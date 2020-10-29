Codexis to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 5

 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149420/dbfe0f52b4. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

U.S. 844-763-8274
International 412-717-9224
Passcode 10149420

A live webcast of the call will be available at Codexis IR Website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

A replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by calling:

U.S. 877-344-7529
Canada 855-669-9658
International 412-317-0088
Passcode 10149420
The replay will be available for 48 hours

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain, 310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com



