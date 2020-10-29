Moody's Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

“This quarter, customer demand for Moody’s services, insights and solutions continued to drive strong revenue growth across both Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s Investors Service benefitted from a third consecutive record issuance quarter as fixed-rate issuers took advantage of historically low borrowing costs to refinance existing debt and strengthen liquidity positions. Moody’s Analytics top-line grew on increased sales of know-your-customer solutions, research and data feeds. As the results of the first nine months have continued to exceed our expectations, we are raising and narrowing our full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $9.95 to $10.15, with the expectation for debt issuance to moderate in the final quarter,” said Raymond McDaniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. "As previously announced, after leading Moody’s for more than 15 years as CEO, I will retire at the end of the year and hand the reins over to Rob Fauber. I extend my sincere gratitude to all of our employees - their dedication and hard work has positioned Moody’s for continued success. I am confident in Rob’s leadership of the company going forward given his impressive track record and deep understanding of our businesses.”

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020, as well as updated its outlook for full year 2020.

Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $1.4 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020, up 9% from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted Moody's revenue by 1%.

Moody's Investors Service (MIS) Third Quarter Revenue Up 11%

Revenue for MIS for the third quarter of 2020 was $825 million, up 11% from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted MIS revenue by 1%. The MIS adjusted operating margin was 64.2%.

Corporate finance revenue was $461 million, up 18% from the prior-year period. This was driven by both strong U.S. investment grade and U.S. speculative grade issuance due to favorable credit market conditions. Robust bond activity was partially offset by a decline in bank loans, similar to last quarter.

Financial institutions revenue was $134 million, up 12% from the prior-year period. This was largely driven by a favorable mix of infrequent U.S. bank issuers, specifically finance and securities companies seeking opportunistic funding.

Public, project and infrastructure finance revenue was $133 million, up 11% from the prior-year period. This was due to an increase in U.S. public finance activity amid a receptive market environment.

Structured finance revenue was $88 million, down 16% from the prior-year period, principally driven by a decline in U.S. and EMEA collateralized loan obligation (CLO) activity due to lack of new loan supply and wider spreads.

Moody's Analytics (MA) Third Quarter Revenue Up 7%

Revenue for MA for the third quarter of 2020 was $531 million, up 7% from the prior-year period. Organic MA revenue1 was $510 million, up 9% and excluded the impact of the divestiture of Moody's Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) and acquisitions completed in the past twelve months. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted total MA revenue by 2%. The MA adjusted operating margin was 31.4%.

Research, Data and Analytics (RD&A) revenue was $386 million, up 22% from the prior-year period. Organic RD&A revenue1 was $354 million, up 12% and excluded revenue from the reclassification of Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions (MALS), as well as the acquisitions of Regulatory DataCorp and ABS Suite. This result reflected robust growth in know-your-customer (KYC) and compliance solutions, as well as new data feed sales and strong customer retention rates.

Enterprise Risk Solutions (ERS) revenue was $145 million, up 8% from the prior-year period. Organic ERS revenue1 was $143 million, up 7% and excluded revenue from the acquisition of RiskFirst. The increase was led by subscriptions to credit assessment and loan origination solutions, as well as IFRS 17 and other insurance products.

THIRD QUARTER OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME

Third quarter 2020 operating expenses for Moody's Corporation totaled $714 million, up 3% from the prior-year period. This expense growth was limited by lower travel & entertainment costs and ongoing expense discipline, offset by higher incentive compensation expenses and a $23 million restructuring charge due to the exit of certain real estate leases. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating expenses by 1%.

Operating income of $642 million was up 17% from the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income of $721 million was up 17% from the prior-year period, and excluded the restructuring charge, as well as depreciation and amortization. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted both operating income and adjusted operating income by 2%. Moody's operating margin was 47.3% and the adjusted operating margin was 53.2%.

Moody’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 22.0%, down from 25.3% in the prior-year period. This decrease was primarily due to a tax benefit associated with a non-U.S. corporate reorganization.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVENUE UP 13%

Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.1 billion for the first nine months of 2020, up 13% from the prior-year period. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible.

MIS revenue totaled $2.6 billion, up 19% from the prior-year period. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible. The MIS adjusted operating margin was 63.0%.

MA revenue totaled $1.5 billion, up 6% from the prior-year period. Organic MA revenue1 was $1.5 billion, up 8% and excluded the impact of the divestiture of MAKS and acquisitions completed in the past twelve months. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible. The MA adjusted operating margin was 29.8%.

YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING EXPENSES UP 2%

Operating expenses for Moody’s Corporation in the first nine months of 2020 totaled $2.1 billion, up 2% from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted Moody’s operating expenses by 1%.

Operating income of $1.9 billion was up 30% as compared to the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion was up 23% from the prior-year period. The impact of foreign currency translation for both Moody’s operating income and adjusted operating income was negligible. Moody’s operating margin was 47.6% and the adjusted operating margin was 52.3%.

The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2020 was 20.0%, down from the prior-year period effective tax rate of 21.4%.

Diluted EPS of $7.73 was up 40% from the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS of $8.24 was up 31%. Both year-to-date diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS included a $0.27 per share tax benefit related to employee share-based compensation, compared to a $0.22 per share tax benefit in the first nine months of 2019.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND LIQUIDITY

Capital Returned to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2020, Moody's did not repurchase any shares, and issued net 0.1 million shares as part of its employee stock-based compensation programs. The net amount includes shares withheld for employee payroll taxes. Moody's returned $105 million to its shareholders via dividend payments during the third quarter of 2020.

Over the first nine months of 2020, Moody's repurchased 1.1 million shares at a total cost of $253 million, or an average cost of $236.67 per share, and issued net 1.2 million shares as part of its employee stock-based compensation programs.

Moody's returned $315 million to its shareholders via dividend payments during the first nine months of 2020 and on October 27, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share of MCO Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2020.

Outstanding shares as of September 30, 2020 totaled 187.8 million, down 1% from September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, Moody's had approximately $1.1 billion of share repurchase authority remaining. Moody’s expects to resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sources of Capital and Cash Flow Generation

At quarter-end, Moody's had $6.4 billion of outstanding debt and an undrawn $1.0 billion revolving credit facility. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $2.6 billion, up from $1.9 billion on December 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operations for the first nine months of 2020 was $1.5 billion and free cash flow was $1.4 billion.

ASSUMPTIONS AND OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020

Moody’s updated outlook for 2020 reflects numerous assumptions about many factors that could affect its business based on information reviewed by management through and as of today’s date, including observations and assumptions regarding the impact of COVID-19, the responses to the pandemic by governments, regulators, businesses and individuals, as well as the effects on interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, capital markets’ liquidity, and activity in different sectors of the debt markets. The outlook also reflects assumptions about both general economic conditions and GDP growth in the U.S. and Euro area, and the company’s own operations and personnel. The outlook as of October 29, 2020 incorporates numerous macroeconomic assumptions including: approximately 6% and 9% declines in full year 2020 U.S. and Euro area GDPs, respectively, U.S. high yield interest rate spreads of approximately 500 bps, U.S. unemployment of approximately 8% and the global high yield default rate rising to approximately 8% by the end of 2020.

Moody's ratings revenue guidance assumes MIS's full year global rated issuance increases in the high-teens percent range.

While the duration and severity of the COVID-19 crisis are unknown, the company has operated effectively to date and Moody’s outlook assumes that the company does not experience any material negative impact on its ability to conduct its operations as a result of COVID-19. The implications of COVID-19 or other situations or developments could affect these and many other factors that also could cause actual results to differ materially from Moody’s outlook.

These assumptions are subject to uncertainty, and actual full year results for 2020 could differ materially from Moody’s current outlook. In addition, Moody’s guidance assumes foreign currency translation at end-of-quarter exchange rates. Specifically, our forecast for the remainder of 2020 reflects exchange rates for the British pound (£) of $1.29 to £1 and for the euro (€) of $1.17 to €1.

The guidance assumes a previously announced restructuring program around the rationalization and exit of certain real estate leases estimated to result in total pre-tax charges of $25 to $35 million. Of this, $25 to $30 million is expected to be recorded in the second half of 2020, including the $23 million charge incurred in the third quarter of 2020. This program is expected to result in estimated annualized savings of $5 to $6 million.

Full year 2020 diluted EPS is expected to be $9.30 to $9.50. The company expects full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS to be $9.95 to $10.15.

