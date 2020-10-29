 

Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Ad Earlier Than Ever, Hundreds of Deals Available Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is here, and although it’s not the first time this year we’ve made our Black Friday deals available, the holiday savings are just getting started. This year’s ad is packed with thousands of deals on the season’s hottest tech, including TVs, headphones, laptops, video games and more —and hundreds of them are available right now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005140/en/

Credit: Best Buy

Credit: Best Buy

Some of our biggest savings from the ad are available now on BestBuy.com and in stores, through Nov. 1. And we’re giving you more ways than ever, including contactless curbside pickup and same-day delivery, to safely get your order.

Black Friday deals start now
 To make sure you get the tech you really want this holiday, start shopping early. Black Friday deals available now include:

  • Save $150 on a Lenovo Core i3 laptop (sale price: $299)
  • Save $250 on a Lenovo Yoga Core i5 laptop (sale price: $549)
  • Save $200 on an Asus gaming laptop (sale price: $799)
  • Save $220 on a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (sale price: $529)
  • Save $250 on a Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart TV (sale price: $249)
  • Save $70 on an Insignia 32-inch Smart Fire TV Edition HD TV (sale price: $99)
  • $999 for a Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105MM, plus a free 12-inch tabletop ring light
  • Save $300 on a KitchenAid Pro5 Plus Series stand mixer in Ink Blue (sale price: $199)
  • Save $150 on Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum (sale price: $399)
  • Save up to $750 on Samsung GS20 5G family of mobile phones
  • Save $100 on a Bose QC35 headphones (sale price: $199)
  • Save 50% on GreatCall devices, including the Jitterbug Smart2 and the Lively Flip smartphone

More Black Friday deals available throughout November
 As we’ve said, Black Friday isn’t just one day this year — it’s months long. Shoppers will have even more opportunities to score deals straight from the Black Friday ad before the end of November. In fact, starting today, customers can score select deals from the ad every single day. To see which deals are available today, visit BestBuy.com.

Shoppers should especially mark their calendars for the dates below, when we’ll have many of our Black Friday deals available:

  • Nov. 5-8: The Wish List Sale
  • Nov. 11: The Treat Yourself Sale
  • Nov. 12-14: Our Coolest Deals Sale
  • Nov. 16-17: My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale – Thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad available early, for My Best Buy Members only.
  • Nov. 22: Black Friday Starts Now! – Nearly all Black Friday deals become available.

Best Buy store hours

