Immatics Presents Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for TCR Bispecifics Program IMA401 Targeting MAGEA4/8

Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, October 29, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced a preclinical data update on IMA401, its lead T cell receptor (TCR) Bispecifics Program. IMA401 is the first product candidate from Immatics’ TCR Bispecifics pipeline, called TCER (T Cell Engaging Receptor), and directed against the cancer target MAGEA4/8. Immatics demonstrated specific targeting and T cell recruitment to target-positive tumors by its proprietary TCR Bispecific molecule, leading to complete remissions of human-derived tumors in xenograft mouse models. The data will be presented at the digital European Antibody Congress 2020 on November 2.

Preclinical data highlights:

IMA401 TCER targets a peptide derived from the melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 (“MAGEA4/8”); the target peptide is highly prevalent in several solid tumor types including squamous non-small-cell lung carcinoma (sq NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) bladder, uterine, esophageal and ovarian carcinomas, as well as melanoma, sarcoma subtypes and other solid cancer types

IMA401 TCER can kill tumor cells in vitro with MAGEA4/8 peptide levels similar to levels found in cancer patients

IMA401 TCER shows a minimum of 1,000-fold therapeutic window between normal tissue cell reactivity and tumor cell reactivity in vitro

IMA401 TCER demonstrates consistent tumor regression including complete responses in two tumor xenograft mouse studies (including patient-derived PDX models) treated once weekly at low doses

IMA401 TCER molecule shows favorable pharmacokinetics with terminal half-life of 10-11 days in mice and positive purity and stability characteristics with high production yields

IMA401 TCER targets an HLA-A*02-bound peptide, which is derived from two different cancer-associated proteins, MAGEA4 and MAGEA8 and shows a >5-fold higher peptide copy number per tumor cell than a commonly used MAGEA4 target peptide based on quantitative mass spectrometry data generated by Immatics´ XPRESIDENT platform

Carsten Reinhardt, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Immatics, commented: “We continue to be enthusiastic about our first TCR Bispecific candidate and the preclinical proof-of-concept data we have generated. We look forward to advancing this novel treatment modality towards clinical development. This represents a new therapeutic opportunity in addition to our adoptive cell therapy programs for cancer patients at different disease stages and with different types of solid tumors.”