A full summary of Moody's guidance as of October 29, 2020, is included in Table 12 - 2020 Outlook table at the end of this press release.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

1 Refer to tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to GAAP of all adjusted and organic measures.

Table 1 - Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Amounts in millions, except per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,356 $ 1,240 $ 4,081 $ 3,596 Expenses: Operating 364 350 1,066 1,032 Selling, general and administrative 271 292 879 848 Restructuring 23 (1) 20 58 Depreciation and amortization 56 48 163 150 Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — 3 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — 2 9 11 Total expenses 714 691 2,137 2,102 Operating income 642 549 1,944 1,494 Non-operating (expense) income, net Interest expense, net (53) (46) (153) (149) Other non-operating income (expense), net 10 10 38 12 Total non-operating income (expense), net (43) (36) (115) (137) Income before provision for income taxes 599 513 1,829 1,357 Provision for income taxes 132 130 366 290 Net income 467 383 1,463 1,067 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 3 (1) 5 Net income attributable to Moody's Corporation $ 467 $ 380 $ 1,464 $ 1,062 Earnings per share attributable to Moody's common shareholders Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.01 $ 7.80 $ 5.60 Diluted $ 2.47 $ 1.99 $ 7.73 $ 5.54 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 187.8 189.0 187.6 189.6 Diluted 189.3 191.1 189.3 191.8

Table 2 - Supplemental Revenue Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Moody's Investors Service Corporate Finance $ 461 $ 392 $ 1,486 $ 1,135 Structured Finance 88 105 265 318 Financial Institutions 134 120 401 361 Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance 133 120 375 321 MIS Other 9 9 30 20 Intersegment revenue 38 35 110 100 Sub-total MIS 863 781 2,667 2,255 Eliminations (38) (35) (110) (100) Total MIS revenue - external 825 746 2,557 2,155 Moody's Analytics Research, Data and Analytics (1) 386 317 1,110 940 Enterprise Risk Solutions 145 134 414 373 Professional Services (1) — 43 — 128 Intersegment revenue 1 2 5 7 Sub-total MA 532 496 1,529 1,448 Eliminations (1) (2) (5) (7) Total MA revenue - external 531 494 1,524 1,441 Total Moody's Corporation revenue $ 1,356 $ 1,240 $ 4,081 $ 3,596 Moody's Corporation revenue by geographic area United States $ 729 $ 660 $ 2,280 $ 1,910 Non-U.S. 627 580 1,801 1,686 $ 1,356 $ 1,240 $ 4,081 $ 3,596

(1) Subsequent to the divestiture of MAKS in 2019, revenue from the Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions ("MALS") unit, which previous to 2020 was reported in the Professional Services line of business ("LOB"), is now being reported as part of the RD&A LOB. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the amounts were not material.

Table 3 - Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) September

30, 2020 December 31,

2019 Amounts in millions Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,492 $ 1,832 Short-term investments 96 98 Total current assets 4,281 3,679 Operating lease right-of-use assets 410 456 Non-current assets 7,391 6,586 Total assets 11,672 10,265 Total current liabilities 1,721 1,912 Total debt 6,363 5,581 Total operating lease liabilities (1) 530 574 Other long-term liabilities 1,456 1,450 Total shareholders' equity 1,688 831 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 11,672 10,265 Actual number of shares outstanding 187.8 187.7

(1) The September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 amounts include $91 million and $89 million, respectively, of operating lease liabilities classified as current.

Table 4 - Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Continued Total debt consists of the following: September 30, 2020 Amounts in millions Principal

Amount Fair Value of

Interest Rate

Swaps (1) Unamortized

(Discount)

Premium Unamortized

Debt

Issuance

Costs Carrying

Value Notes Payable: 4.50% 2012 Senior Notes, due 2022 $ 500 $ 16 $ (1) $ (1) $ 514 4.875% 2013 Senior Notes, due 2024 500 — (1) (1) 498 5.25% 2014 Senior Notes (30-Year), due 2044 600 — 4 (5) 599 1.75% 2015 Senior Notes, due 2027 586 — — (2) 584 2.625% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2023 500 13 (1) (2) 510 3.25% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2028 500 34 (4) (3) 527 4.25% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2029 400 — (2) (3) 395 4.875% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2048 400 — (7) (4) 389 0.950% 2019 Senior Notes, due 2030 879 — (3) (6) 870 3.75% 2020 Senior Notes due 2025 700 (1) (1) (5) 693 3.25% 2020 Senior Notes, due 2050 300 — (4) (3) 293 2.55% 2020 Senior Notes, due 2060 500 — (4) (5) 491 Total long-term debt $ 6,365 $ 62 $ (24) $ (40) $ 6,363 December 31, 2019 Principal

