 

Castle Biosciences to Present Data at the American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP) 57th Virtual Annual Meeting

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that the company will deliver two poster presentations at The American Society of Dermatopathology (ASDP) 57th Virtual Annual Meeting, to be held on Nov. 5 – 11, 2020.

Presentation details are as follows:

DecisionDx-Melanoma
Poster #: 592
Title: Identifying predictors of sentinel lymph node metastasis in cutaneous melanoma patients using molecular and clinicopathologic high-risk features
 Session: Oral & Poster Abstract Defense 2
Presenter: Federico Monzon, M.D.
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Central time

DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma
Poster #: 296
Title: Development and validation of a diagnostic gene expression profile test for ambiguous or difficult to diagnose pigmented skin lesions
 Session: Oral & Poster Abstract Defense 1
Presenter: Sarah Estrada, M.D., FCAP
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Central time

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that included more than 3,000 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through June 30, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 59,900 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

