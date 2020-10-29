EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, will report results for its third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 1452724. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.