Amount Fair Value of

Interest Rate

Swaps (1) Unamortized

(Discount)

Premium Unamortized

Debt

Issuance

Costs Carrying

Value Notes Payable: 4.50% 2012 Senior Notes, due 2022 $ 500 $ 9 $ (1) $ (1) $ 507 4.875% 2013 Senior Notes, due 2024 500 — (1) (2) 497 5.25% 2014 Senior Notes (30-Year), due 2044 600 — 4 (5) 599 1.75% 2015 Senior Notes, due 2027 561 — — (3) 558 2.75% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2021 500 11 (1) (2) 508 2.625% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2023 500 7 (1) (2) 504 3.25% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2028 500 — (4) (3) 493 3.25% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2021 300 — — (1) 299 4.25% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2029 400 — (3) (3) 394 4.875% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2048 400 — (7) (4) 389 0.950% 2019 Senior Notes, due 2030 842 — (3) (6) 833 Total long-term debt $ 5,603 $ 27 $ (17) $ (32) $ 5,581

(1) The Company has entered into fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps on certain of its fixed rate debt. These amounts represent the cumulative amount of fair value hedging adjustments included in the carrying amount of the hedged debt.

Table 5 - Non-Operating (Expense) Income, Net (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amounts in millions Interest: Expense on borrowings $ (42) $ (37) $ (121) $ (125) Income 2 3 9 12 UTPs and other tax related liabilities (9) (7) (27) (20) Net periodic pension costs - interest component (4) (6) (14) (17) Interest capitalized — 1 — 1 Total interest expense, net $ (53) $ (46) $ (153) $ (149) Other non-operating (expense) income, net: FX gain (loss) $ 2 $ 1 $ 7 $ (15) Net periodic pension costs - other components 3 4 10 13 Income from investments in non-consolidated affiliates 4 4 4 11 Other 1 1 17 3 Other non-operating income (expense), net 10 10 38 12 Total non-operating (expense) income, net $ (43) $ (36) $ (115) $ (137)

Table 6 - Financial Information by Segment (Unaudited)

The table below presents revenue, operating income and adjusted operating income by reportable segment. The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding: i) restructuring; ii) depreciation and amortization; iii) Acquisition-Related Expenses; iv) a loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS; and v) a captive insurance company settlement.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amounts in millions MIS MA Eliminations Consolidated MIS MA Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 863 $ 532 $ (39) $ 1,356 $ 781 $ 496 $ (37) $ 1,240 Total Expense 339 414 (39) 714 340 388 (37) 691 Operating income $ 524 $ 118 $ — $ 642 $ 441 $ 108 $ — $ 549 Add: Restructuring 13 10 — 23 — (1) — (1) Depreciation and amortization 17 39 — 56 18 30 — 48 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — — — — — 2 — 2 Captive insurance company settlement — — — — 10 6 — 16 Adjusted Operating Income $ 554 $ 167 $ — $ 721 $ 469 $ 145 $ — $ 614 Operating margin 60.7 % 22.2 % 47.3 % 56.5 % 21.8 % 44.3 % Adjusted operating margin 64.2 % 31.4 % 53.2 % 60.1 % 29.2 % 49.5 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amounts in millions MIS MA Eliminations Consolidated MIS MA Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 2,667 $ 1,529 $ (115) $ 4,081 $ 2,255 $ 1,448 $ (107) $ 3,596 Total Expense 1,051 1,201 (115) 2,137 1,028 1,181 (107) 2,102 Operating income $ 1,616 $ 328 $ — $ 1,944 $ 1,227 $ 267 $ — $ 1,494 Add: Restructuring 12 8 — 20 29 29 — 58 Depreciation and amortization 52 111 — 163 53 97 — 150 Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — — — 3 — 3 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — 9 — 9 — 11 — 11 Captive insurance company settlement — — — — 10 6 — 16 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,680 $ 456 $ — $ 2,136 $ 1,319 $ 413 $ — $ 1,732 Operating margin 60.6 % 21.5 % 47.6 % 54.4 % 18.4 % 41.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin 63.0 % 29.8 % 52.3 % 58.5 % 28.5 % 48.2 %

