debt issuance fees in connection with the refinancing of our credit facility and interest expense on new secured senior notes attributable to the period between issuance and merger close, net of interest income earned from these funds while in escrow. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 2.

SCHEDULE 7 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 5,493,365 $ (497,711) $ — $ — $ 4,995,654 Operating income $ 641,971 $ 8,139 $ 1,304,486 $ — $ 1,954,596 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 401,876 $ 8,139 $ 1,260,724 $ (288,824) $ 1,381,915 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.34 $ 4.60 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 300,525 300,525 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,924,131 $ (140,434) $ — $ — $ 2,783,697 Operating income $ 595,255 $ 12,643 $ 523,181 $ — $ 1,131,079 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 327,842 $ 12,643 $ 551,508 $ (141,960) $ 750,033 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 2.00 $ 4.56 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 164,331 164,331

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, includes $8.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $965.9 million in COS and $338.5 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include $942.6 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $23.3 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $105.1 million of share-based compensation expense, $213.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $19.8 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $27.3 million gain associated with the fair value of shares received from the conversion of certain Visa Inc. preferred shares, the removal of $23.1 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund, and the removal of a $8.7 million loss associated with the partial sale of an ownership position in a strategic partner. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $359.4 million in COS and $163.7 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $347.1 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $12.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $55.8 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $107.9 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $34.3 million in charges from interest expense associated with the financing of the merger with TSYS. These include fees related to the bridge facility the company entered into to support the merger financing, the write-off of debt issuance fees in connection with the refinancing of our credit facility and interest expense on new secured senior notes attributable to the period between issuance and merger close, net of interest income earned from these funds in escrow. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 2.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments (2) Earnings Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,243,961 $ (118,556) $ — $ 1,125,405 Issuer Solutions 487,409 (54,037) — 433,372 Business and Consumer Solutions 204,106 — — 204,106 Intersegment Eliminations (17,661) 683 — (16,978) $ 1,917,815 $ (171,910) $ — $ 1,745,905 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 344,981 $ 316 $ 186,990 $ 532,287 Issuer Solutions 70,800 2,239 114,619 187,658 Business and Consumer Solutions 31,052 — 21,200 52,252 Corporate (156,414) — 101,886 (54,528) $ 290,419 $ 2,555 $ 424,695 $ 717,669 Three months ended September 30, 2019 GAAP TSYS(1) Net Revenue Adjustments(2) Earnings Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,004,943 $ 316,471 $ (121,769) $ — $ 1,199,645 Issuer Solutions 75,628 423,555 (54,544) — 444,639 Business and Consumer Solutions 27,896 162,583 — — 190,479 Intersegment Eliminations (2,526) (13,258) 650 — (15,134) $ 1,105,941 $ 889,351 $ (175,663) $ — $ 1,819,629 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 318,786 $ 78,570 $ 4,002 $ 160,750 $ 562,108 Issuer Solutions 5,885 146,142 — 18,105 170,132 Business and Consumer Solutions 3,365 16,305 — 15,567 35,237 Corporate (153,999) (126,083) — 215,034 (65,048) $ 174,037 $ 114,934 $ 4,002 $ 409,456 $ 702,429

(1) Represents TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented in Global Payments new segment reporting structure, net of revenues between legacy Global Payments and TSYS considered intercompany revenue following the merger. (2) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, includes $2.6 million and $4.0 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $317.3 million in COS and $107.4 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include $313.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $3.9 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $42.3 million of share-based compensation expense, $59.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $5.3 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income included $191.0 million in COS and $218.4 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $180.5 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $10.5 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $58.0 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $160.4 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 2.

SCHEDULE 9 UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(2) Earnings Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 3,460,785 $ (328,373) $ — $ 3,132,412 Issuer Solutions 1,461,196 (171,631) — 1,289,565 Business and Consumer Solutions 624,774 — — 624,774 Intersegment Eliminations (53,390) 2,293 — (51,097) $ 5,493,365 $ (497,711) $ — $ 4,995,654 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 824,212 $ 833 $ 579,144 $ 1,404,189 Issuer Solutions 188,131 7,306 344,013 539,450 Business and Consumer Solutions 110,358 — 64,484 174,842 Corporate (480,730) — 316,845 (163,885) $ 641,971 $ 8,139 $ 1,304,486 $ 1,954,596 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP TSYS(1) Net Revenue Adjustments(2) Earnings Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 2,812,640 $ 1,017,489 $ (397,028) $ — $ 3,433,101 Issuer Solutions 86,122 1,398,326 (163,395) — 1,321,053 Business and Consumer Solutions 27,896 577,904 — — 605,800 Intersegment Eliminations (2,527) (42,794) 1,969 — (43,352) $ 2,924,131 $ 2,950,925 $ (558,454) $ — $ 5,316,602 Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 840,326 $ 239,796 $ 12,643 $ 463,430 $ 1,556,195 Issuer Solutions 12,920 452,688 — 18,105 483,713 Business and Consumer Solutions 3,365 95,826 — 42,035 141,226 Corporate (261,356) (231,018) — 297,091 (195,283) $ 595,255 $ 557,292 $ 12,643 $ 820,661 $ 1,985,851

(1) Represents TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented in Global Payments new segment reporting structure, net of revenues between legacy Global Payments and TSYS considered intercompany revenue following the merger. (2) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, includes $8.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $965.9 million in COS and $338.5 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include $942.6 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $23.3 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $105.1 million of share-based compensation expense, $213.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $19.8 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $513.7 million in COS and $306.9 million in SG&A expenses. Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $501.3 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $12.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $120.3 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $186.6 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 2.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005439/en/