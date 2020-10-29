 

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $123 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.42, compared with net income of $29 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the same period last year.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Global unit volume increased 0.5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019.
    • Strong light vehicle unit volume growth of 9 percent in the United States was offset by a unit volume decline in Latin America due to challenging market conditions and lower production levels as the company ramps up its plant in Mexico.
    • International segment unit volume increased 10.1 percent, led by Asia.
  • Net sales increased 8.6 percent from the third quarter of 2019 to $765 million, with increases in both the Americas and International segments.
  • Operating profit was $172 million, or 22.4 percent of net sales, compared to operating profit of $53 million, or 7.5 percent of net sales, in 2019.
    • The quarter included a $49 million benefit in operating profit from lower product liability costs related to an adjustment of the company's product liability reserves. The third quarter of 2019 included a similar adjustment of $4 million.
    • Operating profit for the Americas segment was $176 million, an all-time record for the segment in any quarter, even after excluding the $49 million benefit from the product liability adjustment.
    • International segment operating profit was $9 million, compared to an operating loss of $5 million for the same period a year ago.
  • At the end of the third quarter, Cooper had $496 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared with $137 million in 2019. During the quarter, the company repaid $240 million on its revolving credit facilities.

“Following a first half that was significantly impacted by the global pandemic, our third quarter performance reflected a strong rebound for Cooper, validating our strategic initiatives and our team’s ability to execute and react quickly to market opportunities. As a result, in the U.S., our third quarter unit volume increase of 9 percent significantly outperformed the USTMA and exceeded the total industry. Beyond the benefit provided by an adjustment to our product liability reserves, lower raw material costs combined with favorable price, mix and volume, all contributed to a strong result for the quarter,” said Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes.

“Coming off an exceptionally strong third quarter and the coronavirus-related production disruptions earlier in the year, our inventory levels are lower than normal. In the near term, this will challenge our ability to meet continuing strong customer demand. We are leveraging our global manufacturing footprint and taking actions to increase production to meet the growing demand.”

Consolidated Results

Cooper Tire

Q3 2020 ($M)

Q3 2019 ($M)

Change

Net Sales

$

765

 

$

704

 

8.6

%

Operating Profit

$

172

 

$

53

 

225.5

%

Operating Margin

22.4

%

7.5

%

14.9 ppts.

Third quarter net sales were $765 million compared with $704 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.6 percent. Third quarter net sales were positively impacted by $55 million of favorable price and mix, $4 million of higher unit volume and $2 million of favorable foreign currency impact. Operating profit was $172 million compared with operating profit of $53 million in the third quarter of 2019. The quarter included $48 million of favorable raw material costs, $35 million of favorable price and mix, $2 million of lower manufacturing costs, and $1 million of higher unit volume. This was partially offset by $5 million higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and $2 million of higher other costs.

As part of its regular review of product liability reserves, Cooper monitors trends and analyzes developments and variables likely to impact pending and anticipated product liability claims against the company. Based on the review completed in the third quarter, the company reduced its estimate of pending and anticipated product liability claims, which resulted in a benefit of $49 million during the third quarter of 2020. In 2019, a similar review was performed, and Cooper recognized a benefit of $4 million in the third quarter of that year. This adjustment, as well as normal activity in product liability expenses, including current case activity and legal fees, resulted in product liability expense in the third quarter of 2020 that was $40 million lower than the same quarter of 2019.

Cooper's third quarter raw material index decreased 13.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. The raw material index decreased 1.2 percent sequentially from 137.4 in the second quarter of 2020 to 135.8 in the third quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter was 24.6 percent compared with 21.0 percent for the same period the prior year. The tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the mix of earnings among different tax jurisdictions. The tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 included $2 million of discrete items that favorably impacted the tax rate. The effective tax rate is based on forecasted annual earnings and tax rates for the various jurisdictions in which the company operates.

At the end of the third quarter, Cooper had $496 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared with $137 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019. As a reminder, during the first quarter of 2020 the company drew down $270 million on its revolving credit facilities to maximize financial flexibility. During the third quarter, the company repaid $240 million on its revolving credit facilities and has no remaining balance outstanding. The significant improvement in cash was primarily driven by strong operating results, as well as actions to reduce working capital, capital expenditures and discretionary spending.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $24 million, compared with $50 million, in the same period a year ago.

Return on invested capital was 10.2 percent for the trailing four quarters.