Table 7 - Transaction and Relationship Revenue (Unaudited)

The tables below summarize the split between transaction and relationship revenue. In the MIS segment, excluding MIS Other, transaction revenue represents the initial rating of a new debt issuance as well as other one-time fees while relationship revenue represents the recurring monitoring of a rated debt obligation and/or entities that issue such obligations, as well as revenue from programs such as commercial paper, medium-term notes and shelf registrations. In MIS Other, transaction revenue represents revenue from professional services and outsourcing engagements and relationship revenue represents subscription-based revenues. In the MA segment, transaction revenue represents perpetual software license fees and revenue from software implementation services, risk management advisory projects, training and certification services, and research and analytical engagements. Relationship revenue in MA represents subscription-based revenues and software maintenance revenue.

Three Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 Transaction Relationship Total Transaction Relationship Total Corporate Finance $ 347 $ 114 $ 461 $ 282 $ 110 $ 392 75 % 25 % 100 % 72 % 28 % 100 % Structured Finance $ 41 $ 47 $ 88 $ 58 $ 47 $ 105 47 % 53 % 100 % 55 % 45 % 100 % Financial Institutions $ 67 $ 67 $ 134 $ 56 $ 64 $ 120 50 % 50 % 100 % 47 % 53 % 100 % Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance $ 92 $ 41 $ 133 $ 82 $ 38 $ 120 69 % 31 % 100 % 68 % 32 % 100 % MIS Other $ 1 $ 8 $ 9 $ — $ 9 $ 9 11 % 89 % 100 % — % 100 % 100 % Total MIS $ 548 $ 277 $ 825 $ 478 $ 268 $ 746 66 % 34 % 100 % 64 % 36 % 100 % Research, Data and Analytics (1) $ 19 $ 367 $ 386 $ 3 $ 314 $ 317 5 % 95 % 100 % 1 % 99 % 100 % Enterprise Risk Solutions $ 32 $ 113 $ 145 $ 32 $ 102 $ 134 22 % 78 % 100 % 24 % 76 % 100 % Professional Services (1) $ — $ — $ — $ 43 $ — $ 43 — % — % — % 100 % — % 100 % Total MA $ 51 $ 480 $ 531 $ 78 $ 416 $ 494 10 % 90 % 100 % 16 % 84 % 100 % Total Moody's Corporation $ 599 $ 757 $ 1,356 $ 556 $ 684 $ 1,240 44 % 56 % 100 % 45 % 55 % 100 %

Table 7 - Transaction and Relationship Revenue (Unaudited) Continued Nine Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 Transaction Relationship Total Transaction Relationship Total Corporate Finance $ 1,142 $ 344 $ 1,486 $ 808 $ 327 $ 1,135 77 % 23 % 100 % 71 % 29 % 100 % Structured Finance $ 126 $ 139 $ 265 $ 184 $ 134 $ 318 48 % 52 % 100 % 58 % 42 % 100 % Financial Institutions $ 203 $ 198 $ 401 $ 165 $ 196 $ 361 51 % 49 % 100 % 46 % 54 % 100 % Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance $ 257 $ 118 $ 375 $ 208 $ 113 $ 321 69 % 31 % 100 % 65 % 35 % 100 % MIS Other $ 3 $ 27 $ 30 $ 1 $ 19 $ 20 10 % 90 % 100 % 5 % 95 % 100 % Total MIS $ 1,731 $ 826 $ 2,557 $ 1,366 $ 789 $ 2,155 68 % 32 % 100 % 63 % 37 % 100 % Research, Data and Analytics (1) $ 53 $ 1,057 $ 1,110 $ 12 $ 928 $ 940 5 % 95 % 100 % 1 % 99 % 100 % Enterprise Risk Solutions $ 90 $ 324 $ 414 $ 79 $ 294 $ 373 22 % 78 % 100 % 21 % 79 % 100 % Professional Services (1) $ — $ — $ — $ 128 $ — $ 128 — % — % — % 100 % — % 100 % Total MA $ 143 $ 1,381 $ 1,524 $ 219 $ 1,222 $ 1,441 9 % 91 % 100 % 15 % 85 % 100 % Total Moody's Corporation $ 1,874 $ 2,207 $ 4,081 $ 1,585 $ 2,011 $ 3,596 46 % 54 % 100 % 44 % 56 % 100 %

