Ultralife Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

“Effective execution of both our end-market diversification strategy and operating discipline during the third quarter sustained profitability and positive cash flows, despite a reduction in total Company results largely due to the continuing global economic impact of the pandemic,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Within Battery & Energy Products, we posted record quarterly medical sales which increased 102% over last year, and a 23% increase in government/defense sales. These strong gains were offset by economic weakness in the oil and gas sector and lower sales for our Communications Systems business. In response, we continued our spending control, matching the overall percentage decline in our revenue with a comparable reduction in operating expenses. By preserving profitability and continuing to improve working capital management, during the quarter we also further reduced debt by $7.1 million. Supported by a solid balance sheet and resilient business model, we are committed to completing our strategic growth projects and are well positioned to withstand current economic headwinds.”

NEWARK, N.Y. , Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $0.7 million on revenue of $24.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported operating income of $1.3 million on revenue of $27.5 million.

Third Quarter 20 20 Financial Results

Revenue was $24.4 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 11.4%, compared to $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, as a 22.2% increase in core battery sales across diversified end-markets was offset by lower oil & gas market and Communications Systems sales. Total Company commercial sales decreased 10.8% and government/defense sales decreased 12.5% from the 2019 period. Battery & Energy Products revenues declined 3.4% to $21.8 million, compared to $22.6 million last year, as a 102.1% increase in medical battery sales, especially those used in ventilators, respirators and infusion pumps, and a 23.4% increase in government/defense sales, were offset by a 68.7% decline in oil & gas market sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 48.3% to $2.5 million compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting 2019 shipments of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives under the delivery orders announced in October 2018. These orders were completed in the second quarter of 2020. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on revenues for the 2020 period was approximately $2.9 million as a substantial increase in demand for medical batteries was more than offset by weakened demand in the oil & gas and international industrial markets. Logistics disruptions also delayed certain shipments.

Gross profit was $6.5 million, or 26.7% of revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 28.6% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 26.0%, compared to 27.1% last year, primarily due to the mix impact of lower oil & gas market sales in 2020. Communications Systems gross margin was 32.8%, compared to 35.5% last year, due to lower factory throughput in 2020 and sales mix.

Operating expenses were $5.8 million compared to $6.6 million last year, a reduction of 11.5%. Operating expenses were 23.8% of revenue equal to that of the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $0.7 million compared to $1.3 million last year, and operating margin was 2.9% compared to 4.8% last year. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on operating income for the 2020 period was approximately $1.0 million.

Net income was $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share on a GAAP basis using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 on a diluted basis for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.07 for the 2019 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges of $0.2 million for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. The net adverse impact of COVID-19 on Adjusted EPS for the 2020 period was approximately $0.06.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, for the trailing twelve-month period was $10.9 million or 9.9% of sales.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued its strong working capital management reducing the debt related to the May 2019 acquisition of Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation by $7.1 million, or 64.6%, to $3.9 million while increasing its cash on hand by $5.4 million, or 64.2%, to $13.8 million.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Current Assets: Cash $ 13,777 $ 7,405 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 15,012 30,106 Inventories, Net 29,746 29,759 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,661 3,103 Total Current Assets 62,196 70,373 Property, Equipment and Improvements, Net 22,605 22,525 Goodwill 26,705 26,753 Other Intangible Assets, Net 9,212 9,721 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 12,425 13,222 Other Non-Current Assets 2,411 1,963 Total Assets $ 135,554 $ 144,557 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 8,875 $ 9,388 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,537 1,372 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,258 1,655 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 5,702 4,775 Total Current Liabilities 17,372 17,190 Long-Term Debt 2,190 15,780 Deferred Income Taxes 480 559 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,675

1,278 Total Liabilities 21,717 34,807 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,033 2,026 Capital in Excess of Par Value 185,261 184,292 Accumulated Deficit (49,706 ) (52,830 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (2,619 ) (2,531 ) Treasury Stock (21,246 ) (21,231 ) Total Ultralife Equity 113,723 109,726 Non-Controlling Interest 114 24 Total Shareholders’ Equity 113,837 109,750 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 135,554 $ 144,557





















ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September September September September 30, 29, 30, 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $ 21,819 $ 22,578 $ 66,616 $ 58,876 Communications Systems 2,543 4,915 12,120 16,896 Total Revenues 24,362 27,493 78,736 75,772 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 16,142 16,461 49,597 42,694 Communications Systems 1,709 3,171 7,331 11,268 Total Cost of Products Sold 17,851 19,632 56,928 53,962 Gross Profit 6,511 7,861 21,808 21,810 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,606 2,029 4,429 4,652 Selling, General and Administrative 4,198 4,526 12,893 12,262 Total Operating Expenses 5,804 6,555 17,322 16,914 Operating Income 707 1,306 4,486 4,896 Other Expense 53 160 262 301 Income Before Income Tax Provision 654 1,146 4,224 4,595 Income Tax Provision 192 225 1,010 942 Net Income 462 921 3,214 3,653 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 55 23 90 74 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 407 $ 898 $ 3,124 $ 3,579 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.23 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 15,908 15,785 15,889 15,756 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,089 16,162 16,103 16,138





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020 September 29, 2019 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income $ 407 $.03 $.03 $ 898 $.06 $.06 Deferred Tax Provision 188 .01 .01 165 .01 .01 Adjusted Net Income $ 595 $.04 $.04 $ 1,063 $.07 $.07 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,908 16,089 15,785 16,162





Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020 September 29, 2019 Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Amount Per Basic Share Per Diluted Share Net Income $ 3,124 $.20 $.19 $ 3,579 $.23 $.22 Deferred Tax Provision 821 .05 .05 801 .05 .05 Adjusted Net Income $ 3,945 $.25 $.24 $ 4,380 $.28 $.27 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,889 16,103 15,756 16,138

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expenses/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife.









ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Nine-Month Period Ended September

30, 2020 September

29, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

29, 2019 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $ 407 $ 898 $ 3,124 $ 3,579 Adjustments: Interest and Financing Expense, Net 92 220 372 339 Income Tax Provision 192 225 1,010 942 Depreciation Expense 582 586 1,743 1,548 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Financing Fees 161 160 480 404 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 222 159 756 519 Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustments - 59 - 264 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,656 $ 2,307 $ 7,485 $ 7,595





