A Global Push to Increase Awareness, Action and Access to Thrombectomy Care for Stroke Patients is Underway

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Thrombectomy 2020+ (MT2020+), a global campaign of SVIN (Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology), has just published "Mechanical Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke. Building Thrombectomy Systems of Care in Your Region: Why and How," a White Paper targeted towards health policymakers. The paper examines the widespread inaccessibility and geographical disparities in receiving Mechanical Thrombectomy (MT), an interventional treatment that has been proven to have overwhelming benefit for a common type of disabling stroke in multiple large studies across many countries since 2015. MT needs to be performed within the first 24 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms for disabling stroke from a large artery being suddenly blocked in the brain (commonly called LVO stroke), and its outcomes are highly time-sensitive, especially early on. The White Paper report calls for sweeping increase in MT awareness, accessibility, and action on a worldwide level. It will be distributed on Oct. 29 to coincide with World Stroke Day.