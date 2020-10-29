 

Arcus to Collaborate With AstraZeneca on Registrational Trial for Domvanalimab, Arcus’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Antibody, Plus Imfinzi in Stage III NSCLC

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to evaluate domvanalimab (AB154), Arcus’s investigational anti-TIGIT antibody, in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Imfinzi is the only immunotherapy approved for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC and was the first significant advancement in over twenty-five years for the treatment of patients with Stage III NSCLC whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (CRT). The collaboration reflects Arcus’s commitment to ensuring the development of its portfolio of molecules in combinations and settings that maximize their value and bring their potential benefits to the broadest patient population possible.

“This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for domvanalimab, our novel anti-TIGIT antibody, to be combined with the definitive standard of care in the curative-intent setting of unresectable Stage III NSCLC and to leverage AstraZeneca’s experience, deep knowledge and leadership within this indication,” said Bill Grossman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arcus. “With the aggressive development of our anti-TIGIT antibody in this additional setting, we are well positioned to be a leader in both the anti-TIGIT field and more broadly in the creation, development and commercialization of the next generation of innovative immuno-oncology combination therapies.”

José Baselga, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D of AstraZeneca, said: “This partnership creates an important opportunity to leverage the promise of Arcus’s anti-TIGIT antibody in Stage III NSCLC. This is a promising immunotherapy combination that has the potential to further enhance the efficacy and improvement of long-term survival that Imfinzi has already demonstrated in this setting, and to allow us to unlock the full potential of this medicine.”

Results from the PACIFIC Phase 3 trial recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting demonstrated that treatment with Imfinzi following CRT led to unprecedented survival in unresectable Stage III NSCLC, with an estimated 50% of patients surviving four years versus 36% for CRT alone, and 35% of patients not progressing after four years versus 20% for CRT alone. These data build on those reported in 2018 in The New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrating a significant benefit associated with Imfinzi treatment in the overall survival primary endpoint.

