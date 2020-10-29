Ultralife Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
NEWARK, N.Y. , Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $0.7 million on revenue of $24.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported operating income of $1.3 million on revenue of $27.5 million.
“Effective execution of both our end-market diversification strategy and operating discipline during the third quarter sustained profitability and positive cash flows, despite a reduction in total Company results largely due to the continuing global economic impact of the pandemic,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Within Battery & Energy Products, we posted record quarterly medical sales which increased 102% over last year, and a 23% increase in government/defense sales. These strong gains were offset by economic weakness in the oil and gas sector and lower sales for our Communications Systems business. In response, we continued our spending control, matching the overall percentage decline in our revenue with a comparable reduction in operating expenses. By preserving profitability and continuing to improve working capital management, during the quarter we also further reduced debt by $7.1 million. Supported by a solid balance sheet and resilient business model, we are committed to completing our strategic growth projects and are well positioned to withstand current economic headwinds.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenue was $24.4 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 11.4%, compared to $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, as a 22.2% increase in core battery sales across diversified end-markets was offset by lower oil & gas market and Communications Systems sales. Total Company commercial sales decreased 10.8% and government/defense sales decreased 12.5% from the 2019 period. Battery & Energy Products revenues declined 3.4% to $21.8 million, compared to $22.6 million last year, as a 102.1% increase in medical battery sales, especially those used in ventilators, respirators and infusion pumps, and a 23.4% increase in government/defense sales, were offset by a 68.7% decline in oil & gas market sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 48.3% to $2.5 million compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting 2019 shipments of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives under the delivery orders announced in October 2018. These orders were completed in the second quarter of 2020. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on revenues for the 2020 period was approximately $2.9 million as a substantial increase in demand for medical batteries was more than offset by weakened demand in the oil & gas and international industrial markets. Logistics disruptions also delayed certain shipments.
Gross profit was $6.5 million, or 26.7% of revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 28.6% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 26.0%, compared to 27.1% last year, primarily due to the mix impact of lower oil & gas market sales in 2020. Communications Systems gross margin was 32.8%, compared to 35.5% last year, due to lower factory throughput in 2020 and sales mix.
Operating expenses were $5.8 million compared to $6.6 million last year, a reduction of 11.5%. Operating expenses were 23.8% of revenue equal to that of the year-earlier period.
Operating income was $0.7 million compared to $1.3 million last year, and operating margin was 2.9% compared to 4.8% last year. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on operating income for the 2020 period was approximately $1.0 million.
Net income was $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share on a GAAP basis using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 on a diluted basis for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.07 for the 2019 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges of $0.2 million for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on Adjusted EPS for the 2020 period was approximately $0.06.
Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, for the trailing twelve-month period was $10.9 million or 9.9% of sales.
During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued its strong working capital management reducing the debt related to the May 2019 acquisition of Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation by $7.1 million, or 64.6%, to $3.9 million while increasing its cash on hand by $5.4 million, or 64.2%, to $13.8 million.
See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.
About Ultralife Corporation
Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.
Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.
Conference Call Information
Ultralife will hold its third quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially include potential reductions in revenues from key customers, acceptance of our new products on a global basis and uncertain global economic conditions. The
Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly
update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included
in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.
|ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|13,777
|$
|7,405
|Trade Accounts Receivable, Net
|15,012
|30,106
|Inventories, Net
|29,746
|29,759
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|3,661
|3,103
|Total Current Assets
|62,196
|70,373
|Property, Equipment and Improvements, Net
|22,605
|22,525
|Goodwill
|26,705
|26,753
|Other Intangible Assets, Net
|9,212
|9,721
|Deferred Income Taxes, Net
|12,425
|13,222
|Other Non-Current Assets
|2,411
|1,963
|Total Assets
|$
|135,554
|$
|144,557
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|8,875
|$
|9,388
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|1,537
|1,372
|Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits
|1,258
|1,655
|Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities
|5,702
|4,775
|Total Current Liabilities
|17,372
|17,190
|Long-Term Debt
|2,190
|15,780
|Deferred Income Taxes
|480
|559
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|
1,675
|1,278
|Total Liabilities
|21,717
|34,807
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
|2,033
|2,026
|Capital in Excess of Par Value
|185,261
|184,292
|Accumulated Deficit
|(49,706
|)
|(52,830
|)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(2,619
|)
|(2,531
|)
|Treasury Stock
|(21,246
|)
|(21,231
|)
|Total Ultralife Equity
|113,723
|109,726
|Non-Controlling Interest
|114
|24
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|113,837
|109,750
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|135,554
|$
|144,557
|ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|September
|September
|September
|September
|30,
|29,
|30,
|29,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Battery & Energy Products
|$
|21,819
|$
|22,578
|$
|66,616
|$
|58,876
|Communications Systems
|2,543
|4,915
|12,120
|16,896
|Total Revenues
|24,362
|27,493
|78,736
|75,772
|Cost of Products Sold:
|Battery & Energy Products
|16,142
|16,461
|49,597
|42,694
|Communications Systems
|1,709
|3,171
|7,331
|11,268
|Total Cost of Products Sold
|17,851
|19,632
|56,928
|53,962
|Gross Profit
|6,511
|7,861
|21,808
|21,810
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and Development
|1,606
|2,029
|4,429
|4,652
|Selling, General and Administrative
|4,198
|4,526
|12,893
|12,262
|Total Operating Expenses
|5,804
|6,555
|17,322
|16,914
|Operating Income
|707
|1,306
|4,486
|4,896
|Other Expense
|53
|160
|262
|301
|Income Before Income Tax Provision
|654
|1,146
|4,224
|4,595
|Income Tax Provision
|192
|225
|1,010
|942
|Net Income
|462
|921
|3,214
|3,653
|Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
|55
|23
|90
|74
|Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
|$
|407
|$
|898
|$
|3,124
|$
|3,579
|Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.23
|Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.22
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic
|15,908
|15,785
|15,889
|15,756
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|16,089
|16,162
|16,103
|16,138
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife.
|ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS
|(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|Three-Month Period Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 29, 2019
|Amount
|Per Basic Share
|Per Diluted Share
|Amount
|Per Basic Share
|Per Diluted Share
|Net Income
|$
|407
|$.03
|$.03
|$
|898
|$.06
|$.06
|Deferred Tax Provision
|188
|.01
|.01
|165
|.01
|.01
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|595
|$.04
|$.04
|$
|1,063
|$.07
|$.07
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|15,908
|16,089
|15,785
|16,162
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 29, 2019
|Amount
|Per Basic Share
|Per Diluted Share
|Amount
|Per Basic Share
|Per Diluted Share
|Net Income
|$
|3,124
|$.20
|$.19
|$
|3,579
|$.23
|$.22
|Deferred Tax Provision
|821
|.05
|.05
|801
|.05
|.05
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|3,945
|$.25
|$.24
|$
|4,380
|$.28
|$.27
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|15,889
|16,103
|15,756
|16,138
Adjusted EBITDA
In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expenses/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife.
|ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Nine-Month Period Ended
|
September
30, 2020
|
September
29, 2019
|
September
30, 2020
|
September
29, 2019
|Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation
|$
|407
|$
|898
|$
|3,124
|$
|3,579
|Adjustments:
|Interest and Financing Expense, Net
|92
|220
|372
|339
|Income Tax Provision
|192
|225
|1,010
|942
|Depreciation Expense
|582
|586
|1,743
|1,548
|Amortization of Intangible Assets and Financing Fees
|161
|160
|480
|404
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense
|222
|159
|756
|519
|Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustments
|-
|59
|-
|264
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,656
|$
|2,307
|$
|7,485
|$
|7,595
|Company Contact:
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Ultralife Corporation
|LHA
|Philip A. Fain
|Jody Burfening
|(315) 210-6110
|(212) 838-3777
|pfain@ulbi.com
|jburfening@lhai.com
Ultralife Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare