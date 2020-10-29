Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are pleased that Apollo has delivered another strong quarter of financial results,” said Leon Black, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter, Apollo’s total assets under management grew to $433 billion, representing an increase of $102 billion since the end of 2019. This robust growth has translated to dividends of $0.51 for the third quarter and $1.42 year-to-date for our shareholders.”

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“This quarter, Apollo has once again demonstrated the durability and resilience of our FRE. Our strong asset growth has been driven by meaningful transactions and organic growth for our insurance clients, as well as capital raising for existing strategies and the launch of new growth initiatives,” said Josh Harris, Co-Founder. “In a year that has been clouded with market turbulence, our deep bench of talent has enabled stability and strength across our globally integrated platform.”

Apollo issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 results, which can be viewed through the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders.

Dividends

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share of its Class A Common Stock for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This dividend will be paid on November 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020. Apollo intends to distribute to its Class A common stockholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of its distributable earnings after taxes and related payables in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of its board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of its business and, at a minimum, a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.398438 per share of each of its Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock, which will be paid on December 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

The declaration and payment of dividends on Class A Common Stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock are at the sole discretion of the executive committee of Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s board of directors. Apollo cannot assure its stockholders that they will receive any dividends in the future.