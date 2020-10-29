Leading Parkinson’s Researcher Dr. Robert A. Hauser Joins Pharmather as Scientific Advisor

“We would like to welcome Dr. Hauser as a scientific and clinical advisor to our Company and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance the clinical development of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of Pharmather. “Dr. Hauser brings invaluable guidance and extensive clinical experience having served as Site Principal Investigator on over 100 clinical trials involving Parkinson’s Disease. With the addition of Dr. Hauser and our recent application for FDA orphan drug designation, we are building a solid foundation to advance ketamine for Parkinson’s Disease in a Phase 2 clinical study in an expeditious manner.”

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“ Pharmather ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, as a scientific and clinical advisor to the Company. Dr. Hauser currently serves as Professor of Neurology and Director of the University of South Florida Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center.

“There is a significant unmet medical need for new treatments in Parkinson’s Disease,” said Dr. Hauser. “Pre-clinical studies and a patient case series suggest that ketamine has the potential to ameliorate levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease. I look forward to working with the Pharmather team in their pursuit to advance this program to human clinical studies.”

Dr. Robert Hauser is Professor of Neurology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, in Tampa, Florida. He serves as Director of the USF Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center, a Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence. Dr. Hauser earned a medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and completed neurology training at the Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine, in Norfolk, Virginia. Dr. Hauser completed a fellowship in Movement Disorders at the University of South Florida and became Center Director in 1994. Dr. Hauser has authored or co-authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and is one of the world's most cited Parkinson's Disease investigators. He is Past Chairman of the Interventional Neurology Section of the American Academy of Neurology, has served on the executive committee of the Parkinson Study Group, and was a member of the steering committee for the NIH sponsored Neuroprotective Exploratory Trials in Parkinson's Disease program (NET-PD). Dr. Hauser lectures frequently at scientific meetings and served as Chairman of the 2009 World Federation of Neurology International Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders. He has extensive expertise in clinical trial design and execution. Outcome measures that he developed have become the gold standard for use in clinical trials.