Americas Tire Operations

Americas Tire Operations

Q3 2020 ($M)

Q3 2019 ($M)

Change

Net Sales

$

660

 

$

602

 

9.6

%

Operating Profit

$

176

 

$

68

 

158.7

%

Operating Margin

26.6

%

11.3

%

15.3 ppts.

Third quarter net sales in the Americas segment increased 9.6 percent as a result of $59 million of favorable price and mix and $1 million of higher unit volume, which were partially offset by $2 million of unfavorable foreign currency impact. For the quarter, segment unit volume was up 0.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Cooper’s third quarter total light vehicle tire shipments in the U.S. increased 9.0 percent. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) reported that its member shipments of light vehicle tires in the U.S. decreased 1.2 percent. Total industry shipments (including an estimate for non-USTMA members) increased 8.1 percent for the period.

Third quarter operating profit was $176 million, or 26.6 percent of net sales, compared with $68 million, or 11.3 percent of net sales, for the same period in 2019. Operating profit included $39 million of favorable raw material costs and $34 million of favorable price and mix. The quarter also included $40 million of lower net product liability expense. These were partially offset by $3 million higher SG&A expenses, $1 million of unfavorable manufacturing, and $1 million of higher other costs.

International Tire Operations

International Tire Operations

Q3 2020 ($M)

Q3 2019 ($M)

Change

Net Sales

$

142

 

$

132

 

7.5

%

Operating Profit/(Loss)

$

9

 

$

(5

)

N.M.

Operating Margin

6.2

%

(3.7

)%

9.9 ppts.

Third quarter net sales in the International segment increased 7.5 percent as a result of $13 million of higher unit volume and $4 million of favorable foreign currency impact, which were partially offset by $7 million of unfavorable price and mix. For the quarter, segment unit volume was up 10.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The segment's third quarter operating profit was $9 million compared with an operating loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The quarter included $9 million of lower raw material costs, $3 million of lower manufacturing costs, $1 million of higher unit volume, $1 million of favorable price and mix and $1 million of lower SG&A expenses. These were partially offset by $1 million of higher other costs.

Outlook

“The strength of our third quarter performance and the pandemic-related temporary plant closures earlier in the year have reduced our inventory levels, which will affect our ability to meet global demand for our tires in the fourth quarter. This will result in modestly lower global unit volume for the second half of 2020 compared to 2019. Yet, we expect to achieve operating profit margin within our stated mid-term target of 10 to 14 percent for the second half 2020, excluding the $49 million benefit from the adjustment of our product liability reserves in the third quarter. Our strategic initiatives are unlocking the relevance of our brand with our customers and consumers, creating additional growth opportunities. We are on the right strategic path and our team will continue to drive our initiatives to achieve our long-term goals,” Hughes said.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Today at 10 a.m. Eastern

Management will discuss the financial and operating results for the third quarter, as well as provide an update on its business and outlook, on a conference call for analysts and investors today at 10 a.m. EDT. The call may be accessed on the investor relations page of the company’s website at http://coopertire.com/Investors.aspx or at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctb201029.html. Following the conference call, the webcast will be archived and available for 90 days at these websites.

A summary slide presentation of information related to the quarter is posted on the company's website at https://investors.coopertire.com/Quarterly-Results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains what the company believes are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding projections, expectations or matters the company anticipates may happen with respect to the future performance of the industries in which it operates, the economies of the U.S. and other countries, or the performance of the company itself, which involve uncertainty and risk. Such forward-looking statements are generally, though not always, preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” and similar terms that connote a view to the future and are not merely recitations of historical fact. Such statements are made solely on the basis of the company’s current views and perceptions of future events, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be true.

It is possible that actual results may differ materially from projections or expectations due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

