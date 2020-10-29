Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Third Quarter Financial Results

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and recent business highlights.



A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website at imaratx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 519-1307 (U.S. domestic) or (914) 800-3873 (international) and referring to conference ID 7573255. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation.