Abiomed Announces Q2 FY 2021 Revenue of $210 Million, Up 27% Over Q1 FY 2021 and Up 2% Over Q2 FY 2020 With 29.2% Operating Margin

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies today reported second quarter fiscal 2021 revenue of $209.8 million, a sequential increase of 27% compared to Q1 fiscal year 2021 and a year over year increase of 2% compared to Q2 fiscal year 2020 despite the negative impact of COVID-19. Operating income was $61.3 million up 2%, compared to $60.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Worldwide Impella heart pump revenue for the quarter totaled $199.7 million, a sequential increase of 29% compared to revenue of $155.4 million during Q1 fiscal year 2021 and a 1% increase compared to revenue of $196.9 million during Q2 fiscal year 2020.

U.S. Impella product revenue for the quarter totaled $163.2 million, a sequential increase of 29% compared to revenue of $126.2 million during Q1 fiscal year 2021 and a decrease of 1% compared to revenue of $164.7 million during Q2 fiscal year 2020 with U.S. patient usage of the Impella heart pumps up 24% over prior fiscal quarter and down 4% over prior fiscal year.

Outside the U.S., Impella product revenue for the quarter totaled $36.5 million, a sequential increase of 25% compared to revenue of $29.2 million during Q1 fiscal year 2021 and an increase of 13% compared to revenue of $32.2 million during Q2 fiscal year 2020. European Impella product revenue increased 29% compared to the prior fiscal quarter and 16% compared to the prior fiscal year. Japan Impella product revenue increased 14% compared to the prior fiscal quarter and 5% compared to the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin for the second quarter fiscal 2021 was 81.5% compared to 83.0% during the same period of fiscal 2020.

Operating income for the second quarter fiscal 2021 was $61.3 million, or 29.2% operating margin, compared to $60.2 million, or 29.4% operating margin in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Second quarter fiscal 2021 GAAP net income was $62.2 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, which includes a $8.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, gain on our investment in Shockwave and a $7.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, of excess tax benefits related to employee share-based compensation awards. This compared to GAAP net income of $13.1 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year.

The company generated operating cash flow of $77.2 million in the second quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the company had $735.7 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt.

At the end of second quarter fiscal 2021, Abiomed has 929 patents and 835 patents pending due to our continued innovation and expanding our global reach.

In October, at TCT Connect, more than 20 presentations and abstracts were presented validating the benefits of a more complete revascularization with Impella heart pumps in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients and the value of Impella protocol-based treatment for survival and native heart recovery in cardiogenic shock and right heart failure patients. Key data presented includes: New PROTECT III study data demonstrates reduced rates of MACCE (composite of death, stroke, myocardial infarction and repeat procedures) compared to the Protect II dataset (15% vs. 21.9%, p=0.035). The Restore EF Study demonstrates the use of contemporary best practices with Impella-supported high-risk PCI enables a more complete revascularization and is associated with significant improvement of left ventricular ejection fraction (45% relative improvement), heart failure symptoms (80% reduction in NYHA Class III, IV), and anginal symptoms at follow up (99% reduction in CCS Angina Class III, IV). Data from the RECOVER III post-market approval (PMA) study of AMI cardiogenic shock (AMICS) patients was presented in two studies. The first study, presented by Hemindermeet Singh, MD, of Ascension St. John Hospital, found an 18% relative improvement in overall survival in the recent cohort (2017 – 2019) versus a pre-PMA cohort (2008 – 2014), indicating increased adoption of the cardiogenic shock best practices, including placing Impella pre-PCI has led to an improvement in overall survival rates. The second study, presented by Tayyab Shah, MD, of the Yale School of Medicine, found that placing Impella pre-PCI in AMICS patients is associated with higher survival, particularly in women, as compared to post-PCI (74% relative survival benefit). Two Impella RP studies find that early identification of right heart failure and early use of Impella RP is associated with significantly higher survival rates. The ongoing PMA post-approval study, RECOVER RIGHT, presented by Mark Anderson, MD, found patients who received Impella RP support within 48 hours of cardiogenic shock onset had a significantly higher survival rate than those who received delayed right-heart support (73% vs. 14%, p<0.001). Another study, presented by Babar Basir, DO, found persistent diastolic suction alarms on the Automated Impella Controller (AIC) and an elevated central venous pressure of greater than 12mmHg can be an early indication of Right Ventricular Failure.



On October 20, the company hosted a virtual investor meeting to review new clinical data presented at TCT Connect. The virtual meeting included a presentation from Chuck A. Simonton, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

On October 26, the company announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a 510(k) clearance for Abiomed’s Breethe OXY-1 cardiopulmonary bypass support system.

On October 28, the company announced the first two patients have been treated with the Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump as part of an FDA Early Feasibility Study. Impella ECP is the smallest heart pump in the world.

“I am proud to report that we achieved our Q2 'Yellow' phase goals and grew sequentially, stabilized revenue in the US and increased revenue double digits outside of the U.S while advancing our regulatory, clinical and engineering milestones,” said Michael R. Minogue, Abiomed’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am also proud of the Patients First commitment and leadership from our employees and customers to recover hearts and save lives every day.”

THIRD QUARTER 2021 REVENUE OUTLOOK

Similar to the revenue performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the company anticipates sequential improvement in revenue in the third quarter fiscal year 2021. At this time, the company anticipates third quarter fiscal year 2021 global revenue to be in the range of $221 million to $230 million, representing flat to 4% growth compared to third quarter fiscal year 2020.

Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,241 $ 192,341 Short-term marketable securities 330,843 250,775 Accounts receivable, net 80,909 84,650 Inventories 83,209 90,088 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,419 18,009 Total current assets 716,621 635,863 Long-term marketable securities 202,613 207,795 Property and equipment, net 175,582 164,931 Goodwill 78,122 31,969 In-process research and development 42,895 14,913 Deferred tax assets 29,547 43,336 Other assets 82,594 117,655 Total assets $ 1,327,974 $ 1,216,462 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,734 $ 32,774 Accrued expenses 57,227 75,107 Deferred revenues 21,314 19,147 Other current liabilities 4,938 4,857 Total current liabilities 105,213 131,885 Contingent consideration 24,417 9,000 Deferred tax liabilities 4,251 806 Other long-term liabilities 11,684 9,305 Total liabilities 145,565 150,996 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class B Preferred Stock, $.01 par value — — Authorized - 1,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding - none Common stock, $.01 par value 452 451 Authorized - 100,000,000 shares; Issued - 47,847,023 shares at September 30, 2020 and 47,542,061 shares at March 31, 2020 Outstanding - 45,189,883 shares at September 30, 2020 and 45,008,687 shares at March 31, 2020 Additional paid in capital 767,527 739,133 Retained earnings 709,283 602,482 Treasury stock at cost - 2,657,140 shares at September 30, 2020 and 2,533,374 shares at March 31, 2020 (287,654 ) (265,411 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,199 ) (11,189 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,182,409 1,065,466 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,327,974 $ 1,216,462

Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Six Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 209,764 $ 204,974 $ 374,614 $ 412,640 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 38,736 34,867 74,719 71,940 Research and development 30,525 23,969 56,882 47,759 Selling, general and administrative 79,167 85,956 147,611 172,034 148,428 144,792 279,212 291,733 Income from operations 61,336 60,182 95,402 120,907 Other income (expense): Investment income, net 1,822 2,932 4,219 5,981 Other income (expense), net 9,757 (45,756 ) 34,370 (6,392 ) 11,579 (42,824 ) 38,589 (411 ) Income before income taxes 72,915 17,358 133,991 120,496 Income tax provision 10,702 4,287 27,190 18,502 Net income (A) $ 62,213 $ 13,071 $ 106,801 $ 101,994 Basic net income per share $ 1.38 $ 0.29 $ 2.37 $ 2.25 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 45,104 45,319 45,057 45,267 Diluted net income per share (B) $ 1.36 $ 0.28 $ 2.34 $ 2.22 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,661 45,912 45,609 46,031 (A) Net income includes the following items: Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards $ (7,932 ) $ (469 ) $ (8,454 ) $ (13,290 ) (Gain) loss on investment in Shockwave Medical (8,167 ) 34,508 (26,101 ) 4,496 $ (16,099 ) $ 34,039 $ (34,555 ) $ (8,794 ) (B) Diluted net income per share includes the following items: Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards $ (0.17 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.29 ) (Gain) loss on investment in Shockwave Medical (0.18 ) 0.75 (0.57 ) 0.10 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.74 $ (0.76 ) $ (0.19 )