  • the impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or similar public health crises, on the company’s financial condition, operations, distribution channels, customers and suppliers, as well as potentially exacerbating other factors discussed herein;
  • changes in the company’s customer or supplier relationships or distribution channels, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, including the write-off of outstanding accounts receivable or loss of particular business for competitive, credit, liquidity, supply chain, bankruptcy, restructuring or other reasons;
  • the company's ability to maintain full operations at facilities that had been idled and restarted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of other disruptions to the company's operations relating to the pandemic, including due to travel and other government-imposed restrictions;
  • the costs and timing of restructuring actions and impairments or other charges resulting from such actions, or disruptions or other adverse impacts of such actions, including restructuring and related actions in Europe, the U.S. and at the company's manufacturing facility in Mexico, after the company's purchase of the remaining noncontrolling interest in such facility in January, or from adverse industry, market or other developments, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • volatility in raw material and energy prices, including those of rubber, steel, petroleum-based products and natural gas or the unavailability of such raw materials or energy sources;
  • the failure to achieve expected sales levels;
  • volatility in the capital and financial markets or changes to the credit markets and/or access to those markets;
  • the failure of the company’s suppliers to timely deliver products or services in accordance with contract specifications;
  • changes to tariffs or trade agreements, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs or trade restrictions, imposed on tires, raw materials or manufacturing equipment which the company uses, including changes related to tariffs on tires, raw materials and tire manufacturing equipment imported into the U.S. from China or other countries;
  • the impact of labor problems, including labor disruptions at the company, its joint ventures, or at one or more of its large customers or suppliers;
  • changes in economic and business conditions in the world, including changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union;
  • the inability to obtain and maintain price increases to offset higher production, tariffs, raw material, energy or other costs;
  • a disruption in, or failure of, the company’s information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity, could adversely affect the company’s business operations and financial performance;
  • increased competitive activity, including actions by larger competitors or lower-cost producers;
  • the failure to develop technologies, processes or products needed to support consumer or customer demand or changes in consumer or customer behavior, brand perceptions, and preferences, including changes in sales channels;
  • consolidation or other cooperation by and among the company’s competitors or customers;
  • inaccurate assumptions used in developing the company’s strategic plan or operating plans, or the inability or failure to successfully implement such plans or to realize the anticipated savings or benefits from strategic actions;
  • risks relating to investments and acquisitions, including the failure to successfully integrate them into operations or their related financings may impact liquidity and capital resources;
  • the ultimate outcome of litigation brought against the company, including product liability claims, which could result in commitment of significant resources and time to defend and possible material damages against the company or other unfavorable outcomes;
  • the failure to successfully ramp up production at the company's ACTR joint venture to produce TBR tires according to plans, and the ability to find and develop alternative sources for TBR tires;
  • government regulatory and legislative initiatives including environmental, healthcare, privacy and tax matters;
  • changes in interest or foreign exchange rates or the benchmarks used for establishing the rates;
  • an adverse change in the company’s credit ratings, which could increase borrowing costs and/or hamper access to the credit markets;
  • failure to implement information technologies or related systems, including failure by the company to successfully implement ERP systems;
  • the risks associated with doing business outside of the U.S.;
  • technology advancements;
  • the inability to recover the costs to refresh existing products or develop and test new products or processes;
  • failure to attract or retain key personnel;
  • changes in pension expense and/or funding resulting from the company’s pension strategy, investment performance of the company’s pension plan assets and changes in discount rate or expected return on plan assets assumptions, changes to participant behavior, or changes to related accounting regulations;
  • changes in the company’s relationship with its joint venture partners or suppliers, including any changes with respect to its former PCT joint venture's production of TBR tires;
  • tax-related issues, including the ability to support certain tax positions, the impact of tax reform legislation and the inability to utilize deferred tax assets;
  • a variety of factors, including market conditions, may affect the actual amount expended on stock repurchases; the company’s ability to consummate stock repurchases; changes in the company’s results of operations or financial conditions or strategic priorities may lead to a modification, suspension or cancellation of stock repurchases, which may occur at any time; and
  • the inability to adequately protect the company’s intellectual property rights.

It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected.

The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statement included herein or to disclose any facts, events or circumstances that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement. Further information covering issues that could materially affect financial performance is contained in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, other financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The company’s methods of determining these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methods used by other companies for these or similar non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. As required by SEC rules, detailed reconciliations between the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP financial results are provided on the attached schedule. The company believes return on invested capital (“ROIC”) provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company’s financial and operating performance. The company defines ROIC as the trailing four quarters’ after tax operating profit, utilizing the company’s adjusted effective tax rate, divided by the total invested capital, which is the average of ending debt and equity for the last five quarters. The company believes ROIC is a useful measure of how effectively the company uses capital to generate profits.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net sales

 

$

764,850

 

 

$

704,134

 

 

$

1,792,803

 

 

$

2,002,428

 

Cost of products sold

 

527,575

 

 