(1) Subsequent to the divestiture of MAKS in 2019, revenue from the Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions ("MALS") unit, which previous to 2020 was reported in the Professional Services line of business ("LOB"), is now being reported as part of the RD&A LOB. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the amounts were not material.

Table 8 - Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)

The Company presents Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin because management deems these metrics to be useful measures to provide additional perspective on the operating performance of Moody’s. Adjusted Operating Income excludes the impact of: i) restructuring; ii) depreciation and amortization; iii) Acquisition-Related Expenses; iv) loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS; and v) a captive insurance company settlement. Restructuring charges are excluded as the frequency and magnitude of these charges may vary widely across periods and companies. Depreciation and amortization are excluded because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Acquisition-Related Expenses consist of expenses incurred to complete and integrate the acquisition of Bureau van Dijk. These expenses were excluded in prior years due to the material nature of the cumulative costs incurred over the multi-year integration effort. Acquisition-related expenses from other acquisitions were not material. The loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS is excluded as the frequency and magnitude of divestiture activity may vary widely from period to period and across companies. The captive insurance company settlement relates to the resolution of a matter that is not expected to recur in the future at this magnitude.

Management believes that the exclusion of the aforementioned items, as detailed in the reconciliation below, allows for an additional perspective on the Company’s operating results from period to period and across companies. The Company defines Adjusted Operating Margin as Adjusted Operating Income divided by revenue.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income $ 642 $ 549 $ 1,944 $ 1,494 Restructuring 23 (1) 20 58 Depreciation and amortization 56 48 163 150 Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — 3 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — 2 9 11 Captive insurance company settlement — 16 — 16 Adjusted Operating Income $ 721 $ 614 $ 2,136 $ 1,732 Operating margin 47.3 % 44.3 % 47.6 % 41.5 % Adjusted Operating Margin 53.2 % 49.5 % 52.3 % 48.2 %

Table 9 - Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

The table below reflects a reconciliation of the Company's net cash flows from operating activities to free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus payments for capital additions. Management deems capital expenditures essential to the Company's product and service innovations and maintenance of Moody's operational capabilities. Accordingly, capital expenditures are deemed to be a recurring use of Moody's cash flow. Management believes that free cash flow is a useful metric in assessing the Company's cash flows to service debt, pay dividends and to fund acquisitions and share repurchases.

Nine Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,488 $ 1,196 Capital additions (83) (61) Free cash flow $ 1,405 $ 1,135 Net cash used in investing activities $ (853) $ (150) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 3 $ (1,517)

Table 10 - Organic Revenue and Growth Measures (Unaudited)

The Company presents organic revenue and organic revenue growth because management deems this metric to be a useful measure which provides additional perspective in assessing the revenue growth excluding the inorganic revenue impacts from certain acquisitions and divestiture activity. The following table details the period of operations excluded from each acquisition/divestiture to determine organic revenue.

Period excluded to determine organic revenue growth Acquisition Acquisition Date Q3 YTD RiskFirst July 25, 2019 July 1, 2020 - July 24, 2020 January 1, 2020 - July 24, 2020 ABS Suite October 1, 2019 July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020 January 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020 Regulatory DataCorp February 13, 2020 July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020 February 13, 2020 - September 30, 2020 Divestiture Divestiture Date MAKS November 7, 2019 July 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019 January 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019

