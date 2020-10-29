 

Immatics Presents Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for TCR Bispecifics Program IMA401 Targeting MAGEA4/8

29.10.2020, 12:00   
  • Immatics’ first TCR Bispecific program IMA401 delivers preclinical proof-of-concept demonstrating complete remissions of transplanted human tumors in mice and favorable CMC characteristics
  • The IMA401 target, an HLA-A*02-bound peptide derived both from MAGEA4 and MAGEA8, shows >5-fold higher target peptide levels on cancer cells than a commonly used target peptide derived from MAGEA4
  • Immatics continues to anticipate submission of an IND application for IMA401 by the end of 2021

 

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, October 29, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced a preclinical data update on IMA401, its lead T cell receptor (TCR) Bispecifics Program. IMA401 is the first product candidate from Immatics’ TCR Bispecifics pipeline, called TCER (T Cell Engaging Receptor), and directed against the cancer target MAGEA4/8. Immatics demonstrated specific targeting and T cell recruitment to target-positive tumors by its proprietary TCR Bispecific molecule, leading to complete remissions of human-derived tumors in xenograft mouse models. The data will be presented at the digital European Antibody Congress 2020 on November 2.

Preclinical data highlights:

  • IMA401 TCER targets a peptide derived from the melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 (“MAGEA4/8”); the target peptide is highly prevalent in several solid tumor types including squamous non-small-cell lung carcinoma (sq NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) bladder, uterine, esophageal and ovarian carcinomas, as well as melanoma, sarcoma subtypes and other solid cancer types
  • IMA401 TCER can kill tumor cells in vitro with MAGEA4/8 peptide levels similar to levels found in cancer patients
  • IMA401 TCER shows a minimum of 1,000-fold therapeutic window between normal tissue cell reactivity and tumor cell reactivity in vitro
  • IMA401 TCER demonstrates consistent tumor regression including complete responses in two tumor xenograft mouse studies (including patient-derived PDX models) treated once weekly at low doses
  • IMA401 TCER molecule shows favorable pharmacokinetics with terminal half-life of 10-11 days in mice and positive purity and stability characteristics with high production yields
  • IMA401 TCER targets an HLA-A*02-bound peptide, which is derived from two different cancer-associated proteins, MAGEA4 and MAGEA8 and shows a >5-fold higher peptide copy number per tumor cell than a commonly used MAGEA4 target peptide based on quantitative mass spectrometry data generated by Immatics´ XPRESIDENT platform

Carsten Reinhardt, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Immatics, commented: “We continue to be enthusiastic about our first TCR Bispecific candidate and the preclinical proof-of-concept data we have generated. We look forward to advancing this novel treatment modality towards clinical development. This represents a new therapeutic opportunity in addition to our adoptive cell therapy programs for cancer patients at different disease stages and with different types of solid tumors.”