589,768

 

 

1,433,976

 

 

1,700,662

 

Gross profit

 

237,275

 

 

114,366

 

 

358,827

 

 

301,766

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

65,768

 

 

60,786

 

 

175,833

 

 

183,452

 

Restructuring expense

 

 

 

811

 

 

12,404

 

 

7,442

 

Operating profit

 

171,507

 

 

52,769

 

 

170,590

 

 

110,872

 

Interest expense

 

(5,400

)

 

(7,476

)

 

(16,914

)

 

(23,599

)

Interest income

 

559

 

 

1,507

 

 

2,905

 

 

6,887

 

Other pension and postretirement benefit expense

 

(5,621

)

 

(9,562

)

 

(15,413

)

 

(28,212

)

Other non-operating income (expense)

 

2,303

 

 

(509

)

 

3,678

 

 

(593

)

Income before income taxes

 

163,348

 

 

36,729

 

 

144,846

 

 

65,355

 

Income tax provision

 

40,225

 

 

7,721

 

 

38,683

 

 

19,908

 

Net income

 

123,123

 

 

29,008

 

 

106,163

 

 

45,447

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling shareholders' interests

 

519

 

 

(336

)

 

1,365

 

 

301

 

Net income attributable to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

 

$

122,604

 

 

$

29,344

 

 

$

104,798

 

 

$

45,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.44

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

2.08

 

 

$

0.90

 

Diluted

 

2.42

 

 

0.58

 

 

2.08

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

50,323

 

 

50,179

 

 

50,281

 

 

50,148

 

Diluted

 

50,616

 

 

50,358

 

 

50,425

 

 

50,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Tire

 

$

659,538

 

 

$

601,957

 

 

$

1,542,116

 

 

$

1,699,201

 

International Tire

 

142,153

 

 

132,270

 

 

345,464

 

 

414,569

 

Eliminations

 

(36,841

)

 

(30,093

)

 

(94,777

)

 

(111,342

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas Tire

 

$

175,747

 

 

$

67,941

 

 

$

207,970

 

 

$

153,544

 

International Tire

 

8,766

 

 

(4,831

)

 

(67

)

 

(7,466

)

Unallocated corporate charges

 

(13,355

)

 

(11,051

)

 

(38,761

)

 

(34,781

)

Eliminations

 

349

 

 

710

 

 

1,448

 

 

(425

)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

495,599

 

 

$

137,093

 

Notes receivable

 

15,622

 

 

8,647

 

Accounts receivable

 

568,937

 

 

617,753

 

Inventories

 

421,142

 

 

566,880

 

Other current assets

 

42,676

 

 

48,501

 

Total current assets

 

1,543,976

 

 

1,378,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,028,002

 

 

1,011,792

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

85,230

 

 

86,285

 

Goodwill

 

18,851

 

 

18,851

 

Intangibles, net

 

100,309

 

 

113,510

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

32,791

 

 

24,256

 

Investment in joint venture

 

50,794

 

 

48,936

 

Other assets

 

20,444

 

 

14,112

 

Total assets

 

$

2,880,397

 

 

$

2,696,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

$

15,422

 

 

$

16,188

 

Accounts payable

 

263,567

 

 

253,821

 

Accrued liabilities

 

299,272

 

 

305,477

 

Income taxes payable

 

39,080

 

 

15,787

 

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

 

22,923

 

 

173,578

 

Total current liabilities

 

640,264

 

 

764,851

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt and finance leases

 

319,438

 

 

120,657

 

Noncurrent operating leases

 

63,952

 

 

60,335

 

Postretirement benefits other than pensions

 

227,264

 

 

234,773

 

Pension benefits

 

136,900

 

 

106,577

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

142,176

 

 

140,960

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

1,773

 

 

 

Total parent stockholders' equity

 

1,328,107

 

 

1,209,110

 

Noncontrolling shareholders' interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

20,523

 

 

59,353

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

2,880,397

 

 

$

2,696,616

 

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities:

 

 

Net income

 

$

106,163

 

 

$

45,447

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

118,131

 

 

111,518

 

Stock-based compensation

 

4,071

 

 

3,473

 

Change in LIFO inventory reserve

 

(39,845

)

 

2,438

 

Amortization of unrecognized postretirement benefits

 

27,212

 

 

27,314

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable

 

(41,929

)

 

(80,571

)

Inventories

 