Additionally, subsequent to the divestiture of MAKS in 2019, revenue from the Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions ("MALS") unit, which previous to 2020 was reported in the Professional Services line of business ("LOB"), is now being reported as part of the RD&A LOB. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the amounts were not material. For purposes of determining organic RD&A revenue growth, MALS revenue has been excluded from 2020 RD&A revenue. Below is a reconciliation of MA's reported revenue and growth rates to its organic revenue and organic growth rates:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 Change Growth 2020 2019 Change Growth MA revenue $ 531 $ 494 $ 37 7% $ 1,524 $ 1,441 $ 83 6% RiskFirst (2) — (2) (12) — (12) ABS Suite (3) — (3) (6) — (6) Regulatory DataCorp (16) — (16) (37) — (37) MAKS — (28) 28 — (83) 83 Organic MA revenue $ 510 $ 466 $ 44 9% $ 1,469 $ 1,358 $ 111 8% Three Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 Change Growth RD&A revenue $ 386 $ 317 $ 69 22% ABS Suite (3) — (3) Regulatory DataCorp (16) — (16) MALS (13) — (13) Organic RD&A revenue $ 354 $ 317 $ 37 12% Three Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 Change Growth ERS revenue $ 145 $ 134 $ 11 8% RiskFirst (2) — (2) Organic ERS revenue $ 143 $ 134 $ 9 7%

Table 11 - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS Attributable to Moody's Common Shareholders (Unaudited)

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS because management deems these metrics to be useful measures to provide additional perspective on the operating performance of Moody’s. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS exclude the impact of: i) Acquisition-Related Expenses; ii) amortization of acquired intangible assets; iii) restructuring charges; iv) a captive insurance company settlement; and v) loss and tax charge pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS.

Acquisition-Related Expenses consist of expenses incurred to complete and integrate the acquisition of Bureau van Dijk. These expenses were excluded in prior years due to the material nature of the cumulative costs incurred over the multi-year integration effort. Acquisition-related expenses from other acquisitions were not material. The Company excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets as companies utilize intangible assets with different ages and have different methods of acquiring and amortizing intangible assets. These intangible assets were recorded as part of acquisition accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Furthermore, the timing and magnitude of business combination transactions are not predictable and the purchase price allocated to amortizable intangible assets and the related amortization period are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from period to period and across companies. Restructuring charges are excluded as the frequency and magnitude of these charges may vary widely across periods and companies. The captive insurance company settlement relates to the resolution of a matter that is not expected to recur in the future at this magnitude. The loss and tax charge pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS are excluded as the frequency and magnitude of divestiture activity may vary widely from period to period and across companies.

The Company excludes the aforementioned items to provide additional perspective when comparing net income and diluted EPS from period to period and across companies as the frequency and magnitude of similar transactions may vary widely across periods.

Below is a reconciliation of this measure to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP amount:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Moody's common shareholders $ 467 $ 380 $ 1,464 $ 1,062 Pre-Tax Acquisition-Related Expenses $ — $ — $ — $ 3 Tax on Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — — Net Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — 3 Pre-Tax Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expenses $ 31 $ 24 $ 90 $ 77 Tax on Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expenses (7) (6) (20) (18) Net Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expenses 24 18 70 59 Pre-Tax Restructuring $ 23 $ (1) $ 20 $ 58 Tax on Restructuring (5) — (4) (14) Net Restructuring 18 (1) 16 44 Pre-Tax captive insurance company settlement $ — $ 16 $ — $ 16 Tax on captive insurance company settlement — (4) — (4) Net captive insurance company settlement — 12 — 12 Tax charge pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — — — 15 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — 2 9 11 Adjusted Net Income $ 509 $ 411 $ 1,559 $ 1,206

Table 11 - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS Attributable to Moody's Common Shareholders

(Unaudited) Continued Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Moody's common shareholders $ 2.47 $ 1.99 $ 7.73 $ 5.54 Pre-Tax Acquisition-Related Expenses $ — $ — $ — $ 0.02 Tax on Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — (0.01) Net Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — 0.01 Pre-Tax Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expenses $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 Tax on Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expenses (0.04) (0.04) (0.09) (0.09) Net Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expenses 0.12 0.09 0.38 0.31 Pre-Tax Restructuring $ 0.12 $ (0.01) $ 0.10 $ 0.30 Tax on Restructuring (0.02) 0.01 (0.02) (0.07) Net Restructuring 0.10 — 0.08 0.23 Pre-Tax captive insurance company settlement $ — $ 0.08 $ — $ 0.08 Tax on captive insurance company settlement — (0.02) — (0.02) Net captive insurance company settlement — 0.06 — 0.06 Tax charge pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — — — 0.08 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — 0.01 0.05 0.06 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 2.69 $ 2.15 $ 8.24 $ 6.29

Note: The tax impacts in the table above were calculated using tax rates in effect in the jurisdiction for which the item relates.

