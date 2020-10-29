Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Third Quarter Financial Results

 

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and recent business highlights.

A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website at imaratx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 519-1307 (U.S. domestic) or (914) 800-3873 (international) and referring to conference ID 7573255. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation.

About Imara
Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Ten Bridge Communications
617-460-3579
gina@tenbridgecommunications.com 

Investor Contact:
Michael Gray
617-835-4061
mgray@imaratx.com