78,008

 

 

(96,043

)

Other current assets

 

(10,411

)

 

(352

)

Accounts payable

 

3,563

 

 

(2,492

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(5,008

)

 

(5,350

)

Other items

 

5,935

 

 

(19,795

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

245,890

 

 

(14,413

)

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

 

(96,604

)

 

(155,808

)

Investment in joint venture

 

 

 

(49,001

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

146

 

 

6

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(96,458

)

 

(204,803

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Issuances of short-term debt

 

327,860

 

 

1,488

 

Repayment of short-term debt

 

(333,129

)

 

(588

)

Issuance of long-term debt

 

31,142

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

 

(11,299

)

 

(1,196

)

Acquisition of noncontrolling shareholder interest

 

(62,272

)

 

 

Payment of financing fees

 

 

 

(2,207

)

Payments of employee taxes withheld from share-based awards

 

(990

)

 

(1,376

)

Payment of dividends to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stockholders

 

(15,840

)

 

(15,799

)

Issuance of common shares related to stock-based compensation

 

2,122

 

 

114

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(62,406

)

 

(19,564

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(693

)

 

1,958

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

86,333

 

 

(236,822

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

413,124

 

 

378,246

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

499,457

 

 

$

141,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

495,599

 

 

$

137,093

 

Restricted cash included in Other current assets

 

2,361

 

 

2,850

 

Restricted cash included in Other assets

 

1,497

 

 

1,481

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

499,457

 

 

$

141,424

 

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 

RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trailing Four Quarters Ended September 30, 2020

Calculation of ROIC

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Net Interest Tax Effect

Operating profit

 

 

 

$

234,173

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) provision for income taxes (c)

 

$

48,736

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) effective tax rate

 

25.8

%

 

 

 

Income before income taxes (d)

 

$

189,164

 

Income tax expense on operating profit

 

60,332

 

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) effective income tax rate (c)/(d)

 

25.8

%

Adjusted operating profit after taxes (a)

 

 

 

173,841

 

 

 

 

 

Total invested capital (b)

 

 

 

$

1,704,849

 

 

 

 

 

ROIC, including noncontrolling equity (a)/(b)

 

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Invested Capital (five quarter average)

 

Equity

 

Long-term
debt and
finance leases

 

Current portion
of long-term debt
and finance
leases

 

Short-term
borrowings

 

Total invested
capital

September 30, 2020

 

$

1,348,630

 

 

$

319,438

 

 

$

22,923

 

 

$

15,422

 

 

$

1,706,413

 

June 30, 2020

 

1,197,471

 

 

324,610

 

 

21,696

 

 

244,745

 

 

1,788,522

 

March 31, 2020

 

1,195,740

 

 

301,920

 

 

15,477

 

 

277,844

 

 

1,790,981

 

December 31, 2019

 

1,327,733

 

 

309,148

 

 

10,265

 

 

12,296

 

 

1,659,442

 

September 30, 2019

 

1,268,463

 

 

120,657

 

 

173,578

 

 

16,188

 

 

1,578,886

 

Five quarter average

 

$

1,267,607

 

 

$

275,155

 

 

$

48,788

 

 

$

113,299

 

 

$

1,704,849

 

 

Calculation of Trailing Four Quarter Income and Expense Inputs

Quarter-ended:

Operating
profit (loss)
as reported

 

Income tax
(benefit)
provision as
reported

 

Income tax
overlay*

 

Adjusted
(benefit)
provision for
income taxes

 

(Loss) income
before income taxes
as reported

September 30, 2020

 

$

171,507

 

 

$

40,225

 

 

$

 

 

$

40,225

 

 

$

163,348

 

June 30, 2020

 

5,311

 

 

(882

)

 

 

 

(882

)

 

(6,525

)

March 31, 2020

 

(6,228

)

 

(659

)

 

 

 

(659

)

 

(11,976

)

December 31, 2019

 

63,583

 

 

(8,554

)

 

18,606

 

 

10,052

 

 

44,317

 

Trailing four quarters

$

234,173

 

 

$

30,130

 

 

$

18,606

 

 

$

48,736

 

 

$

189,164

 

*The company recorded an income tax benefit of $18,606 as a result of the implementation of a business realignment strategy in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2019.

 

Cooper Tire & Rubber Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 29
13.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
30.09.20
Fall Tire Safety Tips from Cooper Tire