Table 12 - 2020 Outlook

Moody’s updated outlook for 2020 reflects numerous assumptions about many factors that could affect its business based on information reviewed by management through and as of today’s date, including observations and assumptions regarding the impact of COVID-19, the responses to the pandemic by governments, regulators, businesses and individuals, as well as the effects on interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, capital markets’ liquidity, and activity in different sectors of the debt markets. The outlook also reflects assumptions about both general economic conditions and GDP growth in the U.S. and Euro area, and the company’s own operations and personnel. The outlook as of October 29, 2020 incorporates numerous macroeconomic assumptions including: approximately 6% and 9% declines in 2020 U.S. and Euro area GDPs, respectively, U.S. high yield interest rate spreads of approximately 500 bps, U.S. unemployment of approximately 8% and the global high yield default rate rising to approximately 8% by the end of 2020. Moody's ratings revenue guidance assumes MIS's full year global rated issuance increases in the high-teens percent range. While the duration and severity of the COVID-19 crisis are unknown, the company has operated effectively to date and Moody’s outlook assumes that the company does not experience any material negative impact on its ability to conduct its operations as a result of COVID-19. The implications of COVID-19 or other situations or developments could affect these and many other factors that also could cause actual results to differ materially from Moody’s outlook. These assumptions are subject to uncertainty, and actual full year results for 2020 could differ materially from Moody’s current outlook. In addition, Moody’s guidance assumes foreign currency translation at end-of-quarter exchange rates. Specifically, our forecast for the remainder of 2020 reflects exchange rates for the British pound (£) of $1.29 to £1 and for the euro (€) of $1.17 to €1. The guidance assumes a previously announced restructuring program around the rationalization and exit of certain real estate leases estimated to result in total pre-tax charges of $25 to $35 million. Of this, $25 to $30 million is expected to be recorded in the second half of 2020, including the $23 million charge incurred in the third quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 Moody's Corporation Guidance as of October 29, 2020 MOODY'S CORPORATION Current guidance Last publicly disclosed guidance Revenue increase in the high-single-digit percent range increase in the low-single-digit percent range Operating expenses increase in the low-single-digit percent range approximately flat Operating margin approximately 45% 43% - 44% Adjusted operating margin(1) approximately 50% 48% - 49% Interest expense, net $180 - $200 million NC Effective tax rate 19.5% - 21.5% NC Diluted EPS $9.30 to $9.50 $8.15 to $8.55 Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $9.95 to $10.15 $8.80 to $9.20 Operating cash flow approximately $1.9 billion $1.6 to $1.8 billion Free cash flow(1) approximately $1.8 billion $1.5 to $1.7 billion Share repurchases approximately $500 million (subject to available cash, market conditions and other ongoing capital allocation decisions) N/A Moody's Investors Service (MIS) Current guidance Last publicly disclosed guidance MIS global revenue increase in the low-double-digit percent range increase in the low-single-digit percent range MIS adjusted operating margin(1) approximately 60% approximately 58% Moody's Analytics (MA) Current guidance Last publicly disclosed guidance MA global revenue increase in the mid-single-digit percent range NC MA adjusted operating margin(1) approximately 30% NC NC - There is no difference between the Company's current guidance and the last publicly disclosed guidance for this item.

Note: All current guidance as of October 29, 2020. All last publicly disclosed guidance is as of July 30, 2020.

(1) These metrics are adjusted measures. See below for reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measure.

Table 12 - 2020 Outlook Continued

The following are reconciliations of the Company's adjusted forward looking measures to their comparable GAAP measure:

Projected for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Operating margin guidance Approximately 45% Depreciation and amortization Approximately 4.5% Restructuring Approximately 0.5% Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS Negligible Adjusted operating margin guidance Approximately 50% Projected for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Operating cash flow guidance Approximately $1.9 billion Less: Capital expenditures Approximately $100 million Free cash flow guidance Approximately $1.8 billion Projected for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Diluted EPS guidance $9.30 to $9.50 Acquisition-related intangible amortization Approximately $0.48 Restructuring Approximately $0.12 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS $0.05 Adjusted diluted EPS guidance $9.95 to $10.15

